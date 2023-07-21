To Go

To Go

Can of Beer

$5.00

Margarita TOGO

$11.00

Food

Expedition Ribs TO GO

$28.00+

1/2 rack of NW Carlton Farms premier baby back ribs. Ribs are dry rubbed with sea salt and black pepper for 24 hours, slow smoked over local oak. Served with house BBQ sauce or Red Chimichurri

Expedition Chicken TO GO

$24.00+

Large Caesar salad TO GO

$14.00

Large Summer Salad

$14.00

Poke Nachos To Go

$23.00

Cocktail Kits

David Bowie Kit

$55.00+

Old Fashioned Rye

$35.00+

Old Fashioned Bourbon

$35.00+

Aztec Ruins

$49.00