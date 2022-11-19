Ca' Momi Osteria 1141 1st St
1,896 Reviews
$$
1141 1st St
Napa, CA 94559
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
ANTIPASTI
burrata & verdure (vegetarian)
burrata with ca' momi garden roasted organic vegetables & organic flatbread. gluten free option available
arancine (vegetarian)
crispy organic rice balls filled with organic mozzarella & organic dop tomatoes
insalata di nervetti (gluten free)
poached beef tendons salad with organic carrots, celery, onions, lemon vinaigrette & parsley.
tagliere di salumi & formaggi
three selections of italian cheese, cured meats & organic flatbread. gluten free option available **not suitable for persons with nut allergies**
burrata & prosciutto
burrata & prosciutto crudo di parma & organic flatbread. gluten free option available
PRIMI
lasagna alla bolognese
spinach lasagna, organic béchamel, organic classic ragù & parmigiano reggiano. gluten free option available
ravioli alla ricotta & limone (vegetarian)
housemade ravioli with bellwether ricotta, mint, butter, lemon juice, lemon zest & parmigiano reggiano
rigatoni con coda alla vaccinara
pasta with braised organic bone-in oxtail, organic san marzano tomatoes, organic fair-trade cocoa powder, pine nuts, celery, organic raisins & parmigiano reggiano. gluten free option available **not suitable for persons with nut allergies**
tagliatelle con i funghi di bosco (vegetarian)
housemade organic tagliatelle pasta with sautéed wild mushrooms, organic cream & parmigiano reggiano. gluten free option available.
gramigna alla salsiccia
pasta with marin sun farms pork sausage ragù, organic cream & parmigiano reggiano
ribollita (vegetarian)
organic tuscan bread soup with ca' momi garden black kale, savoy cabbage, seasonal leafy greens, soffitto, cannellini beans & parmigiano reggiano. gluten free option available
cappelletti alla zucca & radicchio (vegetarian)
pasta with ca' momi garden organic roasted butternut squash, sautéed radicchio & piave cheese
kid's penne al burro & parmigiano (vegetarian)
penne pasta with butter & parmigiano reggiano. gluten free option available
SECONDI
pollo alla griglia (gluten free)
herb-marinated grilled mary's organic chicken & sautéed leafy greens
pollo fritto
herb-marinated crispy mary's organic chicken & crispy sage leaves
risotto alla milanese con ossobuco (gluten free)
oven roasted veal ossobuco served on saffron & parmigiano reggiano risotto.
trippa alla romana (gluten free)
organic honeycomb tripe, savory tomato stew, nica pinot grigio, organic soffritto, mint & pecorino romano.
branzino al cartoccio (gluten free)
baked mediterranean bass filet with roasted leeks, fingerling potatoes & thyme
fegato alla veneziana (gluten free)
organic marin sun farms liver sauteed with organic white onions & creamy organic central milling polenta
stinco al forno con pure (gluten free)
roasted pork shank with organic yukon masked potatoes
CONTORNI
misticanza (gluten free & vegetarian)
organic mixed baby greens with pecorino sardo, hazelnuts & lemon vinaigrette
bianca (gluten free & vegetarian)
organic frisee, endive & pear salad with gorgonzola, walnuts & apple-cider vinaigrette.
erbe cotte (gluten free & vegan)
organic leafy greens sautéed with soffritto & calabrian chile
insalata inverno (gluten free & vegan)
organic radicchio di chioggia salad with fennel, red onion, oranges, roasted golden beets & orange vinaigrette.
verdure arroste (gluten free & vegan)
wood-oven roasted organic seasonal vegetables
pure di patate (gluten free & vegetarian)
organic yukon mashed potatoes
PIZZA
organic margherita DOP (vegetarian)
organic basil, organic san marzano dop tomatoes, mozzarella di bufala. gluten free option available
organic marinara (vegan)
organic oregano, organic garlic, organic san marzano dop tomatoes (no cheese). gluten free option available
pizza stella alpina (vegetarian)
organic arugula, mascarpone & parmigiano reggiano shavings. gluten free option available
pizza carciofi & porcini (vegetarian)
grilled artichoke hearts, artichoke purée, porcini mushrooms, smoked buffalo mozzarella & no tomato. gluten free option available
pizza pere & grana (vegetarian)
organic pear, parmigiano reggiano & four cheeses. gluten free option available
pizza radicchio & bufala (vegetarian)
organic sautéed radicchio, garlic, mascarpone, parmigiano reggiano & buffalo mozzarella; gluten free option available
pizza erbe & ricotta (vegetarian)
organic leafy greens sautéed, with soffritto, bellwether ricotta & buffalo mozzarella. gluten free option available
pizza cipolle (vegetarian)
organic red onion, bellwether ricotta, organic garlic & organic thyme. no tomato. gluten free option available
kid's pizza formaggio (vegetarian)
cheese pizza; gluten free option available
pizza fornaio
spicy salame, organic oven-dried tomatoes, basil, bellwether ricotta & pecorino romano. gluten free option available
pizza norcina
housemade marin sun farms pork sausage, wild & imported porcini mushrooms, organic raw onion & smoked mozzarella di bufala. gluten free option available
pizza carbonara
organic soft egg, guanciale & pecorino romano. gluten free option available
pizza bottarga
cortez bottarga (cured fish roe), caramelized organic onions & no tomato. gluten free option available
pizza boscaiola
housemade marin sun farms pork sausage, imported wild & porcini mushrooms & white truffle cream. gluten free option available
pizza porchetta & rucola
housemade marin sun farms porchetta, organic arugula, pecorino romano & taleggio. gluten free option available
pizza italiana
prosciutto di parma, organic arugula, creamy crescenza & parmigiano reggiano. gluten free option available
pizza crudo & burrata
prosciutto di parma & burrata. gluten free option available
pizza capricciosa
prosciutto cotto, imported wild & porcini mushrooms & grilled artichokes. gluten free option available
pizza diavola
spicy salame. gluten free option available
pizza mortadella
mortadella, crescenza & pistacchio. gluten free option available
pizza napoletana
anchovies, black olives & basil. gluten free option available.
prosciutto & funghi calzone
prosciutto cotto, imported wild & porcini mushrooms & san marzano dop tomatoes. gluten free option available
pizza dough
ca’ momi housemade pizza dough
pizza dough (gluten free)
ca’ momi housemade gluten free pizza dough
SCHIACCIATA
schiacciata olio (vegan)
wood-oven flatbread and extra virgin olive oil; gluten free option available
schiacciata rosmarino (vegan)
wood-oven flatbread, rosemary & extra virgin olive oil; gluten free option available
schiacciata guanciale
wood-oven flatbread, rosemary, extra virgin olive oil & smoked pork cheek. gluten free option available
DOLCI
schiacciata alla nocciolata (vegetarian)
organic wood-oven flatbread with organic chocolate-hazelnut spread
cannoli siciliani (vegetarian)
bellwether ricotta, candied orange zest, orange blossom water, pistacchio & tcho chocolate chips
panna cotta al caramello (gluten free)
organic cream custard with butterscotch sea-salt caramel
panna cotta ai cachi (gluten free)
organic cream custard with persimmon compote
tiramisù (vegetarian)
Espresso & marsala soaked ladyfingers with mascarpone cream **contains raw eggs**
millefoglie allo zabaione (vegetarian)
flaky puff pastry layers with marsala zabaglione pastry cream.
zuppa inglese (vegetarian)
pastry cream, chocolate cream, ladyfingers, alchermes & chocolate shavings.
SODAS & BOTTLED WATER
italian sparkling water 500ml
italian spring water 500ml
cola organic italian soda
organic cola italian soda made with cane sugar, caramelized sugar and Galvanina mineral water and the best cola nuts from Indonesia and West Africa. Classically-flavored, caffeine-free cola.
limonata organic italian soda
sparkling lemon italian soda made with sicilian lemons
aranciata organic italian soda
sparkling orange italian soda made with sicilian orange juice
aranciata rossa organic italian soda
organic sparkling blood orange italian soda made with top-quality “Sanguinelle” organic blood oranges
gazzosa sparkling lemon italian soda
sparkling lemon italian soda made from tart and sweet sfusato lemons from the amalfi coast and mineral water from lurisia
COCKTAILS
spritz o'clock
makes approximately 16 spritz! includes: two bottles of heartcraft by ca’ momi sparkling white, one bottle of capelletti all natural aperitivo, 2 organic oranges, 2 ca’ momi govinos & spritz recipe card. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a cocktail delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
la veronica
gran dovejo tequila blanco, organic blood orange grenadine, fred jerbis amaro 16 & fresh organic citrus. See the specials section to buy more & save on cocktails. ** Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a cocktail delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated **
la morosa
barr hill honey gin, housemade organic lavendar syrup, fresh organic lemon juice & cocchi barolo chinato sweet vermouth. See the specials section to buy more & save on cocktails. ** Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a cocktail delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated **
garden mule
basil infused vodka, cock n bull ginger beer, housemade organic ginger shrub & fresh organic lime juice. See the specials section to buy more & save on cocktails. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a cocktail delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated **
negroni
junipero gin, leopolds aperitivo, gran classico bitters & cocchi torino sweet vermouth. See the specials section to buy more & save on cocktails. ** Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a cocktail delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated **
boulevardier
buffalo trace bourbon, cocchi vermouth di torino, leopold aperitivo & gran classico aperitivo with an orange peel. ** Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated **
classic spritz
cappelletti aperitivo & ca' momi heartcraft sparkling white wine with an orange slice. ** Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated **
negroni del marinaio
gran classico aperitivo, st. george coffee liqueur & del professore vermouth rosso with an orange peel. ** Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated **
corpse reviver #2
cocchi americano aperitivo, sipsmith gin, fresh organic lemon juice, triple sec, curacao & absinthe with a lemon twist. ** Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated **
corsaro nero
zaya dark rum, cruzan rum, fresh organic lime juice, simple syrup, cappelletti aperitivo, gran classico aperitivo & fresh organic pineapple. ** Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated **
grow a pear
buffalo trace bourbon, fresh organic lemon juice & housemade organic pear shrub. ** Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated **
WINES
sparkling ca momi heartcraft white
crafted in small batches from tantalizing white varietals and pinot noir, this sparkling white dazzles with toasted brioche, caramel, and pear aromas. by using the charmat method (metodo italiano), we add a liqueur de tirage to our still wine in a sealed tank to induce a second fermentation with CO2 to invoke exceptional minerality that dances on the palate. pairs with herb fried chicken, four cheese pizza, and homemade cannoli. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. you will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
sparkling ca momi heartcraft rose
this rosé sparkling wine is crafted in small batches to elevate your most simple moments into luxurious celebrations. we instill the charmat method (metodo italiano) using a soiree of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, adding a liqueur de tirage to our still wine in a sealed take to induce a second fermentation with CO2. the final wine is bottled under pressure to preserve its sparkling, fresh characteristics of strawberry, watermelon, and citrus blossom. pairs with grilled seafood, light salads, and aged cheese plates. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. you will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.** 93 Points/Gold Medal, Sunset Magazine; 90 Points, California State Fair Wine Competition; Gold Medal, Los Angeles International Wine Competition.
2019 chardonnay ca'momi heartcraft napa valley
aromas of green apple and vanilla, flavors of pear and lemon curd in balanced oak. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. you will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
2020 sauvignon blanc ca'momi napa valley
Exciting grapefruit & melon aromatics greet the senses and bloom to a palate bursting with bright lemon, sticky bruléed pineapple & sumptuous summer herbs. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. you will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
2019 red blend ca momi rosso di california
rosso di ca’ momi brings a little attitude & latitude back to california winemaking. bursting, juicy plum, savory blackberry pie & toasted spice mingle on the palate, with just enough supple tannin to support structure through a lingering finish. friendly & forward, it's california wine, demystified. pairs with: wood oven flat bread, spaghetti carbonara, and margherita pizza. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. you will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
2016 red blend dado california by ca momi
DADO is a family nickname for our son. He shines in every environment and loves to celebrate life in every way possible. Our wine also represents his other traits, dry like his humor and a lively acidity to represent his spirit. Dado's Cabernet Sauvignon shares charming components that make it easy to enjoy. Features a medley of dark fruits with a full body. Appropriate barrel aging provides soft spices with a creamy texture to complement these fruits. Lastly, fruits give way to a long finish that has a touch of firm tannins for excellent structure. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
2019 pinot noir ca momi heartcraft napa valley
Ruby hues give way to aromatics of baked berry cobbler & ripe, sensual plum. Wildly complex & slightly acidic candy-fruit greet the palate; where earthen dust, fallen leaves & leathery cherry notes dance at the finish. Pairs with: Lasagna bolognese, potato gnocchi, and hearty stews. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
2020 merlot ca momi heartcraft napa valley
Our Merlot opens with a striking garnet flush, boasting nuances of luscious red currant and seductive licorice. Meticulous aging in both French and American oak impart provoking vanilla and fine-grained tannins that interlace with baked blackberry, cocoa powder, and Bing cherry notes. A white pepper, oaky finish makes this wine a masterful accompaniment to a wide array of food. Pairs with: Slow roasted pork, sausage pizza, and cheese ravioli. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
2013 merlot ca momi reserve carneros
90 points- Wine Enthusiast! Our exceptional Reserve Merlot opens with savory aromas of dark plum, dried thyme and subtle smoke. On the palate, the wine explodes with juicy boysenberries and blackberries, with layers of smooth mocha, fresh plum and summer savory building depth and complexity. Pairs with: Earthy dishes like duck confit, grilled venison and roasted fennel. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
2019 cabernet sauvignon ca momi heartcraft napa valley
Our Cabernet Sauvignon boasts irresistible notes of dark, sun-ripened berries, dusty earth, and vintage leather. The wine is aged in French and American oak to deliver well-structured tannins, smoky mouthfeel, and rounded finish. Matched with balanced acidity. Pairs with: Classic tomato based dishes. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
2016 speri amarone della valpolicella DOC
65% corvina, 18% molinara & 17% rondinella. valpolicella, italy. this full-bodied, plush red has inviting aromas of baked plum, new leather, camphor and violet. smooth and enveloping, the delicious palate doles out mouthfuls of fruit cake, baking spice, fleshy blackberry and licorice. velvety tannins provide softness while fresh acidity keeps it balanced. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.
2015 tenute silvio nardi brunello di montalcino
Sangiovese from Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy. Enticing aromas and flavors of cherry, leather, iron and tobacco mark this structured red. Balanced and firm, with a long and tannic, yet fresh, finish. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
2016 poliziano vino nobile di montepulciano
85% prugnolo gentile, 15% colorino, canaiolo and merlot. Aromas of plum, violet and exotic spice mingle with a balsamic note of camphor on this smooth red. On the vibrant palate, licorice and orange-zest notes accent the juicy black-cherry core while polished tannins provide lithe support. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. you will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
2016 pietradolce archineri etna rosso
100% Nerello Mascalese. Lush and fruity on the nose, with distinct spicy and balsamic nuances. On the palate, the wine has excellent volume, depth and structure -- great mouthfeel and finesse. Clean, consistent and lengthy finish. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.
2016 poderi luigi einaudi dogliani dolcetto
Dolcetto from Dogliani, Piedmont, Italy. 90 points on Wine Spectator. Ruby red in color, with a fruity bouquet; fresh and flavorful on the palate, with abundant red berry fruit and almond finish. Bold and structured.
2018 badia a coltibuono chianti classico
sangiovese from chianti classico, chianti, tuscany, italy. the color is bright ruby, the nose unveils layers of iris, violet, tobacco, black pepper and marasca cherry. the taste is well balanced, tightly knit with supple tannins, mineral notes, a mouth cleansing fresh acidity. warm and persistent. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
2016 ben rye passito di pantelleria 375 mL
Italian sweet wine. 100% Zibibbo (Moscato d Alessandria) from Sicily, Italy. *Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. You will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.*
BEER
peroni nastro azzurro
italian pale lager. 5.1% alcohol by volume. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. you will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
lagunitas IPA
india pale ale, 6.2 % alcohol by volume. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. you will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
green's IPA (gluten free)
naturally gluten free india pale ale. 6% alcohol by volume. 500 ml / 1 pint. **Only an adult over the age of 21 with valid government ID can accept a wine delivery. you will be asked to see your ID regardless of age and the recipient can not be intoxicated.**
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Ca’ Momi Osteria is Downtown Napa’s Obsessively Authentic Italian restaurant, featuring a bountiful menu that celebrates the purity of local & organic ingredients from small producers melded expertly with hundreds, if not thousands of years of Italian culinary history. We practice ethical omnivorism by encouraging a “nose to tail” standard using ethically sourced meats, poultry, dairy & eggs, to protect a sustainable & conscientious future.
1141 1st St, Napa, CA 94559