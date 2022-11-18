Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Camp 4 Wine Café

1,485 Reviews

$$

1508 10th St

Modesto, CA 95354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

poke bowl
chicken poke
flank steak

specials

wedge salad (Copy)

wedge salad (Copy)

$12.00

iceberg lettuce with house made blue cheese dressing, thick cut bacon, tomatoes, and chives.

vegan special poke

$15.00Out of stock

Watermelon "ahi" [marinated in soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and nori - (NO gluten-free option)] and avocado tossed in sesame seeds with ponzu, mixed greens, sticky rice, fresh fruit, wakame salad, cucumbers, ginger

turkey special

$16.00

dave's meats smoked turkey, mom's cranberry relish, house made mayo, dressed mixed greens on a lightly toasted ciabatta loaf.

starters

4 bruschetta

$8.00

basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.

6 bruschetta

$12.00

basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.

10 bruschetta

$20.00

basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.

4 burrata bruschetta

$10.00

Gioia buratta, basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.

6 burrata bruschetta

$14.00

Gioia buratta, basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.

10 Burrata Bruschetta

$23.00

Gioia buratta, basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.

castelvetrano olives

castelvetrano olives

$7.00

buttery green olives from italy.

roasted local almonds

roasted local almonds

$5.00

local almonds, roasted and seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper.

classic whipped feta

classic whipped feta

$17.00

nicolau farms feta, greek yogurt, sciabica's mediterranean medley olive oil, naturacentric hibiscus honey, herbs, cypress flake salt, fresh ground pepper, crostini.

smokey whipped feta

smokey whipped feta

$17.00

cold smoked Nicolau Farms feta, chipotle chilies, chili crunch, local honey, Sciabica olive oil, thyme, black cypress sea salt, a touch of local honey and crostini.

spicy black bean hummus dip

$8.00

our own black bean hummus, made with tahin, spices, and served with olive oil, feta, and house crackers.

3 cheese

3 cheese

$18.00

chefs choice of 3 cheeses with goodies and crackers.

cheese and charcuterie board

cheese and charcuterie board

$38.00

chef's choice of 3 cheeses and 3 meats along with goodies and crackers.

6 cheese

6 cheese

$38.00

chef's choice of 6 cheeses, goodies and crackers.

poke

avocado poke

$18.00
chicken poke

chicken poke

$15.00

grilled chicken tossed with black sesame seeds in a clean ponzu sauce (we use coconut aminos rather than soy), mixed greens, sticky rice, tangerine, fresh fruit, wakame salad, Cucumber, Ginger, Sriracha Mayo, dusted with Chili Flakes

get fit poke

get fit poke

$20.00

option is served without Sriracha Mayo, Wakame Salad or Ginger

salmon poke

$22.00Out of stock
poke bowl

poke bowl

$20.00

ahi tossed with black sesame seeds in a clean ponzu sauce (we use coconut aminos rather than soy), mixed greens, sticky rice, fresh fruit, wakame salad, Cucumber, Ginger, Sriracha Mayo.

pokecado toast

pokecado toast

$13.00

A big slice of toasted crostini, spread with avocado, topped with ahi poke tossed in a shoyu sauce and finished with wasabi furikake, green onions and sriracha mayo.

portobello poke

$15.00
shrimp poke bowl

shrimp poke bowl

$25.00

perfectly cooked shrimp tossed in our house garlic chili crunch oil, on a bed of greens, and rice with avocado, apple, pineapple, wakame, ginger and wasabi mayo.

steak poke

$20.00

Grilled Flank Steak tossed with Black Sesame Seeds in a clean Ponzu Sauce (we use coconut aminos rather than soy), Greens, Sticky Rice, Tangerine, Fresh Fruit, Wakame Salad, Cucumber, Ginger, Sriracha Mayo, dusted with Chili Flakes

surf and turf

surf and turf

$26.00

Grilled Flank Steak and Ahi Poke Bowl.

vegan poke

vegan poke

$18.00

lightly grilled portobello mushroom, and avocado tossed with sesame seeds in a clean ponzu sauce, mixed greens sticky rice, fresh fruit, wakame salad, cucumber, ginger.

vegan special poke

$15.00Out of stock

Watermelon "ahi" [marinated in soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and nori - (NO gluten-free option)] and avocado tossed in sesame seeds with ponzu, mixed greens, sticky rice, fresh fruit, wakame salad, cucumbers, ginger

soup & salads

big spring

$14.00

mixed greens, tomato, avocado, feta, vinaigrette

big spinach

$12.00

baby spinach, walnuts, cranberries, feta, vinaigrette

side spring

$3.50

side spinach

$3.00
wedge salad

wedge salad

$12.00

iceberg lettuce with house made blue cheese dressing, thick cut bacon, tomatoes, and chives.

cup black bean soup

$6.00

bowl black bean soup

$10.00

panini

chicken & bacon

chicken & bacon

$16.00

dave's meat's bacon, roasted chicken, tomato, lemon-rosemary mayo, pepper jack.

flank steak

flank steak

$20.00

house roasted flank steak, chimicurri, fontina cheese, arugula.

french dip

french dip

$18.00

eye of round, swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, house made jus. yum. cannot be made as salad.

grilled cheese

$14.00

mozzarella, fontina, swiss. truffle oil.

portobello

$14.00

portobello mushrooms, chipotle mayo, fontina cheese.

prosciutto & fig jam

$14.00

those & brie.

roasted chicken

roasted chicken

$16.00

chicken, pesto, sliced green apple, brie.

turkey & hummus

$16.00

browned turkey, spicy black bean hummus, avocado, swiss cheese.

turkey club

$16.00

prosciutto, avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese, dijon mustard.

vegan

$14.00

spicy black bean hummus, avocado, shallots, crunch.

porchetta

$16.00Out of stock

thin sliced whole roasted pork, apple, fontina cheese, truffle oil.

dessert

chocolate panini bites

$8.00

sweet, salty, hot and cold

crème brûlée cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

dark chocolate panini bites

$9.00

Walnut brownie a la mode

$10.00Out of stock

Walnut brownie, topped with a red wine ganache with vanilla ice cream

little campers

almond butter & jam panino

$6.00

house made almond butter, house made strawberry jam on a lightly pressed ciabatta roll. served with a side of apple.

kids grilled cheese panino

$6.00

mozzarella on a ciabatta roll. melted, gooey and sliced into bites. served with a side of apple.

kids poké bowl

$6.00

rice, chicken tossed in our house teriyaki, served with apple and pineapple.

kids cheese plate

$6.00

Fiscalini Farms San Joaquin Gold, apple, and membrillo.

baby maeve snack plate

$4.00

our owner has a new baby girl named maeve. when she comes she gets some turkey, some apple, some avocado and some cheese. maybe your little one would like the same. intended for babies.

frozé

strawberry lemon frozé to go

$11.00Out of stock

concert in the park specials

cip cheese and charcuterie board

$25.00

red fox, seascape and piave along with a couple wonderful salame's, fresh fruit, gherkins, fig and crackers. there are no substitutions on this bord. if you want other items please order from our standard menu. thank you.

mystery bottle of wine

$15.00

bottle in a bag. no matter what you get, it's of good value and there are some real bangers. no returns.

merch

black logo shirt

$20.00
camp 4 straw hats

camp 4 straw hats

$30.00
copper c4 dad hat

copper c4 dad hat

$12.00
coffee c4 dad hat

coffee c4 dad hat

$12.00

burgundy trucker hat

$20.00

blue trucker hat

$20.00
domo blanket

domo blanket

$20.00

Colors may vary depending on inventory

anniversary tee

anniversary tee

$15.00
blue men's tee

blue men's tee

$15.00
green men's tee

green men's tee

$15.00
green women's tee

green women's tee

$15.00
grey women's tee

grey women's tee

$15.00
pride unisex large tee

pride unisex large tee

$12.00
pride unisex medium tee

pride unisex medium tee

$12.00
pride unisex small tee

pride unisex small tee

$12.00
pride women's large tee

pride women's large tee

$12.00
pride women's medium tee

pride women's medium tee

$12.00
pride women's small tee

pride women's small tee

$12.00
red womens tee

red womens tee

$15.00
rosé tee

rosé tee

$15.00
warriors tee

warriors tee

$15.00

tea

samovar iced tea

$4.00

sweet matcha shake

$8.00

soft drinks

coke

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

house sparkling lemonade

$6.00

house cranberry-eucalyptus fizz

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

tasty fare inspired by cafe's in italy, as well as whatever travels the boss has been on. wine from all over the globe at fair prices. please join us. it'll be a good time.

Website

Location

1508 10th St, Modesto, CA 95354

Directions

Gallery
Camp 4 Wine Café image
Camp 4 Wine Café image
Camp 4 Wine Café image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lofi Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
1323 J Street Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Twin Rivers Saloon
orange star4.5 • 45
7000 maze Blvd Modesto, CA 95358
View restaurantnext
10 East Kitchen & Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
10 E. Main St Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy - 2610 S Tracy Blvd #130
orange starNo Reviews
2610 S Tracy Blvd #130 Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
Bistro 135
orange star4.6 • 2,490
135 W 10th St Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
orange star4.4 • 1,069
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Modesto

Jamba - 000360 - Modesto II
orange star4.7 • 2,626
1021 10th Street Ste. B Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Galletto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,160
1101 J Street Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Dewz Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,235
1505 J St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Wildfire Public House
orange star4.1 • 1,096
1533 Oakdale Road Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Modesto - 2001 McHenry Ave
orange star4.5 • 293
2001 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.5 • 288
3801 Pelandale Avenue Modesto, CA 95356
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Modesto
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Oakdale
review star
No reviews yet
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston