Campbell's Bakery - Fondren 3013 North State Street

No reviews yet

3013 North State Street

Jackson, MS 39216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Daily Case

Iced Teacake

$2.00

DOZEN ITC

$24.00

Petit Four

$2.50

Dozen Petit Fours

$29.00

Strawberry Petit Four

$2.50

Caramel Petit Four

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Snickerdoodle

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

Cookie Sandwich

$4.75

Chess Square

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50

Caramel Blondie

$3.50

PUMPKIN OREO - FUNDRAISER

$4.00

PUMPKIN ITC - FUNDRAISER

$3.00

Case Cupcakes

Vanilla Cupcake

$2.50

Chocolate cupcake

$2.50

Strawberry Cupcake

$2.50

Lemon Cupcake

$2.50

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.50

Italian Cream Cupcake

$2.50

Dozen Cupcake

$30.00

Holiday Cupcake

$3.00

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.00

Mexican Sprite

$2.00

Coca Cola

$1.83

Diet Coke

$1.83

Mr. Pibb

$1.83

Sprite

$1.83

Diet Sprite

$1.83

Water

$1.83

Coffee

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.83

Dr. Pepper

$1.83

Other Soda

$1.83

Root Beer

$1.83

Cold Brew or Latte - Can

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fondren's Classic American Bakery.

Location

3013 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216

Directions

