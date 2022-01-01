Campanelle Restaurant & Bar
Popular Items
Wings
Apps
Baked Soft Pretzels
Two large baked soft pretzels buttered & sprinkled with “pretzel” salt. Served with our 5-cheese sauce.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Crispy battered cauliflower tossed in a traditional Buffalo sauce. Served with a side of blue cheese. * May request any of our wing flavors instead of Buffalo sauce.
Butterfly Shrimp
Ten pan seared & fried, wild caught shrimp in a savory garlic & herb coating. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Chili-Cheesy Totts
Seasoned Totts topped with our 5-cheese sauce, home-made Italian Chili, mozzarella, cheddar & sour cream.
Fried Green Beans
Crispy onion battered, fresh & juicy green beans. Served with a side of ranch.
Fried Meatballs
Crispy on the outside, tender in. Five meatballs deep fried & tossed with a parmesan Italian seasoning. Choice of marinara or cheese sauce.
Loaded Cheese Bread
Hoagie with garlic olive oil, 5-cheese sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan & basil. Served with marinara. *Add any flatbread topping(s) for only $1.49 ea
Mozzarella Stix
Italian seasoned, “Jumbo” (solid cheese filled) fried Mozzarella stix. Served with a side of marinara.
Onion Petals
Crispy fried onion petals in a seasoned tempura batter coating. Served with red pepper garlic sauce.
Pickle Fries
Thin cut dill pickle fries coated in a premium seasoned cornmeal batter & served with a side of ranch.
Smothered Meatballs
Five Italian meatballs topped with “hot Italiano” meat, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan. Side of ciabatta. *Add any flatbread topping(s) for only $1.49 ea.
Sweet Heat Mushrooms
Whole, battered, mushrooms hand-tossed in a mango habanero seasoning & served with sweet chili sauce.
Baked Pasta Skillets
BBQ
Chicken or pulled pork, onions, pickles & moonshine BBQ sauce, topped with mozzarella & sharp cheddar. Choice of chicken or pulled pork
Buffalo Chicken 'n Bacon
Diced chicken breast in Buffalo sauce, bacon, topped with pepper jack, sharp cheddar & blue cheese crumbles.
CBR
Diced chicken breast & bacon topped with mozzarella, sharp cheddar & creamy ranch dressing.
Chick 'n Parm
Diced chicken breast, Italian seasoning, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan.
Cuban Campanelle
Diced ham, pulled pork, onions, topped with swiss cheese pickles & mustard.
Fresh Garden Veggies
Fresh broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes topped with mozzarella & parmesan.
Hawaiian Fire
Ham, pineapple, jalapenos topped with mozzarella, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon crumbles & Sriracha.
Hot Italiano
Seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage topped with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan & a pepperoncini.
Lemon Peppercorn Chicken
Diced chicken breast, mushrooms, pink peppercorn & lemon zest. Topped with mozzarella & lemon wheel.
Lemon Peppercorn Shrimp
Shrimp, mushrooms, pink peppercorn & lemon zest. Topped with mozzarella.
Meatball
Italian (beef & pork) meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella & parmesan. (Not Available Gluten Free)
Pepper Steak
Seasoned chopped steak, green pepper, onions & mushrooms topped with mozzarella & pepper jack.
Pineapple Chicken
Diced chicken breast, grilled pineapple, topped with mozzarella, sour cream & tomatoes.
Poppin' Chicken Jalapeno
Cubed chicken breast & jalapenos topped with pepper jack & sour cream.
Supreme Italian
Seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage, green peppers, onions & diced pepperoni topped with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan & a pepperoncini.
Surf 'n Turf
Shrimp, seasoned chopped steak & sliced mushrooms topped with mozzarella.
The BIG Cheesy
Plenty of cheese & noodles topped with mozzarella & sharp cheddar.
Whole Hog
Bacon, cubed ham & pulled pork, topped with sharp cheddar cheese.
Sandwiches & More
Baked Lasagna
Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage & 5-cheese sauce sandwiched between 4 layered lasagna noodles then topped with marinara, mozzarella & parmesan. Served with ciabatta bread.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked, seasoned, tender pulled pork, onions & moonshine BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles & crispy bacon crumbles on a premium soft hoagie roll.
Bourbon Peppercorn Burger
½ lb. Black Angus beef patty on a toasted ciabatta bun. 5-cheese sauce, pickles, diced onions, diced tomatoes, bacon crumbles & our bourbon peppercorn BBQ sauce.
Chicago Dogs
100% all-beef, skinless, ¼ lb. jumbo dog on poppy seed bun, pickle spear, “neon” green relish, tomatoes, onions, sport peppers, celery salt & yellow mustard.
Chili Dogs
100% all-beef, skinless, ¼ lb. jumbo dog on poppy seed bun, Italian Chili, mozzarella, cheddar & sour cream.
Hot Dago Sandwich
½ lb. seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage patty, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan & pepperoncini on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Hot Italiano Melt
Open face sandwich baked in a skillet. Seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage in our 5-cheese sauce, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan topped with a pepperoncini on a ciabatta bun.
Homemade Italian Chili
Seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage slowly cooked with Roma tomatoes, Seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage, tomatoes, onions, peppers, jalapenos & a seven-spice seasoning. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar & sour cream. Served with ciabatta slices.
Italian Roast Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced, gravy-dipped Italian roast beef, mozzarella & giardiniera (Chicago-style pickled vegetable relish) on a premium soft hoagie roll.
Meatball Melt
Open face sandwich baked in a skillet. Four Italian (beef & pork) meatballs topped with our 5-cheese sauce, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan on a ciabatta bun.
Meatball Sandwich
Four Italian (beef & pork) meatballs, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on a premium soft hoagie roll. (Not Available Gluten Free)
Thunder-Clucker Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast patty, spicy “Thunderstruck” sauce, pepper jack cheese, sliced tomato, lettuce & jalapenos on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Wedge Salads
BLT 'n C Wedge
(Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes ‘n Cheese) Iceberg lettuce wedge, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon, tomatoes, sliced egg with choice of dressing.
CBR Wedge
(Chicken, Bacon, Ranch) Iceberg lettuce wedge, sharp cheddar, diced chicken, crispy bacon, tomatoes, sliced egg & ranch dressing.
Club Wedge
Iceberg lettuce wedge, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon, cubed ham, diced chicken, onions, tomatoes, sliced egg & choice of dressing.
House Wedge
Iceberg lettuce wedge, shredded cheddar & mozzarella, onions, tomatoes, crispy bacon, shredded parmesan, sliced egg with choice of dressing.
Flatbread Pizza
Big Cheesy Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, Campanelle noodles in our 5-cheese sauce & topped with cheddar.
Buffalo Chicken n' Bacon Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, diced chicken in buffalo sauce, bacon & blue cheese crumbles.
CBR Flatbread
(Chicken, Bacon, Ranch) Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, sharp cheddar, diced chicken, parmesan & ranch dressing drizzle.
Cheese Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, sharp cheddar & topped with parmesan
Fresh Garden Veggie Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & celery salt.
Hawaiian Fire Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, sharp cheddar, parmesan, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos & sriracha drizzle.
Hot Italiano Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage with marinara drizzle.
Margherita Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, tomatoes, fresh basil & truffle balsamic vinaigrette drizzle.
Meatball Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, chopped Italian (beef & pork) meatballs & a marinara drizzle.
Pepperoni Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, sharp cheddar, diced pepperoni with a marinara drizzle.
Kid's Stuff
KIDS - Camp 'n Marinara
Baked pasta skillet of Campanelle noodles in marinara topped with mozzarella & parmesan.
KIDS - Chicken Tenders
Crispy breaded white meat chicken tenders for little fingers.
KIDS - Hot Dog
All-beef, ¼ lb, skinless “Jumbo” dog on a poppy seed bun & topped with ketchup ‘n mustard.
KIDS - The Lil' Cheesy
Baked pasta skillet of Campanelle noodles in our 5-cheese sauce topped with mozzarella & sharp cheddar.
Desserts
Cannoli
A pair of crisp Sicilian pastry shells filled with sweetened ricotta cheese & chocolate chips then dashed with powdered sugar.
Chinnoli
Part Chimichanga, part Cannoli. Raspberry cheesecake wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried & topped with powdered sugar. Three per order.
Chocnominal!
Delicious dark chocolate cake with a rich & creamy chocolate ganache on a bed of powdered sugar. Topped with whipped cream & cocoa powder.
Ciambelle
Seven mini fried donuts placed on a layer of syrup with flavors of maple, graham cracker, toffee, brown butter, toasted pecans & brandy. Sprinkled with cocoa powder & powdered sugar.
Sides
