Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Camp 4 Wine Café
1,485 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
tasty fare inspired by cafe's in italy, as well as whatever travels the boss has been on. wine from all over the globe at fair prices. please join us. it'll be a good time.
Location
1508 10th St, Modesto, CA 95354
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy - 2610 S Tracy Blvd #130
No Reviews
2610 S Tracy Blvd #130 Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurant