Mexican & Tex-Mex

Campeche Restaurant

632 Reviews

$$

230 N Commerce St

Galena, IL 61036

Popular Items

2 Steak Tacos
Burrito Suizo
CHIPS & SALSA


Cantina

21+ ONLY!!! Must show ID at pick-up or at delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Peach 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Peach 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

TO-GO Margarita - Pomegranate 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Pomegranate 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

TO-GO Margarita - Raspberry 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Raspberry 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

TO-GO Margarita - Lime 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Lime 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

TO-GO Margarita - Watermelon 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Watermelon 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

TO-GO Margarita - Mango 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Mango 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

TO-GO Margarita - Black Cherry 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Black Cherry 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

TO-GO Margarita - Strawberry 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Strawberry 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

TO-GO Margarita - Pineapple 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Pineapple 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

TO-GO Margarita - Blueberry 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Blueberry 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

TO-GO Margarita - Coconut 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Coconut 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

TO-GO Margarita - Jalapeno 35oz

TO-GO Margarita - Jalapeno 35oz

$23.00

Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.

Appetizers

CHIPS & SALSA

$8.00

Great Deal!! ($11 Value) BIG BAG of chips 10oz Pico de Gallo 10oz Salsa Roja

Family Chips & Salsa

$18.00

Great Deal!! ($26 Value) 2 BIG BAGS of Corn Chips 32oz Pico de Gallo 32oz Salsa Roja

Chunky Guacamole Dip

$12.00

Chunks of Avocado mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime & salt.

Queso Dip

$13.00

Melted American Cheese served with flour tortilla chips!

Mini Chimis

$15.00

(5) Flour tortilla filled with meat then deep fried.  Guacamole & sour cream served on the side.

Quesadilla Appetizer

$15.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with Chihuahua cheese. Guacamole & sour cream served on the side.

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Melted Mexican Chihuahua Cheese topped with crumbled chorizo (Mexican sausage) & served with tortillas. (Mexican Style)

Salad

Taco Salad

$18.00

13” flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole.

Tacos

2 Steak Tacos

$10.00

2 Tacos Al Pastor (Pork)

$8.00

2 Guacamole Tacos

$8.00

2 Tacos de Pollo (Chicken)

$8.00

Main Events (Dinners)

Cochinita Pibil

$20.00

Chunks of tender pork simmered in Achiote sauce (mild) topped with marinated red onions. Dish comes with Black Beans. (An authentic dish from our home town of Campeche, Mexico) (served with rice & beans)

Bistec a la Mexicana

Bistec a la Mexicana

$20.00

Tender Steak Strips simmered in a moderately spicy sauce of tomatoes, onions, jalapeños & spices. (served with rice & beans)

Gusiado de Puerco

$20.00

Chunks of tender pork simmered in a Chile Guajillo sauce (served with rice & beans)

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$35.00

Full order of skirt steak topped with grilled onions (served with rice & beans)

Chile Rellenos

$20.00

2 roasted Poblano Peppers stuffed with cheese; batter fried & topped with Ranchero sauce (mild) (served with rice & beans)

Burritos

Fajita Burrito

$18.00

13'' flour tortilla wrapped with grilled onions, bell peppers, guacamole & sour cream (served with rice & beans)

Chimichanga

$18.00

10'' flour tortilla wrapped with a layer of beans & choice of meat then deep fried.  Topped with sour cream & guacamole (served with rice & beans)

Burrito Suizo

$18.00

10'' flour tortilla wrapped with a layer of beans & choice of meat. Then covered with your choice of sauce & topped with melted Chihuahua cheese (served with rice & beans)

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$23.00

Grilled Chicken cooked with onions & bell peppers (served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole)

Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Steak Strips cooked with onions & bell peppers (served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole)

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Shrimp cooked with onions & bell peppers (served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole)

Vegetarian Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled onions, bell peppers, diced potatoes, carrots & mushrooms (served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole)

Fajitas Supreme

Fajitas Supreme

$28.00

Steak Strips, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp & Chorizo cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, diced potatoes & carrots (served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole)

Combinations

Served with rice & beans

#1 Flautas

$18.00

3 Flautas topped with guacamole, sour cream & cheese (served with rice & beans)

#2 Mis Amigos

$15.00

2 Taco Dinner with rice & beans

#3 Enchiladas Suizas

$18.00

3 Enchiladas topped with melted Chihuahua cheese & choice of sauce (served with rice & beans)

Seafood

Camarones a la Diabla

$23.00

Sautéed shrimp cooked with sliced onions & our hot Chile de Arbol sauce & garnished with sliced avocado (served with rice & beans)

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo (Garlic)

$23.00

Grilled shrimp seasoned & sautéed in our homemade garlic sauce & garnished with sliced avocado (served with rice & beans)

Seafood Soup

$24.00

Campeche’s very own seafood soup filled with chunks of fish, scallops, clams, shrimp & squid with diced vegetables. Choice of: Spicy OR Mild —Served with rice, cilantro, onions, lime & tortillas—

A La Carte

CHIPS & SALSA

$8.00

Great Deal!! ($11 Value) BIG BAG of chips 10oz Pico de Gallo 10oz Salsa Roja

Family Chips & Salsa

$18.00

Great Deal!! ($26 Value) 2 BIG BAGS of Corn Chips 32oz Pico de Gallo 32oz Salsa Roja

Pico de Gallo (10oz)

$4.00

Pico de Gallo (32oz)

$10.00

Salsa Rojo (HOT) (10oz)

$4.00

Salsa Roja (HOT) (32oz)

$10.00

Corn Tortilla Chips (BIG BAG)

$3.00

Flour Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$2.00

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00

Limes (10oz)

$3.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Chihuahua Cheese (10oz)

$5.00

Queso Fresco (10oz)

$5.00

Flour Tortillas (5)

$2.00

Corn Tortillas (5)

$2.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Chile Toreado (sautéed jalapeño)

$2.00

Ranchero Sauce (10oz)

$3.00

Salsa Verde (10oz)

$5.00

Lemons (10oz)

$3.00

Lettuce (10oz)

$2.00

Tomatoes (10oz)

$2.00

Onions (10oz)

$2.00

Cilantro (10oz)

$2.00

Drinks

Coke de Mexico

$3.00

Sprite de Mexico

$3.00

Lime - Jarritos

$3.00

Fruit Punch - Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin - Jarritos

$3.00

Pineapple - Jarritos

$3.00

Tamarindo - Jarritos

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

White Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Apple Raspberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Mexican food with great outdoor seating and rooftop dining!

Website

Location

230 N Commerce St, Galena, IL 61036

Directions

Campeche Restaurant image
Campeche Restaurant image
Campeche Restaurant image
Campeche Restaurant image

