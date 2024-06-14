This restaurant does not have any images
Campfired 6302 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Suite 480
Tampa, FL 33619
Campfired Breakfast*
- City
Bacon, egg, cheese, saltpeppaketchup$6.12
- Crunch
2 Scrambled eggs, a dollop of cream cheese, Potato Chips, American cheese$7.54
- Daybreak
Bacon, 2 scrambled eggs, and American cheese served on top a toast roll.$6.49
- Everest
Shredded hashbrowns, 2 scrambled eggs, and American cheese all rolled into a wrap.$6.14
- Fire
Scrambled egg, crispy salami, jalapeños, salsa$7.76
- Griddle
2 Breakfast sausage patties, pickles, Camp Sauce served on top a toasted roll.$6.28
- Morning
Sausage patty, 2 scrambled eggs, and American cheese served on top a toasted roll.$7.12
- Quadmelt
A combination of American, Swiss, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese laid top French scrambled eggs on a toasted roll$8.74
- Scrambler
2 scrambled eggs served with American cheese on top a toasted roll$5.76
- Sizzler
Sausage patty & 2 scrambled eggs served on top a toasted roll$6.49
- Solstice
Crispy salami & 2 scrambled eggs served on top a toasted roll.$7.18
- Sunrise
Bacon & 1 scrambled egg served on top a toasted roll.$5.52
Campfired Sandwiches*
- Bear
Chicken cutlet, bacon, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, oregano, and balsamic vinegar with choice of bread toasted in garlic butter.$8.26
- Blaze
Chicken cutlet, bacon, fresh mozzarella, swiss, hot sauce, and may served with choice of bread toasted in garlic butter.$9.07
- BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Balsamic Reduction$6.25
- Caesar
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, parmesan, topped with Caesar dressing, with choice of bread toasted with garlic butter.$8.30
- Canopy
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, oregano, balsamic vinegar$9.73
- Catch
Ma-made Tuna Salad topped with Cheddar, red onion, lettuce, and potato crisps with choice of bread toasted with garlic butter$7.95
- Deluxe
Chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo with choice of bread toasted with garlic butter.$8.26
- Ember
Chicken cutlet, crispy salami, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic with choice of bread toasted with garlic butter.$7.75
- Flicker
Chicken cutlet, pickles, and mayo served with choice of bread toasted with garlic butter.$7.11
- Greenbelt
Lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, oil, vinegar with choice of bread toasted with garlic butter.$7.87
- Grove
Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onion, and brown gravy with your choice of bread toasted with garlic butter.$10.40
- Harvest
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, guacamole, salt, pepper, tomatoes, with choice of bread toasted in garlic butter.$10.22
- Hash
Hash Brown, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, american, ketchup$7.18
- Lumberjack
Chicken cutlet, brown gravy, American cheese with choice of bread toasted with garlic butter.$8.24
- Meadow
Grilled chicken, oregano, fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, and salami with choice of bread toasted with garlic butter.$10.18
- Parmesan
Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, Parm, and marinara sauce with choice of bread toasted with garlic butter.$9.52
- Pioneer
Chicken cutlet, bacon, American cheese, topped with brown gravy, with choice of bread toasted with garlic butter.$8.14
- Ridge
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard with choice of bread toasted with garlic butter.$10.09