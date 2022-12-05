Camp 31 BBQ & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
The finest BBQ north and south of the Mason Dixon Line. We now have a full bar selection come have a great time at the Camp!
Location
222 St Joseph Ave, Brewton, AL 36426
