Camp Creek Lodge Grille & Tavern
2000 N Bridge St
Elkin, NC 28621
Food Menu
Appetizers
Salads
Burgers
Sandwiches
Entree
Sides
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sauces
Draft Beer
Draft Beer
- ATB Surry Golden Ale$0+
- ATB Rail Trail Red$0+
- ATB Downtown Brown Ale$0+
- SC Basin Creek Blonde$0+
- ATB Stay Classy WIPA$0+
- SC Knuckle Dragger DIPA$0+
- ATB Shifty IPA$0+
- ATB Party Kilt (Wee Heavy)$0+
- SC Schweat Hefen$0+
- ATB Das Krispi Boi-Kolsch$0+
- ATB Poppin Smoke$0+
- ATB Coffee Milk Stout$0+
- ATB Any Porter N' The Storm$0+
- ATB Frankenstout$0+
- ATB Coffee Pot Porter$0+
- SC Elevation 2044 DIPA$0+
- ATB Dullahan$0+
- SC Cider$0+
- Bull City Ciderworks Bludacris$0+
- Bull City Ciderworks UpCide Down$0+
Beer Flight of 4
Wine
Glass
Bottled
- Shelton Riesling- Btl$27.00
- Round Peak Vidal Blanc- Btl$24.00
- Mionetto Prosecco 187ml- Btl$11.00
- Sartori Di Verona Pinot Grigio- Btl$24.00
- Wairau River Sauv Blanc- Btl$34.00
- Epiphany White Blend- Btl$43.00
- Cave De Lugny Chardonnay- Btl$36.00
- Landmark Chardonnay- Btl$39.00
- Ramey RRV Chardonnay- Btl$79.00
- Round Peak Fiddler's Red- Btl$24.00
- Browne Cab Sauv- Btl$39.00
- Browne Pinot Noir- Btl$42.00
- Shelton Merlot- Btl$30.00
- Fess Parker Frontier Red Blend- Btl$33.00
- JOLO Jolotage Red Blend- Btl$48.00
- Rebellious Red Blend- Btl$40.00
- Post & Beam Cab Sauv- Btl$99.00
- Shelton Blackberry- Btl$24.00
- Shelton Port 375ml- Btl$36.00
Liquor
- Smirnoff$6.00+
- Tito's$8.00+
- Grey Goose$8.50+
- Jim Beam$6.00+
- Fireball$6.00+
- Dickel Signature$8.00+
- Jack$9.00+
- Jameson$9.50+
- Crown$10.50+
- Makers Mark$10.50+
- Tanguerey$8.00+
- Hendricks$12.00+
- Bacardi$6.00+
- Malibu$7.50+
- Captain Morgan$7.50+
- Jose Cuervo Gold$7.50+
- 1800 Silver$10.50+
- Patron Silver$15.00+
- Dewar's White$8.50+
- Baileys$9.50+
- Kahlua$8.50+
- Di Amore Amaretto$6.00+
- Midori$8.50+
- Aperol$9.50+
- Peachtree$5.00+
- Triple Sec$5.00+
- Blue Curacao$5.00+
Loft Bar
Liquor
- Smirnoff$6.00+
- Stoli$7.00+
- Absolut Citron$7.00+
- Absolut Pear$7.00+
- Absolut Mandarin$7.00+
- Absolut Vanilla$7.00+
- Absolut$7.50+
- Tito's$8.00+
- Ketel$8.50+
- Ketel Peach$8.50+
- Grey Goose$8.50+
- Belvedere$10.00+
- Jim Beam$6.00+
- Fireball$6.00+
- Dickel Signature$8.00+
- Jack$9.00+
- Jameson$9.50+
- Wild Turkey 101$9.50+
- Screwball$9.50+
- Makers Mark$10.50+
- Crown$10.50+
- Sazerac Rye$10.50+
- Bulleit$11.00+
- Bulleit Rye$11.00+
- Elijah Craig Rye$11.00+
- Buffalo Trace$11.00+
- Pin Hook Bourbon$12.00+
- Woodford$12.50+
- Michters Rye$13.00+
- Whistle Pig Piggy Back 6yr$14.00+
- Angels Envy$15.00+
- Woodford Dbl. Oaked$16.00+
- Blanton's$20.00+
- Whistle Pig Rye 10yr$22.00+
- Kentucky Owl$30.00+
- Tanguerey$8.00+
- Bombay$8.00+
- Sutlers$10.00+
- Hendricks$12.00+
- Empress$13.00+
- Bacardi$6.00+
- Malibu$7.50+
- Captain$7.50+
- Goslings$7.50+
- Pussers$8.00+
- Jose Cuervo Gold$7.50+
- 1800 Silver$10.50+
- 1800 Reposado$10.50+
- Casamigos Silver$14.00+
- Patron Silver$15.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$16.00+
- Casamigos Mezcal$17.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00+
- Dewar's$8.50+
- Glenmorangie$14.50+
- Glenlivet 12yr$15.50+
- Highland Park 12yr$17.50+
- Macallan 12yr$25.00+
- Di Amore Amaretto$6.00+
- Kahlua$8.50+
- Midori$8.50+
- Disaronno$9.00+
- Mozart Chocolate$9.50+
- St Germain$9.50+
- Aperol$9.50+
- Bailey's$9.50+
- Creme de Violette$10.00+
- Domaine de Canton$10.50+
- Chambord$10.50+
- Frangelico$11.50+
- Luxardo$13.00+
- Cointreau$13.00+
- Peachtree$5.00+
- Buttershots$5.00+
- Apple Pucker$5.00+
- Triple Sec$5.00+
- Blue Curacao$5.00+
- Courvoisier$7.00+
- B&B$12.00+
- Hennessy VS$12.50+
- Grand Marnier$12.50+
- Dusse$16.00+
- Remy Martin 1738$16.00+
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Wine
- Shelton Riesling- Glass$9.00
- Round Peak Vidal Blanc- Glass$8.00
- Round Peak Fiddlers Red Blend- Glass$8.00
- Browne Cab Sauv- Glass$13.00
- Sartori Di Verona Pinot Grigio- Btl$24.00
- Wairau River Sauv Blanc- Btl$34.00
- Epiphany White Blend- Btl$43.00
- Cave De Lugny Chardonnay- Btl$36.00
- Landmark Chardonnay- Btl$39.00
- Ramey RRV Chardonnay- Btl$79.00
- Mionetto Prosecco 187ml- Btl$11.00
- Browne Pinot Noir- Btl$42.00
- Shelton Merlot- Btl$30.00
- Fess Parker Frontier Red Blend- Btl$33.00
- JOLO Jolotage Red Blend- Btl$48.00
- Rebellious Red Blend- Btl$40.00
- Browne Cab Sauv- Btl (Copy)$39.00
- Post & Beam Cab Sauv- Btl$99.00
- Shelton Blackberry- Btl$24.00
- Shelton Port 375ml- Btl$36.00
Cocktails
- The Old Lodge$15.00
- Kentucky Ginger Lemonade$15.00
- Just Peachy$11.00
- Snow Capped$14.00
- Wine & Whiskey$12.00
- Mountain Sunrise$11.00
- Apple Pie Hooch$11.00
- Camp Creek Mule$14.00
- The Benson$16.00
- Versailles$16.00
- Lemon Drop$13.00
- "SOP" Cosmo$13.00
- Catch 22$14.00
- Lodge in the Big City$16.00
- Sanguina$17.00
- Key West Dreams$13.00
- Chocolate Avalanche$17.00
- Camp Creek N&B$15.00
- Long Island$9.00
- Top-Shelf Long Island$16.00
- White SangriaOut of stock
- Red SangriaOut of stock
- Blue Motorcycle$9.00
- Liquid Marijuana$11.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
To- Go Beer
- 12oz. Can - ATB Surry Golden Ale$3.75
- 12oz. Can - ATB Downtown Brown Ale$3.75
- 12oz. Can - ATB Rail Trail Red Ale$3.75
- 16oz Can - SC Jack B Bitter$4.50
- 16oz. Can - SC Elevation 2044$4.50
- 16oz. Can - SC Holy Amarillo$4.50
- 6pk. ATB Surry Golden Ale$12.00
- 6pk. ATB Downtown Brown Ale$12.00
- 6pk. ATB Rail Trail Red Ale$12.00
- 4pk. SC Holy Amarillo$14.00
- 4pk. SC Jack B Bitter$14.00
- 4pk. SC Elevation 2044$14.00
- Mix & Match Pack$15.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2000 N Bridge St, Elkin, NC 28621
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
