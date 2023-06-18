Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Camp Grill 3115 Eastlake Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

3115 Eastlake Blvd.

Carson City, NV 89704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

APPETIZERS

12-CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

1 DOZEN (12) DEEP-FRIED AND TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF MILD, MEDIUM, OR SPICY SAUCE

6-CHICKEN WINGS

$8.00

1/2 DOZEN (6) DEEP-FRIED AND TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF MILD, MEDIUM, OR SPICY SAUCE

TATOR TOTS

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

VEGGIE STICKS WITH RANCH

$5.00

SLICED CARROTS AND CELERY SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING

SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$8.00

ARTISAN ROMAINE LETTUCE, RED ONION, TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, BLACK OLIVES, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$12.00

1/3 POUND GROUND BEEF, MUSTARD, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND ONION ON A GRILLED BUN.

CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

1/3 POUND GROUND BEEF, CHEESE, MUSTARD, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND ONION, SERVED ON A GRILLED BUN.

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

2 - 1/3 POUND GROUND BEEF PATTIES, CHEESE, MUSTARD, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND ONION, SERVED ON A GRILLED BUN.

PIZZA

12" PIZZA Build Your Own

$13.00

DOUGH, SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

16" PIZZA Build Your Own

$19.00

DOUGH, SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

House made pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

16" Cheese Pizza

$19.00

House made pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

12" Pepperoni

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

16" Pepperoni

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

12" Apuna

$15.00

Canadian bacon and juicy pineapple

16" Apuna

$23.00

Canadian bacon and juicy pineapple

12" Jumbo Grade Meat Lovers

$23.00

Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, sausage, and crumbled bacon

16" Jumbo Grade Meat Lovers

$29.00

Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, sausage, and crumbled bacon

12" Mt. Rose Veggie

$19.00

Black olives, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms

16" Mt. Rose Veggie

$27.00

Black olives, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms

12" Slide Mt. Combo

$22.00

Sausage, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers

16" Slide Mt. Combo

$28.00

Sausage, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers

Beverages

SODA

$1.50

12 FL. OZ. CAN

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

16.9 FL. OZ. BOTTLE

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine In, Takeout, and Delivery restaurant. Serving Pizza, Burgers, Wings, Salads, Soft Serve Ice Cream, and drinks.

Location

3115 Eastlake Blvd., Carson City, NV 89704

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buck's Canteen -
orange starNo Reviews
4225 Eastlake Blvd Washoe Valley, NV 89704
View restaurantnext
La Capital Cafe and Grill - 1795 E College pkwy #100
orange starNo Reviews
1795 e college pkwy #100 Carson City, NV 89706
View restaurantnext
Nik n Willies
orange starNo Reviews
1485 Geiger Grade Road Reno, NV 89521
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings - Reno
orange starNo Reviews
13963 South Virginia St Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Skipolini's Reno -
orange starNo Reviews
13971 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Noble Pie Parlor- Summit - 13979 South Virginia Street, Ste 505
orange starNo Reviews
13979 South Virginia Street, Ste 505 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Carson City
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Reno
review star
Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston