Camp Fire - Paragould

review star

No reviews yet

5301 Linwood Dr

Ste J

Paragould, AR 72450

Popular Items

Family meal deal👨‍👩‍👧‍👦
Cheese Stick Pizza
Buy one 14” craft pizza get second 14” craft pizza half off

Online special options

***Any single topping XL 16” pizza $16.00

$13.50

***Any Craft Craft slice and drink for $10***

$10.00

Family meal deal👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

$22.00

Any large one topping pizza of your choice with one small cheese stick pizza and one small chocolate chip pizza.

***Lunch Special*** any 10” two topping pizza and drink $10

$10.00

Buy one 14” single topping pizza get second 14” single topping half off

$19.00

Buy one 14” craft pizza get second 14” craft pizza half off

$29.00

Any 14” single topping pizza and whole cheesestick or whole chocolate chip pizza for 20.00

$20.00

Any 14” craft pizza & whole cheeseStick or chocolate chip pizza for 30.00

$30.00

Camp Favorites

Cheese Stick Pizza

Cheese Stick Pizza

The “Camp Kid” favorite! Our fresh hand tossed crust with a garlic butter base topped with lots of cheese and paired with a cup of warm marinara or add one of our crust dips.

Chocolate Chip Pizza

Chocolate Chip Pizza

Classic cookie cake pizza with plenty of chocolate chips and whipped vanilla icing.

Red Wood Velvet

Red Wood Velvet

Out of stock

🏕 S’more Pizza

$12.99

Nachos

***DTN Nacho***

***DTN Nacho***

$7.00+
Original Camp Nachos

Original Camp Nachos

$9.00+

Home-made pizza chips paired with your choice of fire-braised meat topped with purple onion, rainbow pepper, diced tomato, fresh jalapeno, mozzarella and our scratch queso.

Crust Chips & Queso

Crust Chips & Queso

$6.00

Pizza chips dusted with black garlic and parmesan. Queso served on the side. Add mozzarella on top for 1.00

Smoke Shack Nacho

Smoke Shack Nacho

$8.00+

Pepper Jack, Sharp Cheddar, Pork Tenderloin, Purple Onion, Diced Tomato and Smoky BBQ Sauce

Buff Chicken Nacho

$9.00+

Mozzarella, Fire-Braised Chicken, Purple Onion, Blue Cheese Crumble, Buffalo and Ranch Drizzle

Tree Hugger Nacho

$7.00+

Mozzarella, Asiago, Purple Onion, Rainbow Pepper, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olive, Diced Tomato and Chimichurri Spice

C.B.R. Nacho

$9.00+

Mozzarella, Fire-Braised Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Drizzle

Smoke Jumper Nacho

$9.00+

Mozzarella, Ghost Pepper, Bacon, Fire-Braised Chicken, Fresh Jalapeno, Ranch Spice

Italian Nacho

$7.00+

Mozzarella, Sliced Meatball, Black Olive, Marinara and Parmesan

Salads

Original Camp Salad

Original Camp Salad

$8.00+

Hand chopped iceburg lettuce topped with your choice of fire-braised meat. Piled high with mozzarella, purple onion, rainbow pepper, black olive mushroom, tomato and crouton.

Tree Hugger Salad

Tree Hugger Salad

$7.00+

Fresh spinach leaves, asiago, purple onion, fresh mushroom, black olive, diced tomato, ricotta scoop, chimichurri spice.

B.A.T.

$8.00+

Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Diced Tomato, topped with Blue Cheese Crumble on Baby Spinach Leaves

C.B.R. Salad

$8.00+

Crispy Bacon, Fire-Braised Chicken, Mozzarella

Craft Pizzas

Big Cheese

Garlic Pepper Glaze, Mozzarella, Asiago, Sharp Cheddar, Ricotta

Pepperoni Trail

Red Sauce, Double Mozzarella, Double Pepperoni

Ozark Supreme

Ozark Supreme

Red Sauce, Mozz, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Diced Purple, Onion, Rainbow Pepper, Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom and Black Olive

Tree Hugger

Tree Hugger

Garlic Pepper Glaze, Mozz, Spinach, White Onion, Rainbow Pepper, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olive, Diced Tomato, Ricotta, and Chimichurri Spice

Lumber Jack

Lumber Jack

Red Sauce, Mozz, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sliced Meatball, Italian Sausage, Sliced Bacon, and Top Sirloin Steak

Smoke Shack

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, PepperJack, Sharp Cheddar, Canadian Bacon, Pork Tenderloin, Purple Onion, Diced Tomato

Buff Chicken

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fire-Braised Chicken, Purple Onion, Blue Cheese Crumble, Buffalo Glaze and Ranch Drizzle

Fiery Hawaiian

Fiery Hawaiian

Red Sauce, Mozz, PepperJack, Sharp Cheddar, Canadian Bacon, Pork Tenderloin, Fresh Pineapple, Honey Glaze and Fresh Cilantro

Smoke Jumper

Smoke Jumper

Garlic Pepper Glaze, Mozz, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Bacon, Fire Roasted Chicken, Fresh Jalapeno, and Ranch Spice

Chicken Graffiti

Chicken Graffiti

Alfredo Sauce, Mozz, Bacon, Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Diced Tomato and Fresh Oregano

Sunrise Margarita

Sunrise Margarita

Garlic Pepper Glaze, Mozz, Fresh Basil, Avocado, Tomato, Ricotta and Chimichurri Spice

BYOP

Fresh Slice

Fresh Slice

$5.50
10” Personal Thin

10” Personal Thin

$10.00
10" Personal Hand Tossed

10" Personal Hand Tossed

$10.00
10” Personal Cauliflower

10” Personal Cauliflower

$12.75
14” Family Thin

14” Family Thin

$14.00
14” Family Hand Tossed

14” Family Hand Tossed

$14.00
14” Family Cauliflower

14” Family Cauliflower

$17.50
16" Party Thin

16" Party Thin

$16.00
16” Party Hand Tossed

16” Party Hand Tossed

$16.00

Crust Dips

Marinara

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Green Goddess

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Garlic Ailoi

$1.00

Dynamite

$1.00

Queso

$1.00

Icing

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

1000 Island

Drinks

Your choice of frosted mug(dine in only)or 24oz to-go cup
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.50
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Water

Water

Frosted Cream Soda

$2.50

Frosted Mug Root Beer

$2.50

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5301 Linwood Dr, Ste J, Paragould, AR 72450

Directions

