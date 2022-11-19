Ca' Momi Osteria 1141 1st St

2016 red blend dado california by ca momi

$15.00

DADO is a family nickname for our son. He shines in every environment and loves to celebrate life in every way possible. Our wine also represents his other traits, dry like his humor and a lively acidity to represent his spirit. Dado's Cabernet Sauvignon shares charming components that make it easy to enjoy. Features a medley of dark fruits with a full body. Appropriate barrel aging provides soft spices with a creamy texture to complement these fruits. Lastly, fruits give way to a long finish that has a touch of firm tannins for excellent structure. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**