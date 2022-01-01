Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Campbell's Bakery

141 Reviews

$

3013 N State St

Jackson, MS 39216

Popular Items

Caramel Blondie
DOZEN ITC

Daily Case

Iced Teacake

$1.75

DOZEN ITC

$21.00

Petit Four

$2.25

Dozen Petit Fours

$26.00

Strawberry Petit Four

$2.75

Caramel Petit Four

$2.75

Topped Petit Four

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Sugar Cookie

$1.75

Snickerdoodle

$1.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.75

Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

Thumbprint cookies

$0.95

Chess Square

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50

Caramel Blondie

$3.50

Lemon Chess

$3.50

Strawberry Chess

$3.50Out of stock

Case Cupcakes

Vanilla Cupcake

$2.25

Chocolate cupcake

$2.25

Strawberry Cupcake

$2.25

Lemon Cupcake

$2.25

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.25

Italian Cream Cupcake

$2.25Out of stock

Dozen Cupcake

$27.00

Holiday Cupcake

$2.75

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.00

Mexican Sprite

$2.00

Coca Cola

$1.83

Diet Coke

$1.83

Sprite

$1.83

Diet Sprite

$1.83

Mr. Pibb

$1.83

Dr. Pepper

$1.83

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.83

Root Beer

$1.83

Other Soda

$1.83

Coffee

$1.50

Water

$1.83
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3013 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216

Directions

Gallery
Campbell's Bakery image
Campbell's Bakery image

Map
