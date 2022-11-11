Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Campelli's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100

ROSEVILLE, CA 95747

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 14"
Extra Large 16"
Medium 12"

Pizza

Extra Large 16"

Extra Large 16"

$24.60
Large 14"

Large 14"

$20.80
Medium 12"

Medium 12"

$17.10
Personal 8"

Personal 8"

$7.99Out of stock

Skinny 10" (thin only)

$10.99Out of stock
Keto 8"

Keto 8"

$9.99

Homemade Ranch

$0.25

Homemade Blue Cheese

$0.50

Appetizer

Deep Dish Cheesey Breadsticks

Deep Dish Cheesey Breadsticks

$7.99Out of stock

fluffy fresh baked dough topped with garlic herb butter

Wings

Wings

$11.99+
Pepperoni Roll Ups

Pepperoni Roll Ups

$7.50

thin & crispy dough with Mozzeralla & Pepperoni rolled up and sliced like pizza sushi then topped with fresh basil and parmesan

Crispers

Crispers

$7.50Out of stock

10" round thin crust, cut into 16 bite sized squares, homemade ranch sauce, fresh chopped garlic, mozzarella, finished with shredded parmesan romano cheese

Shroom Bomb

Shroom Bomb

$6.99Out of stock

Deep Dish Breadsticks

$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Roll Ups

Buffalo Chicken Roll Ups

$10.95

Homemade Blue Cheese

$0.50

Homemade Ranch

$0.25

Chicken Parmesan Skinny

$9.99

Salads

Fresh Garden Salad

Fresh Garden Salad

$8.99

crisp mixed greens with cabbage, carrots, sliced cherry tomatoes, & garlic croutons

Half Garden Salad

Half Garden Salad

$4.95

half order of mixed greens with cabbage, carrots, sliced cherry tomatoes, & garlic croutons

Chicken Parmesan Salad

Chicken Parmesan Salad

$10.99

chicken breast smothered with a blend of herbs and garlic over mixed greens, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and sliced cherry tomatoes

Half Chicken Parmesan Salad

Half Chicken Parmesan Salad

$6.95

half order of chicken breast smothered with a blend of herbs and garlic over mixed greens, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and sliced cherry tomatoes

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

taco meat, olives, onions, jalapenos & tomatoes topped with cheddar & crispy tortilla chips over mixed greens

Half Taco Salad

Half Taco Salad

$6.95

half order of taco meat, olives, onions, jalapenos & tomatoes topped with cheddar & crispy tortilla chips over mixed greens

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.99

sliced fresh mozzerella, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, cracked pepper, and sea salt

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99Out of stock

kalmata olives, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta, in olive oil and lemon juice topped with oregano

Catering salad

$29.99Out of stock

Sandwich

Muffuletta

Muffuletta

$5.99+Out of stock

Homemade Italian bun with olive tapenade, sliced salami, mortadella, provalone and mozzarella cheese

Lunch Special

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$4.99

Cheese Slice

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.99

Pepperoni Slice

Creation Slice

Creation Slice

$4.99

Specialty Slice

Personal 7" Lunch Special

Personal 7" Lunch Special

$7.99

Personal Lunch Special

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.25+
S'more Rvioli

S'more Rvioli

$2.25+Out of stock

Make & Bake

XL 16" Take and Bake

$23.00

M&B

$11.00

Beer Can

Atomic Betty

$7.50

Space Nectar

$6.50
Mosaic Crush

Mosaic Crush

$6.50

Paloma Selter

$6.50
California Love

California Love

$6.50

Under The Southern Sky

$7.50
Rubber Boots & Party Pants

Rubber Boots & Party Pants

$6.50

Cornado wknd Vibes

$8.50

Cornado Acai

$6.00

Westeez

$7.50

Levitating In The Void

$7.50

Tayberry Fream

$7.00

Heart Shaped Personal

Heart Shaped Personal cookie and soda

$12.00

Heart Shaped Personal cookie and Beer or Wine

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home made dough and sauce, Fresh quality ingredients, Brick oven, Local rotating craft beers and wines

Location

7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100, ROSEVILLE, CA 95747

Directions

Campelli's Pizza Foothills image
Campelli's Pizza Foothills image
Campelli's Pizza Foothills image

