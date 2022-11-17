Restaurant header imageView gallery

Campbell Catering Company

4079 Highway 17 Business

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Grateful Gobble (Feeds 4 people)

Ham

$118.00

-Ham 4lb. -Mashed Potatoes & Gravy 1.5 quart & 1 quart -Creamed Corn Casserole 1.5 quart -Sausage & Herb Dressing 1.5 quart -Macaroni & Cheese 1.5 quart -Cranberry Sauce 1 pint

Turkey

$142.00

-Turkey 4lb. -Mashed Potatoes & Gravy 1.5 quart & 1 quart -Creamed Corn Casserole 1.5 quart -Sausage & Herb Dressing 1.5 quart -Macaroni & Cheese 1.5 quart -Cranberry Sauce 1 pint

Family Feast (Feeds 10 people)

-Turkey 12lb. average -Ham 4lb. average -Mashed Potatoes & Gravy 4 quart & 2 quarts -Creamed Corn Casserole 4 quart -Sausage & Herb Dressing 4 quart -Macaroni & Cheese 4 quart -Cranberry Sauce 4 pints

Family Feast (Feeds 10 people)

$348.00

-Whole Roasted Turkey 12 lb. average AND -Sliced Ham 4lb. average -Mashed Potatoes & Gravy 4 quarts & 2 Quart -Creamed Corn Casserole 4 quarts -Sausage & Herb Dressing 4 quarts -Macaroni & Cheese 4 quarts -Cranberry Sauce 4 pints

Add On's

Roasted Turkey (12 lb. Average)

$79.00

Sliced Ham

$43.00

Gravy (1 pint)

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Pecan Pie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Contact us to plan your special event!

4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

