Camp Pennant 250 Commercial Street
250 Commercial Street
Portland, ME 04101
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Charcuterie
3 rotating meats from A Small Good in Rockport, Maine. preserves, pickles, sourdough$25.00
- Cheese Board
3 rotating cheese from Fuzzy Udder Creamery in Whitefield Maine. preserves, pickles, sourdough$18.00
- Marinated Olives$5.00
- Warm Pretzel
beer-cheese sauce, hop mustard$8.00
- Wood Oven Roasted Vegetables
seasonal vegetables, anchovy-butter sauce, bread crumbs, calabrian chili$14.00
- Side Bread
Sourdough$2.00
Salad
Pizza
- Farm Fresh Vegetable
tomato, asparagus, fresh goat cheese, parmesan, lemon zest$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Margherita
tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Marinara
tomato, garlic, oregano$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pepperoni
tomato sauce, house blend cheeses$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sausage and Artichoke
tomato, mozzarella, pecorino$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Clam
olive oil, oregano, pecorino, garlic$21.00OUT OF STOCK
Entree
- Lobster Roll
brioche bun, brown butter and sherry vinaigrette or house mayo$35.00
- Mussels
Bang's Island Mussels, garlic, white wine, sourdough$24.00
- Wood-Fired Salmon
roasted broccolini, fingerling potatoes, herbed butter$30.00
- Scallops
potatoes, asparagus puree, farm greens, salumi and caper sauce$42.00
- Vongole
Maine Little Neck clams, manfredine pasta, bread crumbs, lemon$29.00
Cocktail Menu
House Cocktails
- Black Manhattan
Pennant Rye, amari blend, bitters, lemon twist$15.00
- Blanket Management
Pennant Single Malt, pamplemousse, apertif, hopped grapefruit. bold yet sweet. complex, but crushable, smoky and sweet$15.00
- Bunk Buddies
Pennant Rum, orange, lemon, passionfruit, coconut, honey, aromatic bitters. we know they said "lights out," but we're not tired yet.$15.00
- Camp Crush
Pennant Vodka, Midori, fortified white wine, cucumber, ginger, lemon. very cute, but idk if i should say anything.$14.00
- Dirty Martini
Pennant gin or vodka, dry vermouth, house olive brine.$14.00
- Espresso Martini
Pennant Vokda, cold brew liqueur, speckled axe coffee, pomegranate, vanilla$14.00
- Friendship Bracelet
Pennant Bourbon, barrel-aged maple, Zirbenz pine liqueur, gentian amaro, bitters, lemon, vegan foam. get ready to make your real-life best friend jealous.$16.00
- Gimlet
Pennant Gin, lime, sugar, bitters$14.00
- Good Vibrations
mango, grapefruit, lime, Don's tiki mix, .8 grams Relax cbd by Re:Rx available at Beach Boys Cannabis in Portland Maine. 0% alcohol; must be 21 to order$13.00
- No Pain, No Gain
coconut cream, pineapple, passionfruit honey, island spices$10.00
- Old Fashioned
Pennant Bourbon, demerara, bitters$14.00
- One-Armed Hug
blueberry shrub, lemon, soda. completely appropriate.$10.00
- Penicillin
Pennant Single Malt, lemon, honey, scotch spritz$15.00
- Threat Level Midnight
Pennant Gin, blueberry shrub, lemon, bubbles. Dwight does not play a robot.$15.00
Draft Beer
House Beers
Guest Beers
Liquor Menu
Gin
Liqueurs
Rum
Vodka
NA Beverage Menu
N/A Bev
N/A Cocktails
Camp Store
Canned Beers
Merch
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
