Camp Wood Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

108 North Nueces Street

Camp Wood, TX 78833

Order Again

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$2.75

Fresh Homemade Tortilla filled with your choice of egg filling. Served with Red or Green Salsa

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Two Fried Eggs, choice of Ham or Bacon, & American Cheese served on a toasted Kaiser Roll

All American Breakfast

$8.50

Two Fresh Eggs any style, Choice of Bacon, Breakfast Sausage or Ham, Potatoes, & Toast

Sausage Kolaches

$2.25

Smoked Sausage & Cheddar or Jalapeno Sausage & Cheddar wrapped in Sweet Kolache Dough

Sausage Kolache Combo

$6.00

Three Kolaches - Choose Regular Smoked Sausage & Cheese or Jalapeno Sausage & Cheese

Czech Kolache Fruit Filling

$2.95

Sweet Dough with Cream Cheese & Fruit Filling

Pizza

NY Cheese Pizza - 10"

$9.95

New York Style hand tossed thin crust with rich pizza sauce & Mozzarella cheese

Margarita Pizza - 10"

$10.95

Olive Oil & Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes & Basil topped with Mozzarella Cheese

NY cheese pizza -16"

$13.95

Loaded Potato

A Texas size Baked Potato with Blended Cheeses, Crumbled Bacon, Butter, Green Onions & Sour Cream

Classic Loaded Potato

$7.95

A Texas size Baked Potato with Blended Cheeses, Crumbled Bacon, Butter, Green Onions & Sour Cream

Ruben Loaded Potato

$10.95

Thinly Sliced Pastrami piled high with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island dressing

Philly Cheesesteak Loaded Potato

$10.95

Ribeye Steak shaved razor thin & grilled with Onions & Bell Peppers. Topped with lots of melted Provolone Cheese

Appetizers

Grandma's Deviled Eggs

$4.95

A Family Favorite - a Tangy Filling topped with Crumbled Bacon & Gherkin pickles

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$4.95

Served Warm with Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce & Spicy Mustard

NACHOS

$7.95

Tortilla Chips, jalapeños,cheese,avocado,retried beans & pico de Gallo.

Guacamole Dip

$6.95

Soups & Salads

Cafe Salad

$5.95

Mixed Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, & Croutons

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Garlic Croutons mixed with creamy Caesar Dressing Add Grilled Chicken or Shrimp ($6.00)

Spinach Salad

$7.95

Served Warm with Bacon Vinaigrette, Mushrooms & Hard Boiled Eggs. Add Grilled Chicken or Jumbo Shrimp

Chef Salad

$12.95

Mixed Lettuces, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Cheddar Cheese

Soup of the Day

$2.95+

Freshly Made Soup Prepared Daily

Sandwiches

Camp Wood Cafe Burger

$8.95

⅓ Pound Seasoned Burger grilled & topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Crispy Onions, Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles on toasted Pretzel Bun*

American Cheeseburger

$7.25

¼ Pound of Fresh Ground Beef grilled & topped with American Cheese Lettuce/Tomato/Onions/Pickles on toasted Kaiser Roll*

Monterrey Chicken Burger

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado & Tomato. Served with Mayo on toasted Kaiser Roll

New York Ruben

$10.95

Thinly sliced Pastrami piled high on grilled Marble Rye Bread with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island dressing

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.95

Ribeye Steak shaved razor thin & grilled with Onions & Bell Peppers. Topped with lots of Melted Cheese on Italian Bread

French Dip

$9.95

Sliced Roast Beef served warm on Italian Bread with Beef au Jus dipping sauce & Horseradish

Meatball Hero

$8.50

Italian Meatballs, Mom's Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese baked in Italian Bread

Cafe Club Sandwich

$8.95

Triple Stack of Premium Turkey Breast, Tavern Ham, Bacon, & American Cheese Lettuce/Tomato

BLT Sandwich

$7.50

Crispy Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough Bread

Bratwurst on a Pretzel Bun

$7.50

Grilled Bratwurst served with Sauerkraut and Spicy Brown Mustard on a toasted Pretzel Bun

Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$7.25

Grilled American Cheese Sandwich served with a Cup of Soup of the Day

Entrees

Layers of Pasta with Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Blended Cheeses and smothered in Mom’s Marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread & vegetable

Jagarschnitzel

$15.95

Pork Loin Schnitzel topped with a Rich Mushroom Hunter's Sauce* Served with Braised Red Cabbage & Spetzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$15.95

Chicken Schnitzel topped with a Rich Mushroom Hunter's Sauce* Served with Braised Red Cabbage & Spetzel

German Bratwurst Plate

$12.95

Bratwurst Sausages cooked in Beer and grilled. Served with Sauerkraut* Braised Red Cabbage, Spetzel & Spicy Mustard

Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Chicken Breast smothered with Mom's Marinara Sauce Baked with Mozzarella & Parmesan*

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.95

Fettuccine Pasta Tossed in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce & Parmesan Cheese. Add Grilled Chicken or Jumbo Shrimp ($6.00) Garlic Bread

Mom's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.95

A Big Portion of Spaghetti with Mom's Marinara Sauce & Meatballs Served with Garlic Bread & Vegetable

Glazed Pork Chop

$14.95

Bone-in center cut Pork Loin Chop cooked with Honey Mustard glaze Served with Loaded Baked Potato & Vegetables

Lemon Chicken Picatta

$13.95

Chicken Breast cooked with Mushrooms & Garlic in a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce* Served with Angle Hair Pasta & Vegetable

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Jumbo Shrimp cooked in a Zesty Fresh Tomato, Garlic & White Wine Butter Sauce* Served with Angle Hair Pasta & Vegetable

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.95

Flour Tortilla, cheese,avocado, pico de Gallo, Spanish rice.

FAJITA PLATE

$12.95

Two Flour tortillas, grilled beef, shredded cheese,grilled bell peppers, grilled onions,Spanish rice,shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Desserts

STRUDDLE & ICE CREAM

$4.95

Homemade Apple Strudel served warm with a Generous Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Fudge Brownie & Ice Cream

$4.95

Homemade Fudge Brownie served warm with a Generous Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Churro & Caramel Sauce

$3.95

Warm Cinnamon Pastry Sticks served with Caramel Dipping Sauce

Cheesecake

$5.95

NY Style Cheesecake with Graham Cracker crust served with Whipped Cream and Fresh Strawberries

Ice Cream Cup

$1.75

A double scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Layer Cake

$4.95

LEMON PIE

$4.95Out of stock

FULL CAKE

$23.99

FULL PIE

$23.99

Full Strudel

$23.99

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

with Ranch dressing

Junior Buttered Noodles

$3.95

with Garlic Bread

Side Extras

VEGETABLES

$3.00

COUNTRY POTATO SALAD

$3.00

GERMAN POTATO SALAD

$3.00

KETTLE CHIPS

$2.00Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Hamburger Patty

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

FAJITA

$6.00

CHICKEN

$6.00

CUP FRESH FRUIT 32oz

$7.99

SHRIMP 4

$6.00

French Fries

$3.00

Sunday

Fettuccini Alfrado

$12.99

Spaghetti & Meat Balls

$12.99

Jr Spaghetti & Meat Balls

$9.99

Club Sandwich with Side

$12.95

BLT with Side

$10.95

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Ceaser Salad

$10.95

Chef Salad

$12.95

Quesadilla Steam & Cheese

$12.99

Fajita Plate

$14.99

Cafe Side Salad

$3.00

Beverages

Iced Tea

$1.75

Coffee

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Whole Milk

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

lemonade

$1.50

Big Red

$1.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Home-Style Cooking Breakfast * Lunch * Dinner American German Italian Pizza Salads Desserts

Website

Location

108 North Nueces Street, Camp Wood, TX 78833

Directions

