Camp

254 Reviews

$$

300 Daniel Webster Highway

Meredith, NH 03253

Popular Items

Chicken Pot Pie
Camp's Famous Buttermilk Chicken
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Starters

Deviled Eggs

$7.99

Cage-fre and farm-fresh with pimento, poppy seeds, crispy bacon and wasabi pea dust.

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapenos

$11.99

Cream cheese-stuffed with peach gastrique.

Stack of Rings

$8.99

Hand-dipped in our Common Man Ale batter and served with our house-made dipping sauce.

Camp Crackers

$7.99

Our version of the best sharing thing you can imagine! Cheddar and Gorgonzola-topped flatbread with a touch of garlic and scallions. Baked ’til crispy.

Mac Daddy Nachos

$12.99

House-cooked tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef, crisp bacon and Cheddar cheese. Finished with cheese sauce, secret sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and sesame seeds.

Bloomin' Bread

$12.99

Fresh-baked blossomed bread boule with garlic herb butter, caramelized onions, bacon and Cheddar. Served with beer cheese made with our own Common Man Ale.

Firecracker Meatballs

$9.99

Spicy turkey meatballs with Gorgonzola, covered in honey Buffalo sauce and Ranch drizzle. Served with shaved heirloom carrots.

Krafty Moutine

$11.99

Fried Mac 'n Cheese bites layered and backed with braised beef, gravy and Cheddar. Topped with pickled onions and horseradish creme.

Lobster Corn Dog

$16.99

Fresh Maine lobster tail dipped in cornbread batter, fried golden brown and delicious and served with lemon aioli.

Walk in the Woods

$10.99

Fresh mushrooms, asparagus and peppers tossed with garlic, herbs and a touch of Cheddar. Served sizzling hot on Grandma’s cast iron skillet with warm pita points.

Sticky Wings

$12.99

Jumbo chicken wings braised ’til tender, fried crisp and tossed with our cranberry teriyaki sauce. Served with shaved heirloom carrots and blood orange gastrique.

Soup & Salads

New England Clam Chowder

$7.99

Recipe from Town Docks, our sister restaurant in Meredith. Classically good!

Steak Chili

$7.99

Common Man classic garnished with Cheddar, sour cream and scallions.

Camp Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied pecans.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp Romaine tossed with classic Caesar dressing. Topped with Parmesan and toasted garlic croutons. Anchovies, Yes or No?

Chase House Wedge

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, Southwest Ranch, house pico, avocado corn salsa and warm Applewood smoked bacon topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Handhelds

Common Man Veggie Burger

$12.99

We make our own, with nuts! Served on a toasted brioche roll with fried green tomatoes, poblano relish and avocado mayo. Served with house-seasoned fries.

Chase House Burger

$17.99

Grilled beef patty with Swiss cheese , hunters spread, and charred onion dip. Served on a toasted brioche roll with bread and butter pickles and fries.

Tree Hugger's Delight

$14.99

Crispy falafel cakes on Naan bread with super slaw, tzatziki sauce and cucumber salad. Served with house-seasoned fries.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy tempura and panko-breaded chicken with honey mustard, BBQ, slaw and pickles. Served with house-seasoned fries.

Main Events

Campfire Steak

$28.99

Grilled sirloin with blue cheese fondue, served with Cheddar chive mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and crispy potato sticks.

Steak Tips

$24.99

Grilled bourbon-marinated tips served with sweet potato tots and kielbasa hash with a mushroom demi-glace.

Camp's Famous Buttermilk Chicken

$20.99

Buttermilk-marinated chicken breast, breaded, fried golden and topped with spiced sautéed apples and Gouda sauce. Served with Cheddar chive mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.

Not Your Mom's Meatloaf

$20.99

Our special recipe made with ground beef, veal and pork, wrapped in bacon, roasted and topped with tomato onion jam. Served with Cheddar chive mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.

New England-Style Pot Roast

$21.99

Slow-roasted and served with classic vegetables and spinach, Cheddar chive mashed potatoes, pan jus and crispy onions.

BBQ Ribs

$23.99

Falling-off-the-bone tender, smothered in our bold and tangy Bubbies’ BBQ sauce and served with french fries and veggie slaw.

Atlantic Salmon

$26.99

Pan-seared salmon with a raspberry wasabi mustard glaze, served over a crispy Ramen cake with a side of veggie slaw.

Fish 'n Chips

$20.99

Haddock battered in our Common Man Ale, fried and served with our super slaw, seasoned fries and tartar sauce.

Hunter's Pie

$19.99

Bison, braised vegetables, mashed potatoes and rich pan gravy baked in a flaky puff pastry and served with balsamic-dressed greens, tomatoes and Asiago.

New England Baked Haddock

$21.99

Tomato and sherry crumb-topped haddock with chipotle hollandaise. Served with a rice pilaf blend and fresh vegetables.

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.99

Chock-full of slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, and onion, served over creamy mashed potato and savory chicken gravy with cheddar chive waffle-pressed biscuits.

Little Campers

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Real good chicken fried crispy and served with seasoned fries. Includes a small drink.

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

A pint-size Camp pizza with cheese and tomato sauce. Includes a small drink.

Camp Cheeseburger

$8.99

Angus beef cheeseburger with seasoned fries! Served with a small drink.

Classic Mac 'n Cheese

$8.99

Baked ’til bubbly and delicious with a crumb topping. Served with fresh vegetables and a small drink.

Dessert

Baked S'mores

$10.00

An updated version of our Camp S’mores. Made with the help of Hershey's, Nabisco Honey Grahams and Kraft (the marshmallow people)!

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Three layers of chocolate decadence! Chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, and a rich chocolate ganache topping.

Italian Lemon Cake

$10.00

Light yellow cake layered with an airy Italian lemon cream.

Chef's Cheesecake

$10.00

Our creamy New York-Style cheesecake, served with Chef's daily choice of topping, Ask for today's creation.

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH 03253

Camp image
Camp image

