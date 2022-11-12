Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Campelli's Pizza - Cirby Location

review star

No reviews yet

1805 Cirby Way Suite 3

Roseville, CA 95661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium 12"
Large 14"
Extra Large 16"

Take & Bake special

Mozzarella comes standard on all pizzas. only select if you only want cheese only.

XL T&B

$25.00

Pizza

All pizzas come with our amazing bacio buffalo milk mozzarella unless specified.
Extra Large 16"

Extra Large 16"

$24.60

if only cheese pizza please select mozzarella under topping cheese

Large 14"

Large 14"

$20.80

if only cheese pizza please select mozzarella under topping cheese

Medium 12"

Medium 12"

$17.10

if only cheese please select Mozzarella under topping cheese

Personal 7"

Personal 7"

$7.99

if only cheese please select Mozzarella under topping cheese

Skinny 10" (thin only)

$10.99

if cheese only please select mozzarella under topping cheese

Keto 8"

Keto 8"

$9.99

Ranch Cup

$0.25

Pizza Dough Xl

$3.99

Appetizer

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.95+
Pepperoni Roll Ups

Pepperoni Roll Ups

$9.50

thin & crispy dough with Mozzeralla & Pepperoni rolled up and sliced like pizza sushi then topped with fresh basil and parmesan

Crispers

Crispers

$8.50

10" round thin crust, cut into 16 bite sized squares, homemade ranch sauce, fresh chopped garlic, mozzarella, finished with shredded parmesan romano cheese

Shroom Bomb

Shroom Bomb

$7.99Out of stock

Deep Dish Breadsticks

$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Roll Ups

Buffalo Chicken Roll Ups

$10.95

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.99

Additional Homemade Blue Cheese

$0.50Out of stock

Salads

Chicken Parmesan Salad

Chicken Parmesan Salad

$10.99

chicken breast smothered with a blend of herbs and garlic over mixed greens, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and sliced cherry tomatoes

Half Chicken Parmesan Salad

Half Chicken Parmesan Salad

$6.95

half order of chicken breast smothered with a blend of herbs and garlic over mixed greens, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and sliced cherry tomatoes

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

taco meat, olives, onions, jalapenos & tomatoes topped with cheddar & crispy tortilla chips over mixed greens

Half Taco Salad

Half Taco Salad

$6.95

half order of taco meat, olives, onions, jalapenos & tomatoes topped with cheddar & crispy tortilla chips over mixed greens

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.99

sliced fresh mozzerella, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, cracked pepper, and sea salt

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99Out of stock

kalmata olives, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta, in olive oil and lemon juice topped with oregano

Catering salad

$29.99

Garden Salad

$6.50

Half Garden Salad

$3.95

Reg Salad

$7.50

Sandwich

italian roll with Mortadella(with pistachios), salami, provolone, mozzarella, topped with our own olive tapenade
Muffuletta

Muffuletta

$6.99+Out of stock

Homemade Italian bun with olive tapenade, sliced salami, mortadella, provalone and mozzarella cheese

Lunch Special

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$4.99

Cheese Slice

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.99

Pepperoni Slice

Creation Slice

Creation Slice

$4.99

Specialty Slice

Personal 7" Lunch Special

Personal 7" Lunch Special

$7.99

Personal Lunch Special

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.25+
S'more Rvioli

S'more Rvioli

$2.25+Out of stock

Make & Bake

Kids Personal

$10.00

Beer Can

Run Wild

$5.00

Crushable

$7.50

Tayberry

$7.50

Foam Walker

$9.00

Umbrella

$7.50

20 oz bottle

Mountain dew

$2.50

Corkage fee

Corkage

$10.00

Campelli's Glass

Can glass

$5.00

Tulip glass

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1805 Cirby Way Suite 3, Roseville, CA 95661

Directions

Gallery
Campelli's Pizza image
Campelli's Pizza image
Campelli's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Curry Pizza House - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
3984 Douglas Blvd (STE: 140) Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
New Glory Eatery & Taproom - Quarry Ponds
orange star4.4 • 633
5540 Douglas Blvd Granite Bay, CA 95746
View restaurantnext
Campelli's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100 ROSEVILLE, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings - Rocklin
orange starNo Reviews
5400 Crossings Dr. Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurantnext
kitchen747 - 2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd. Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Matteo's Pizza & Bistro
orange star3.5 • 550
5132 Arden Way Carmichael, CA 95608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseville

My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 2,993
3984 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston