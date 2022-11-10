Camp Trapezium 140 Union Hill Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Camp Trapezium specializes in mixed fermentation beers, with a special focus on Virginia-grown ingredients, including some grown right on location. Featuring 76 acres of pristine farmland and a newly renovated farmhouse for Airbnb rentals. Located at 140 Union Hill Road in Amherst, just off the Brew Ridge Trail.
Location
140 Union Hill Road, Amherst, VA 24521
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Smokin' Barrel @ Blue Mountain Barrel House
No Reviews
495 Cooperative Way Arrington, VA 22922
View restaurant
Mission House Coffee - Commerce St - 722 Commerce St
No Reviews
722 Commerce St Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurant
Georgia's Subs Salads More - 915 Main St - Lynchburg VA 24504 - 434 846 3622
No Reviews
915 Main St Lynchburg, VA 24505
View restaurant