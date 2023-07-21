Camp 1805 Distillery & Bar 501 Portway Ave,Ste 102
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Handcrafted spirits & cocktails, smoked meats, and other delicious foods.
Location
501 Portway Ave,Ste 102, Hood River, OR 97031
