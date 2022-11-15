Camp Wood Cafe
108 North Nueces Street
Camp Wood, TX 78833
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
Fresh Homemade Tortilla filled with your choice of egg filling. Served with Red or Green Salsa
Breakfast Sandwich
Two Fried Eggs, choice of Ham or Bacon, & American Cheese served on a toasted Kaiser Roll
All American Breakfast
Two Fresh Eggs any style, Choice of Bacon, Breakfast Sausage or Ham, Potatoes, & Toast
Sausage Kolaches
Smoked Sausage & Cheddar or Jalapeno Sausage & Cheddar wrapped in Sweet Kolache Dough
Sausage Kolache Combo
Three Kolaches - Choose Regular Smoked Sausage & Cheese or Jalapeno Sausage & Cheese
Czech Kolache Fruit Filling
Sweet Dough with Cream Cheese & Fruit Filling
Pizza
Loaded Potato
Classic Loaded Potato
A Texas size Baked Potato with Blended Cheeses, Crumbled Bacon, Butter, Green Onions & Sour Cream
Ruben Loaded Potato
Thinly Sliced Pastrami piled high with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island dressing
Philly Cheesesteak Loaded Potato
Ribeye Steak shaved razor thin & grilled with Onions & Bell Peppers. Topped with lots of melted Provolone Cheese
Appetizers
Soups & Salads
Cafe Salad
Mixed Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, & Croutons
Caesar Salad
Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Garlic Croutons mixed with creamy Caesar Dressing Add Grilled Chicken or Shrimp ($6.00)
Spinach Salad
Served Warm with Bacon Vinaigrette, Mushrooms & Hard Boiled Eggs. Add Grilled Chicken or Jumbo Shrimp
Chef Salad
Mixed Lettuces, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Cheddar Cheese
Soup of the Day
Freshly Made Soup Prepared Daily
Sandwiches
Camp Wood Cafe Burger
⅓ Pound Seasoned Burger grilled & topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Crispy Onions, Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles on toasted Pretzel Bun*
American Cheeseburger
¼ Pound of Fresh Ground Beef grilled & topped with American Cheese Lettuce/Tomato/Onions/Pickles on toasted Kaiser Roll*
Monterrey Chicken Burger
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado & Tomato. Served with Mayo on toasted Kaiser Roll
New York Ruben
Thinly sliced Pastrami piled high on grilled Marble Rye Bread with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island dressing
Philly Cheesesteak
Ribeye Steak shaved razor thin & grilled with Onions & Bell Peppers. Topped with lots of Melted Cheese on Italian Bread
French Dip
Sliced Roast Beef served warm on Italian Bread with Beef au Jus dipping sauce & Horseradish
Meatball Hero
Italian Meatballs, Mom's Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese baked in Italian Bread
Cafe Club Sandwich
Triple Stack of Premium Turkey Breast, Tavern Ham, Bacon, & American Cheese Lettuce/Tomato
BLT Sandwich
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough Bread
Bratwurst on a Pretzel Bun
Grilled Bratwurst served with Sauerkraut and Spicy Brown Mustard on a toasted Pretzel Bun
Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Cup of Soup
Grilled American Cheese Sandwich served with a Cup of Soup of the Day
Entrees
Jagarschnitzel
Pork Loin Schnitzel topped with a Rich Mushroom Hunter's Sauce* Served with Braised Red Cabbage & Spetzel
Chicken Schnitzel
Chicken Schnitzel topped with a Rich Mushroom Hunter's Sauce* Served with Braised Red Cabbage & Spetzel
German Bratwurst Plate
Bratwurst Sausages cooked in Beer and grilled. Served with Sauerkraut* Braised Red Cabbage, Spetzel & Spicy Mustard
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Breast smothered with Mom's Marinara Sauce Baked with Mozzarella & Parmesan*
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Pasta Tossed in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce & Parmesan Cheese. Add Grilled Chicken or Jumbo Shrimp ($6.00) Garlic Bread
Mom's Spaghetti & Meatballs
A Big Portion of Spaghetti with Mom's Marinara Sauce & Meatballs Served with Garlic Bread & Vegetable
Glazed Pork Chop
Bone-in center cut Pork Loin Chop cooked with Honey Mustard glaze Served with Loaded Baked Potato & Vegetables
Lemon Chicken Picatta
Chicken Breast cooked with Mushrooms & Garlic in a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce* Served with Angle Hair Pasta & Vegetable
Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo Shrimp cooked in a Zesty Fresh Tomato, Garlic & White Wine Butter Sauce* Served with Angle Hair Pasta & Vegetable
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour Tortilla, cheese,avocado, pico de Gallo, Spanish rice.
FAJITA PLATE
Two Flour tortillas, grilled beef, shredded cheese,grilled bell peppers, grilled onions,Spanish rice,shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
Desserts
STRUDDLE & ICE CREAM
Homemade Apple Strudel served warm with a Generous Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Fudge Brownie & Ice Cream
Homemade Fudge Brownie served warm with a Generous Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Churro & Caramel Sauce
Warm Cinnamon Pastry Sticks served with Caramel Dipping Sauce
Cheesecake
NY Style Cheesecake with Graham Cracker crust served with Whipped Cream and Fresh Strawberries
Ice Cream Cup
A double scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Layer Cake
LEMON PIE
FULL CAKE
FULL PIE
Full Strudel
Side Extras
Sunday
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
108 North Nueces Street, Camp Wood, TX 78833