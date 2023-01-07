Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scout's Grill

review star

No reviews yet

27 Scout Lane

Columbia Falls, MT 59912

Popular Items

Baja Fish Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Scouts Grill Burger

Shareables

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$10.25

Fresh fried tortilla chips served with your choice of 2 Scouts Grill freshmade salsas

Camp Scout Chicken Wings

Camp Scout Chicken Wings

$14.00

6-8 jumbo fried chicken wings served Scouts Grill style with your choice of our own original recipe sauces and topped with crumbled fresco and cilantro

Nachos/Fries

Nachos/Fries

$13.50

Your choice of fresh fried fries or house made cripsy tortilla chips topped with queso, salsa, guacamole, onions, cilantro, mas sauce and queso fresco. Add a protein for additonal charge

Blistered Shishito Peppers with Mas Sauce

Blistered Shishito Peppers with Mas Sauce

$10.25

Fresh green slightly spicy shishito peppers blistered and tossed in roasted garlic and garlic oil and seasoned with smoked sea salt. Served with Mas Sauce

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$10.50

Fresh fried tortilla chips covered in our house made queso, salsa verde and fresh cilantro.

Salads

Baja Caesar Salad

Baja Caesar Salad

$11.25

Shredded romaine tossed with Scouts Grill original recipe caesar dressing, crumbled queso fresco and crumbled tortilla strips.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine tossed with Scouts Grill Taco Dressing topped with fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, crumbled queso fresco and tortilla chips.

Plates

Scouts Grill Burger

Scouts Grill Burger

$14.50

1/4 pound handpacked smashed patty topped with pickled jalapenos, mas sauce, american cheese, Tajin dusted fresh sliced tomato. Served with french fries

Torta

Torta

$11.75

Toasted telera roll loaded with pinto beans, salsa, guacamole, vinegar slaw,onions, cilantro, crumbled queso fresco and your choice of meat. Served with french fries.

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$5.25

Citrus and garlic marinated beef, grilled and chopped then placed in a 6 inch corn torilla with salsa roja, guacamole, onions and cilantro

Pollo Asado Taco

Pollo Asado Taco

$4.50

Achiote and citrus marinted chicken, grilled and chopped then placed in a 6 inch corn tortilla and topped with salsa verde, guacamole, onions and cilantro

Beer Braised Beef Barbacoa

Beer Braised Beef Barbacoa

$5.00

Tender shredded beef braised in a liquid of beer, onions, garlic and dry chilies wrapped in a corn tortilla with salsa roja, guacamole, onions and cilantro

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$5.25

Lightly battered fried fish fillet in a corn tortilla topped with, salsa verde, guacamole, vinegar slaw, onions, cilantro and crumbled queso fresco

Al Pastor marinated portobello mushroom (vegetarian)

Al Pastor marinated portobello mushroom (vegetarian)

$4.75

Al Pastor marinated grill portobello mushroom in a corn tortilla topped with salsa verde, guacamole, onions and cilantro

Kids

Kids Cheesburger with fries

$10.00

1/4 pound cheeseburger served plain with fries

Kids Carne Asada taco cheese only

$4.25

marinated and grilled beef in a corn tortilla with shredded cheese only

Kids Pollo Asado Taco cheese only

$4.00

Marinated and grilled chicken in a corn tortilla with shredded cheese only

Sides

Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$3.75

Pinto beans simmered with onions, fresh chilies and cumin. Topped with crumbled queso fresco and cilantro.

Achiote Rice

Achiote Rice

$3.75

Fluffy rice seasoned with achiote and dry chilies

Vinegar Slaw

$3.75

Shredded cabbage, thin sliced onion, jalapeno, garlic and cilantro in a slightly spicy vinegar mix.

French Fries

$3.25

French Fries

Side of Queso (5oz.)

$2.75

Scout's Grill original recipe melty cheesy goodness.

Side of Guacamole (5 oz)

$3.00

Scout's Grill original recipe fresh made guacamole.

Extra Salsa (2 oz.)

$1.25

Choose from all our fresh made original recipe salsa's.

Side of Chips

$2.00

Our fresh fried and chili lime seasoned chips served with your favorite dish.

Desserts

Fried Churros

Fried Churros

$9.75

Fresh fried sugared churros served with 2 dipping sauces. Spiced chocolate dipping sauce . 3 churros per order.

Fresh Baked Chocolate chip cookies

Fresh Baked Chocolate chip cookies

$7.25

3 fresh baked chocolate chip cookies seasoned with smoked sea salt.

Chocolate chip cookie sundae

Chocolate chip cookie sundae

$9.75

3 fresh baked chocolate chip cookies topped with your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream and spiced chocolate sauce. We are proud to be serving @farmtotableicecream from Columbia Falls

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A place to gather round and tell stories of adventures past. Come enjoy a custom menu of Mexican - American fusion. Tacos, burgers, nachos and more!

Location

27 Scout Lane, Columbia Falls, MT 59912

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

