A map showing the location of Campfire Cafe 233 Bar Harbor RoadView gallery

Campfire Cafe 233 Bar Harbor Road

review star

No reviews yet

233 Bar Harbor Road

Trenton, ME 04605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Morning Muffin

$2.99

Banana

$1.00

Orange

$1.25

Sides

French Fries

$4.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.29

Onion Rings

$5.99

Extra Marinara

Chicken Fingers

$8.49

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Desserts

Dough Boy

$4.99

Slushy - Lemonade

$3.99

Morning Muffin

$2.99

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Bacon/Cheeseburger

$13.99Out of stock

Hamburger

$10.99

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese/Bacon

$5.49Out of stock

Tomato Grilled Cheese

Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.99

Chili Dog

$5.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00

Grilled Peppers And Onions

$1.50

Pizza

Slice of Pizza - Cheese

$3.49

Slice of Pizza - Pepperoni

$3.99Out of stock

Slice of Pizza - Greek

$4.49

Cheese Pizza

$18.49Out of stock

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.49Out of stock

Greek Pizza

$23.99Out of stock

Wraps and Sandwiches

PB + J

$3.49

BLT Wrap

$5.49Out of stock

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.99

Hummus Wrap

$5.49Out of stock

Roasted red pepper hummus

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

Add Bacon

$1.50

Pbj Banana

Out of stock

Bottled Smoothies

Berry Blast

$3.99

Blue Machine

$3.99

Green Machine

$3.99

Mighty Mango

$3.99

Pina Colada

$3.99

Red Machine

$3.99

Strawberry Banana

$3.99

Iced Tea & Lemonade

Lemon Iced Tea

$2.99

Peach Iced Tea

$2.99

Rasberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tea & Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Brisk Lemonade

$2.99

Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.49

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Schooner Decaf

Water and Seltzer

Bottled Water

$2.29

Life Water

$2.99

Bubly - Grapefruit

$2.99

Bubly - Lime

$2.99

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Brisk Lemonade

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Gatorade

Cool Blue Gatorade

$2.99

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.99

Orange Gatorade

$2.99

Glacier Freeze Zero

$2.99

Soda

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mist Twist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Mug Rootbeer

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located at Wild Acadia Camping Resort in Downeast Maine, we offer plenty of options for hungry campers and the general public. To-go ordering is often available.

Location

233 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton, ME 04605

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pat’s Pizza of Ellsworth
orange starNo Reviews
396 High St. Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Siam Sky - Ellsworth
orange starNo Reviews
78 Downeast Highway Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Wicked Munchies on High Street.
orange star4.8 • 311
151 High St #1 Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Ellsworth
orange star4.2 • 366
253 High Street Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Ellsworth, ME
orange star4.2 • 185
191 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Flexit Cafe - 142 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
142 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Trenton

Finn's Irish Pub
orange star4.6 • 829
156 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Ellsworth
orange star4.2 • 366
253 High Street Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Wicked Munchies on High Street.
orange star4.8 • 311
151 High St #1 Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Ellsworth, ME
orange star4.2 • 185
191 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
The Beacon Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 85
997 Bar Harbor Rd Trenton, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Trenton
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston