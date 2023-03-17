- Home
- Campeche Restaurant
Campeche Restaurant
632 Reviews
$$
230 N Commerce St
Galena, IL 61036
Popular Items
Cantina
TO-GO Margarita - Peach 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Pomegranate 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Raspberry 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Lime 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Watermelon 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Mango 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Black Cherry 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Strawberry 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Pineapple 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Blueberry 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Coconut 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
TO-GO Margarita - Jalapeno 35oz
Must be 21+ to order. Show ID at Pick-Up or Delivery location.
Appetizers
CHIPS & SALSA
Great Deal!! ($11 Value) BIG BAG of chips 10oz Pico de Gallo 10oz Salsa Roja
Family Chips & Salsa
Great Deal!! ($26 Value) 2 BIG BAGS of Corn Chips 32oz Pico de Gallo 32oz Salsa Roja
Chunky Guacamole Dip
Chunks of Avocado mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime & salt.
Queso Dip
Melted American Cheese served with flour tortilla chips!
Mini Chimis
(5) Flour tortilla filled with meat then deep fried. Guacamole & sour cream served on the side.
Quesadilla Appetizer
Flour tortillas stuffed with Chihuahua cheese. Guacamole & sour cream served on the side.
Queso Fundido
Melted Mexican Chihuahua Cheese topped with crumbled chorizo (Mexican sausage) & served with tortillas. (Mexican Style)
Salad
Tacos
Main Events (Dinners)
Cochinita Pibil
Chunks of tender pork simmered in Achiote sauce (mild) topped with marinated red onions. Dish comes with Black Beans. (An authentic dish from our home town of Campeche, Mexico) (served with rice & beans)
Bistec a la Mexicana
Tender Steak Strips simmered in a moderately spicy sauce of tomatoes, onions, jalapeños & spices. (served with rice & beans)
Gusiado de Puerco
Chunks of tender pork simmered in a Chile Guajillo sauce (served with rice & beans)
Carne Asada
Full order of skirt steak topped with grilled onions (served with rice & beans)
Chile Rellenos
2 roasted Poblano Peppers stuffed with cheese; batter fried & topped with Ranchero sauce (mild) (served with rice & beans)
Burritos
Fajita Burrito
13'' flour tortilla wrapped with grilled onions, bell peppers, guacamole & sour cream (served with rice & beans)
Chimichanga
10'' flour tortilla wrapped with a layer of beans & choice of meat then deep fried. Topped with sour cream & guacamole (served with rice & beans)
Burrito Suizo
10'' flour tortilla wrapped with a layer of beans & choice of meat. Then covered with your choice of sauce & topped with melted Chihuahua cheese (served with rice & beans)
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled Chicken cooked with onions & bell peppers (served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole)
Steak Fajitas
Steak Strips cooked with onions & bell peppers (served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole)
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp cooked with onions & bell peppers (served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole)
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled onions, bell peppers, diced potatoes, carrots & mushrooms (served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole)
Fajitas Supreme
Steak Strips, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp & Chorizo cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, diced potatoes & carrots (served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole)
Combinations
Seafood
Camarones a la Diabla
Sautéed shrimp cooked with sliced onions & our hot Chile de Arbol sauce & garnished with sliced avocado (served with rice & beans)
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo (Garlic)
Grilled shrimp seasoned & sautéed in our homemade garlic sauce & garnished with sliced avocado (served with rice & beans)
Seafood Soup
Campeche’s very own seafood soup filled with chunks of fish, scallops, clams, shrimp & squid with diced vegetables. Choice of: Spicy OR Mild —Served with rice, cilantro, onions, lime & tortillas—
A La Carte
Pico de Gallo (10oz)
Pico de Gallo (32oz)
Salsa Rojo (HOT) (10oz)
Salsa Roja (HOT) (32oz)
Corn Tortilla Chips (BIG BAG)
Flour Tortilla Chips
Sour Cream 2oz
Fresh Jalapeños
Limes (10oz)
Avocado Slices
Chihuahua Cheese (10oz)
Queso Fresco (10oz)
Flour Tortillas (5)
Corn Tortillas (5)
Rice
Beans
Black Beans
Chile Toreado (sautéed jalapeño)
Ranchero Sauce (10oz)
Salsa Verde (10oz)
Lemons (10oz)
Lettuce (10oz)
Tomatoes (10oz)
Onions (10oz)
Cilantro (10oz)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Mexican food with great outdoor seating and rooftop dining!
230 N Commerce St, Galena, IL 61036