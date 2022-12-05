Restaurant header imageView gallery

Camp 31 BBQ & Grill

No reviews yet

222 St Joseph Ave

Brewton, AL 36426

Order Again

Appetizer

Smoked Wings

$11.99

Southwest Egg Rolls

$12.50

Chicken Bites

$10.99

Pork Skins

$8.99

Sausage Bites

$11.25

Alabama Pork Fries

$11.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Buffet

Soup & Salad Bar

$6.99

Vegetable Plate

$6.99

Holiday Buffet

$16.00

Down Home Dinners

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Beef Brisket Dinner

$18.99

Ribs

Pulled Pork Dinner

$11.99

Half Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Quarter Chicken Dinner

$6.99

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$10.99

Steaks

12 oz Ribeye

$26.99

16 oz Ribeye

$30.99

8 oz Filet Mignon

$26.99

Camphouse Combos

Double Meat Combo

$18.99

Triple Meat Combo

$20.99

Grand Slam

$29.99

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled chicken

$9.99

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Camp31 Burger

$10.99

Monroe Burger

$10.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.49

Crunch of the Day

$4.99

Banana Pudding

$4.49

Mud Pie

$4.49

Slice of Cake

$3.99

Whole Cheesecake

$50.00

Whole Cake

$30.00

Pan of BB Crunch

$35.00

3 pk Cookies

$2.00

Whole Bread Pudding

$25.00

Bulk Items

Pork

Brisket

Chicken

Pan Baked Beans

$19.99

Pan Potato Salad

$19.99

Pan Cole Slaw

$19.99

Pan Mac n Cheese

$29.99

Pan Collards

$19.99

Pan Green Beans

$19.99

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Pack of Buns

$4.00

Plates Cups Cutlery

$5.00

Delivery Fee

$10.00

Pan Banana Pudding

$20.00

Pan of Crunch

$30.00

Dozen Yeast Rolls

$5.00

Lemonade Gallon

$6.49

Pint Baked Beans

$5.99

Pint Potato Salad

$5.99

Pint Cole Slaw

$5.99

Pint Mac n Cheese

$7.49

Pint Collards

$5.99

Ribs

Chef Specials

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.59

Chicken Bites Basket

$11.59

Wing Basket

$11.59

Monday Night Wings

Car Show Rib Special

$25.00

Salads

Dinner House

$6.99

Dinner Caesar

$6.99

Side House

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Signature Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Collards

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Loaded Baker

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Pork Fry

$5.49

Pork Tater

$5.99

Twice Baked Potato

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Tenders

$4.99

Kid's Bites

$4.99

Kid's Rib Treat

$4.99

Kid's Burger

$4.99

Kid's Cheese Burger

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Buffet

$4.99

Kid's Sunday Buffet

$6.99

Kid's Seafood Buffet

$6.99

Lunch Menu

Chef Salad

$11.99

Chicken Salad w/ Fruit

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$13.00

Chicken Salad on Toast

$11.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Sandwich Only

Camp31 Burger

$6.49

Pork Sandwich

$6.49

Brisket Sandwich

$8.49

Pulled Chicken

$6.49

Monroe Burger

$6.49

Party Packs

Party Pack #1

$55.00

Party Pack #2

$55.00

Party Pack #3

$65.00

Party Pack #4

$65.00

Hourglass Rentals

CityView Rental

$750.00

Banquet Tables

$8.00

60 in Rounds

$8.00

Linens

$8.00

Banquet Chairs

$2.00

Hourglass Extra Day

$250.00

Catering

Plateware

$2.50

Merchandise

Barbecue Sauce Bottle

$6.00

2 BBQ Bottles for $10

$10.00

Comfort Color T-Shirt

$25.00

NA Bevs

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.50

Apps

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Brisket Queso

$12.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$12.00

Spoinach Artichoke

$12.00

Entree

Chef's Grilled Ribeye 12 oz

$29.00

Chef's Grilled Ribeye 16 oz

$35.00

8 oz Filet Mignon

$30.00

Snapper Concasse

$29.00

Pork Tenderloin

$23.00

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

$5.49

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Creme Brûlée

$5.49

Cityview Sides

Sauteed Broccoli

$4.59

Sauteed Green Beans

$4.59

Mixed Greens

$4.59

Au Gratin Potatoes

$4.59

Creamed Corn

$4.59

Hash Brown Casserole

$4.59

Sautéed Greens

$4.59

Holiday Pack

Turkey Pack

$190.00

Ham Pack

$165.00

Whole Turkey

$90.00

Sliced Ham

$72.00

Whole Butt

$36.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:15 pm
The finest BBQ north and south of the Mason Dixon Line. We now have a full bar selection come have a great time at the Camp!

Location

222 St Joseph Ave, Brewton, AL 36426

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

