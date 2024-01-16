- Home
Camp Margaritaville Auburndale 361 Denton Ave
No reviews yet
361 Denton Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
Tiki Bar
Boat Drinks
Margaritas
Frozen Concoctions
Draft Beer
Canned Beer
- Bud Light$6.00+
- Budweiser 0$6.00+
- Coors Light$6.00+
- Landshark*$6.00+
- Michelob Ultra*$6.00+
- Miller Lite$6.00+
- Corona$7.00+
- Corona Premier$7.00+
- Heineken$7.00+
- High Noon$7.00+
- Jai Alai*$7.00+
- Mix and Match Domestic Bucket$25.00
- Mix and Match Import Bucket$30.00
- White Claw$7.00
- Kona Big Wave$7.00
- Tropical Lagunitas IPA$7.00
Wine
Scotch
Cordials
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Shots
- Green Tea$10.00
- White Tea$10.00
- Mexican Tea$11.00
- Water Moc$10.00
- Pink Starburst$10.00
- Duck Farts$12.00
- B-52$12.00
- Lemon Drop$11.00
- Black & Yellow$12.00
- Vegas Bomb$12.00
- Jonnie Vegas Bomb$12.00
- Cherry Bomb$12.00
- Jager Bomb$12.00
- Liquid Marijuana$11.00
- Kamikaze$11.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$11.00
- Bazooka Bubblegum$10.00
- Cherry Cheesecake$10.00
- Melon Ball$10.00
- Mind Eraser$10.00
- Pineapple Upside Down$10.00
- Red Headed Slut$11.00
- 3 Wisemen$12.00
Pavilion Bar
Boat Drinks
- 5 O'Clock Somewhere$10.00+
- Incommunicado$10.00+
- Tranquil Waters$10.00
- Coco Cabana$10.00
- Stranded on a Sandbar$10.00
- Watermelon Wave$11.00
- Monthly Drink$11.00
- Monthly Shot$8.50
- White Russian$11.00
- Surfer on Acid$10.00
- Tooty Fruity$11.00
- Fuzy Naval$10.00
- Hairy Naval$11.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Bourbon Raspberry Lemonade$10.00