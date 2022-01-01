Restaurant header imageView gallery

Campanelle Restaurant & Bar

7 Reviews

$$$

7114 Otter Lake Rd #150

Lino Lakes, MN 55038

Order Again

Popular Items

Chick 'n Parm
KIDS - Hot Dog
The BIG Cheesy

Wings

Wing flavors in order from Mild to "CRAZY" HOT! Sauce (S) Dry Rub (D) Lemoncello (S) • Ramen (D) • Sour Cream 'n Onion (D) • Maple Bourbon (D) • BBQ (S) • Cajun Blue (D) • Bloody Mary (D) • Buffalo (S) • Voodoo (D) • Jester (D) • Nashville (S) • Thunderstruck (S) • Bee Sting (S) • Jammin' (S) • 5150 (S)

Traditional Wings

$15.99

Order plain or select one of our signature flavors. Includes choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing.

Boneless Wings

$15.99

Lightly breaded & tossed in one of our signature flavors. Comes with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Apps

Baked Soft Pretzels

$10.99

Two large baked soft pretzels buttered & sprinkled with “pretzel” salt. Served with our 5-cheese sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.99

Crispy battered cauliflower tossed in a traditional Buffalo sauce. Served with a side of blue cheese. * May request any of our wing flavors instead of Buffalo sauce.

Butterfly Shrimp

$15.99

Ten pan seared & fried, wild caught shrimp in a savory garlic & herb coating. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Chili-Cheesy Totts

$11.99

Seasoned Totts topped with our 5-cheese sauce, home-made Italian Chili, mozzarella, cheddar & sour cream.

Fried Green Beans

$10.99

Crispy onion battered, fresh & juicy green beans. Served with a side of ranch.

Fried Meatballs

$10.99

Crispy on the outside, tender in. Five meatballs deep fried & tossed with a parmesan Italian seasoning. Choice of marinara or cheese sauce.

Loaded Cheese Bread

$9.99

Hoagie with garlic olive oil, 5-cheese sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan & basil. Served with marinara. *Add any flatbread topping(s) for only $1.49 ea

Mozzarella Stix

$10.99

Italian seasoned, “Jumbo” (solid cheese filled) fried Mozzarella stix. Served with a side of marinara.

Onion Petals

$9.99

Crispy fried onion petals in a seasoned tempura batter coating. Served with red pepper garlic sauce.

Pickle Fries

$10.99

Thin cut dill pickle fries coated in a premium seasoned cornmeal batter & served with a side of ranch.

Smothered Meatballs

$13.99

Five Italian meatballs topped with “hot Italiano” meat, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan. Side of ciabatta. *Add any flatbread topping(s) for only $1.49 ea.

Sweet Heat Mushrooms

$11.99

Whole, battered, mushrooms hand-tossed in a mango habanero seasoning & served with sweet chili sauce.

Baked Pasta Skillets

Our signature baked pasta skillets with home-made Campanelle noodles, 5-cheese sauce & served with ciabatta. All baked pasta skillets available gluten-free (unless noted). Two skillet sizes: Regular or Large (add $3). Add Totts for only 99₵, a side salad for only $1.99 or a side of Sea Salt Italian Fries for only $2.99.

BBQ

$15.99

Chicken or pulled pork, onions, pickles & moonshine BBQ sauce, topped with mozzarella & sharp cheddar. Choice of chicken or pulled pork

Buffalo Chicken 'n Bacon

$15.99

Diced chicken breast in Buffalo sauce, bacon, topped with pepper jack, sharp cheddar & blue cheese crumbles.

CBR

$15.99

Diced chicken breast & bacon topped with mozzarella, sharp cheddar & creamy ranch dressing.

Chick 'n Parm

$15.99

Diced chicken breast, Italian seasoning, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan.

Cuban Campanelle

$15.99

Diced ham, pulled pork, onions, topped with swiss cheese pickles & mustard.

Fresh Garden Veggies

$14.99

Fresh broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes topped with mozzarella & parmesan.

Hawaiian Fire

$16.99

Ham, pineapple, jalapenos topped with mozzarella, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon crumbles & Sriracha.

Hot Italiano

$15.99

Seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage topped with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan & a pepperoncini.

Lemon Peppercorn Chicken

$15.99

Diced chicken breast, mushrooms, pink peppercorn & lemon zest. Topped with mozzarella & lemon wheel.

Lemon Peppercorn Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp, mushrooms, pink peppercorn & lemon zest. Topped with mozzarella.

Meatball

$15.99

Italian (beef & pork) meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella & parmesan. (Not Available Gluten Free)

Pepper Steak

$16.99

Seasoned chopped steak, green pepper, onions & mushrooms topped with mozzarella & pepper jack.

Pineapple Chicken

$15.99

Diced chicken breast, grilled pineapple, topped with mozzarella, sour cream & tomatoes.

Poppin' Chicken Jalapeno

$15.99

Cubed chicken breast & jalapenos topped with pepper jack & sour cream.

Supreme Italian

$16.99

Seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage, green peppers, onions & diced pepperoni topped with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan & a pepperoncini.

Surf 'n Turf

$17.99

Shrimp, seasoned chopped steak & sliced mushrooms topped with mozzarella.

The BIG Cheesy

$13.99

Plenty of cheese & noodles topped with mozzarella & sharp cheddar.

Whole Hog

$16.99

Bacon, cubed ham & pulled pork, topped with sharp cheddar cheese.

Sandwiches & More

Add Totts for only 99₵, a side salad for only $1.99 or a side of Sea Salt Italian Fries for only $2.99.

Baked Lasagna

$13.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage & 5-cheese sauce sandwiched between 4 layered lasagna noodles then topped with marinara, mozzarella & parmesan. Served with ciabatta bread.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Slow cooked, seasoned, tender pulled pork, onions & moonshine BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles & crispy bacon crumbles on a premium soft hoagie roll.

Bourbon Peppercorn Burger

$13.99

½ lb. Black Angus beef patty on a toasted ciabatta bun. 5-cheese sauce, pickles, diced onions, diced tomatoes, bacon crumbles & our bourbon peppercorn BBQ sauce.

Chicago Dogs

100% all-beef, skinless, ¼ lb. jumbo dog on poppy seed bun, pickle spear, “neon” green relish, tomatoes, onions, sport peppers, celery salt & yellow mustard.

Chili Dogs

100% all-beef, skinless, ¼ lb. jumbo dog on poppy seed bun, Italian Chili, mozzarella, cheddar & sour cream.

Hot Dago Sandwich

$12.99

½ lb. seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage patty, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan & pepperoncini on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Hot Italiano Melt

$11.99

Open face sandwich baked in a skillet. Seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage in our 5-cheese sauce, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan topped with a pepperoncini on a ciabatta bun.

Homemade Italian Chili

$9.99

Seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage slowly cooked with Roma tomatoes, Seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage, tomatoes, onions, peppers, jalapenos & a seven-spice seasoning. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar & sour cream. Served with ciabatta slices.

Italian Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Thinly sliced, gravy-dipped Italian roast beef, mozzarella & giardiniera (Chicago-style pickled vegetable relish) on a premium soft hoagie roll.

Meatball Melt

$12.99

Open face sandwich baked in a skillet. Four Italian (beef & pork) meatballs topped with our 5-cheese sauce, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan on a ciabatta bun.

Meatball Sandwich

$11.99

Four Italian (beef & pork) meatballs, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on a premium soft hoagie roll. (Not Available Gluten Free)

Thunder-Clucker Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy chicken breast patty, spicy “Thunderstruck” sauce, pepper jack cheese, sliced tomato, lettuce & jalapenos on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Wedge Salads

Dressings: Blue Cheese, French, Golden Italian & Ranch

BLT 'n C Wedge

$11.99

(Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes ‘n Cheese) Iceberg lettuce wedge, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon, tomatoes, sliced egg with choice of dressing.

CBR Wedge

$12.99

(Chicken, Bacon, Ranch) Iceberg lettuce wedge, sharp cheddar, diced chicken, crispy bacon, tomatoes, sliced egg & ranch dressing.

Club Wedge

$13.99

Iceberg lettuce wedge, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon, cubed ham, diced chicken, onions, tomatoes, sliced egg & choice of dressing.

House Wedge

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce wedge, shredded cheddar & mozzarella, onions, tomatoes, crispy bacon, shredded parmesan, sliced egg with choice of dressing.

Flatbread Pizza

Additional, and / or extra toppings: $1.79 each (3 max) Gluten-free cauliflower crust: add $3.99

Big Cheesy Flatbread

$13.99

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, Campanelle noodles in our 5-cheese sauce & topped with cheddar.

Buffalo Chicken n' Bacon Flatbread

$14.99

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, diced chicken in buffalo sauce, bacon & blue cheese crumbles.

CBR Flatbread

$14.99

(Chicken, Bacon, Ranch) Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, sharp cheddar, diced chicken, parmesan & ranch dressing drizzle.

Cheese Flatbread

$11.99

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, sharp cheddar & topped with parmesan

Fresh Garden Veggie Flatbread

$14.99

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & celery salt.

Hawaiian Fire Flatbread

$15.99

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, sharp cheddar, parmesan, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos & sriracha drizzle.

Hot Italiano Flatbread

$14.99

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage with marinara drizzle.

Margherita Flatbread

$14.99

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, tomatoes, fresh basil & truffle balsamic vinaigrette drizzle.

Meatball Flatbread

$14.99

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, chopped Italian (beef & pork) meatballs & a marinara drizzle.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.99

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, sharp cheddar, diced pepperoni with a marinara drizzle.

Kid's Stuff

All Kid’s meals are served with Totts & choice of fountain drink.

KIDS - Camp 'n Marinara

$7.99

Baked pasta skillet of Campanelle noodles in marinara topped with mozzarella & parmesan.

KIDS - Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Crispy breaded white meat chicken tenders for little fingers.

KIDS - Hot Dog

$7.99

All-beef, ¼ lb, skinless “Jumbo” dog on a poppy seed bun & topped with ketchup ‘n mustard.

KIDS - The Lil' Cheesy

$7.99

Baked pasta skillet of Campanelle noodles in our 5-cheese sauce topped with mozzarella & sharp cheddar.

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.99

A pair of crisp Sicilian pastry shells filled with sweetened ricotta cheese & chocolate chips then dashed with powdered sugar.

Chinnoli

$7.99

Part Chimichanga, part Cannoli. Raspberry cheesecake wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried & topped with powdered sugar. Three per order.

Chocnominal!

$7.99

Delicious dark chocolate cake with a rich & creamy chocolate ganache on a bed of powdered sugar. Topped with whipped cream & cocoa powder.

Ciambelle

$7.99

Seven mini fried donuts placed on a layer of syrup with flavors of maple, graham cracker, toffee, brown butter, toasted pecans & brandy. Sprinkled with cocoa powder & powdered sugar.

Sides

3 Italian Meatballs in Marinara

$6.99

5-Cheese Sauce Side

$0.99

Ciabatta Slices

$0.30

Dressing Side

$0.79

Italian Meatball (1)

$1.99

Marinara Side

$0.99

Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic Sauce

$1.50

Sea Salt Italian Fries

$5.99

Seasoned Totts

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Sweet Chili Sauce Side

$1.50

Wing Sauce Side

$1.50

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.95

Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Influenced American Fare

Location

7114 Otter Lake Rd #150, Lino Lakes, MN 55038

Directions

