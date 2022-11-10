Camp Trapezium imageView gallery

Camp Trapezium

140 Union Hill Road

Amherst, VA 24521

Order Again

Popular Items

Lucky 46 New England IPA 4pk
Farmer's Salad
Wings

Soda

Pepsi

$1.70

Diet Pepsi

$1.70

Dr. Pepper

$1.70

Mt. Dew

$1.70

Sierra Mist

$1.70

Pink Lemonade

$1.70

Sweet Tea

$1.70

Unsweet Tea

$1.70

Milk

$1.50

Starters

Trio of Dips

$13.00

Choose three from our seasonal selection of dips, served with flatbread.

Charcuterie Plate

$18.00

Sharable selection of meats, cheeses, seasonal veggies & fruit + flatbread.

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Hot butter and salt crust + sweet Bavarian mustard. Add house made beer cheese for $3.

Wings

$14.00

8 TPZM wings with your choice of dry rub, spicy, IPA buffalo, or bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Farmer's Salad

$9.00

Seasonal selection of greens & veggies straight from the Camp Trapezium farm, with blue cheese, ranch, or vinaigrette. Add chicken for $4.

One Dip w/ Breadsticks

$7.00

Our house-made flatbread served with your choice of beer cheese, hummus, or farm pesto.

Just A Bread

$1.00

Pizza

The AMC

$12.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic + olive oil.

The Dearborn

$15.00

Red sauce, prosciutto, five cheese blend, goat cheese, fig + honey drizzle.

The Billy Wydner

$13.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto + five cheese blend.

The Wydner Deluxe

$16.00

Red sauce, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, prosciutto + five cheese blend.

The Lord Jeffery

$13.00

Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, five cheese blend + bourbon BBQ.

Crazy Nessie

$14.00

Olive oil + garlic, bacon, roasted potato, five cheese blend, scallion cream sauce + fresh scallions.

The Mill Race

$13.00

Oil and garlic base, farm pesto, fresh mozzarella, five cheese, prosciutto + lemon

The Rutledge

$17.00

Our freshest ingredients from the farm - ask your server for the current offerings.

Water Wheel

$10.00

Build your own - starts with red sauce + cheese.

Depot

$10.00

Build your own - start with olive oil & garlic + cheese.

The Warbler

$13.00

Olive oil & garlic, mushrooms, seasonal greens, scallions + five cheese blend.

Sweets

Brownie a la Mode

$6.00

Fresh baked fudgy brownie with vanilla bean ice cream + chocolate drizzle.

Cookies And Milk

$4.50

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Single scoop vanilla ice cream, with or without chocolate syrup.

Extra Cookie

$1.00

Extras & Sides

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Pesto

$2.00+

Side Hummus

$3.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Seasonal Dip

$3.00Out of stock

Side Pepperoni

$2.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Cucumbers

$1.50

Ranch

$0.50

House-made ranch with herbs from our garden. 2oz cup.

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Hats

Dad

$14.40

Glassware

Can

$4.00

Belgian

$4.00

Growler

$6.40

Campfire Mug

$10.40

Insulated Tumbler

$20.00

Stickers

Type Logo

$1.00

Sawblade Logo

$1.00

Art

8x10 Print

$20.00

Postcard

$2.00Out of stock

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$6.40

To Go

Houseboat Blonde Ale 6pk

Houseboat Blonde Ale 6pk

$10.00+

Soft bodied with a touch of salinity, this beer is perfect for summer days and warm weather.

Lucky 47 White Ale 6pk

Lucky 47 White Ale 6pk

$10.00+

Our twist on a traditional Belgian Wit is a light, easy-drinking beer with flavors of chamomile and rose hips. 12oz 6pk

Mexican Lager 6pk

$10.99

Pulp Free 6pk

$12.00

This mimosa-inspired beer will take you back to spontaneous Sunday hangs, hotel bars and next-day recollections of the night before. Tangerine and blood orange are blended with a dry golden ale to replicate the timeless bubbly brunch staple. 12oz 6pk

Lucky 46 New England IPA 4pk

Lucky 46 New England IPA 4pk

$13.00+

Citra, Amarillo, and El Dorado hops combined with huge amounts of oats and our proprietary yeast blend for a silky smooth finish and haze for days.

Spooky Szn 4pk

$15.00
Birds of a Feather: Henry

Birds of a Feather: Henry

$18.00

Highlighting American-grown Amarillo hops and blended from two separate barrel fermentations, Henry brings notes of white wine, grapefruit zest and fresh pineapple juice. Earthy and dry with a hint of oak. 750mL bottle.

Farmhouse Series: Autumn

$18.00

Brewed in the farmhouse tradition, this beer features fire-roasted sweet potato, a hint of spice and a touch of funk. Smooth and sweet to the last leaf. 5.6% ABV, 750ml.

Orchard Series: Blackberry

$20.00+

Barrel fermented with blackberries from Agriberry Farms in Hanover VA. Dry and effervescent with notes of blackberry preserves, white grapes, and raw honey sweetness. 750ml bottle.

Elderberry To Go

$14.00

Orchard Series: Petite Blueberry

$18.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Camp Trapezium specializes in mixed fermentation beers, with a special focus on Virginia-grown ingredients, including some grown right on location. Featuring 76 acres of pristine farmland and a newly renovated farmhouse for Airbnb rentals. Located at 140 Union Hill Road in Amherst, just off the Brew Ridge Trail.

Website

Location

140 Union Hill Road, Amherst, VA 24521

Directions

Gallery
Camp Trapezium

