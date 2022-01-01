Campanelle Restaurant & Bar

Baked Pasta Skillets

Our signature baked pasta skillets with home-made Campanelle noodles, 5-cheese sauce & served with ciabatta. All baked pasta skillets available gluten-free (unless noted). Two skillet sizes: Regular or Large (add $3). Add Totts for only 99₵, a side salad for only $1.99 or a side of Sea Salt Italian Fries for only $2.99.