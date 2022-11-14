Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Campfire Foods Catering 3715 Madison Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

3715 Madison Rd.

Cincinnati, OH 45209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Campfire Foods Group

Smoked Wings

$14.00

comes with Southern Tang Wing Sauce

Sauteed Portobello Mushroom Cap

$5.00

Price per mushroom cap

Green Beans

$9.00

6 servings per pound

Mixed Greens Salad

$4.00

comes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing + cherry tomatoes + croutons (on the side). Price per salad

Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.00

3-4 servings per pound

Chicken Salad

$13.00

3-4 servings per pound

Sandwich Buns

$6.00

sold by the dozen

Chafing Stands

$7.00

Sterno Candles

$7.00

Stand/Candle Combo

$14.00

Disposable Combo

$0.75

Full Smoked Turkey Breast

$60.00

Pulled Pork

$19.00

3 servings per pound

Full Slab of Ribs

$35.00

3-4 servings per slab

Smoked Turkey Breast

$21.00

3 servings per pound

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

3 servings per pound

Cole Slaw

$9.00

6 servings per pound

Baked Beans

$9.00

6 servings per pound

Jalapeno Corn Bread

$4.00

served by the slice

Khana

Vegetable Biryani

$70.00+

Full pan (as an entrée) feeds 20-25 people Half Pan (as an entrée) feeds 10-12 people Full Pan (as a side item) feeds 45-50 people Half Pan (as a side item) feeds 20-25 people

Chicken Biryani

$150.00+

Coconut Shrimps Biryani

$165.00+

Full Pan (as an entree) feeds 20-25 people Half Pan (as an entree) feeds 10-12 people Full Pan (as a side item) feeds 45-50 people Half Pan (as a side item) feeds 20-25 people

Masala Magic Wings

$175.00+

Full Pan (as an entree) feeds 13-15 people Half Pan (as an entree) feeds 7-8 people Full Pan (as a side item) feeds 25-30 people Half Pan (as a side item) feeds 13-15 people

Tandoori Magic Chicken

$140.00+

Full Pan (as an entree) feeds 25-30 people Half Pan (as an entree) feeds 12-15 people Full Pan (as a side item) feeds 50-60 people Half Pan (as a side item) feeds 25-30 people

Masala Magic Chicken

$140.00+

ll Pan (as an entree) feeds 25-30 people Half Pan (as an entree) feeds 12-15 people Full Pan (as a side item) feeds 50-60 people Half Pan (as a side item) feeds 25-30 people

Seekh Kebabs

$175.00+

Full Pan (60 ct) (Entree) feeds 25-30 people Half Pan (30 ct) (Entree) feeds 12-15 people Full Pan (60 ct) (Side) feeds 50-60 people Half Pan (30 ct) (Side) feeds 25-30 people

Lamb Chops

$300.00+

Full Pan (60 ct) (Entree) feeds 25-30 people Half Pan (30 ct) (Entree) feeds 12-15 people Full Pan (60 ct) (Side) feeds 45-50 people Half Pan (30 ct) (Side) feeds 20-25 people

Vegetable Curries, Dhal & Vegetable Sabji

$120.00+

Full Pan (Entree) feeds 20-25 people Half Pan (Entree) feeds 10-12 people Full Pan (Side) feeds 40-45 people Half Pan (Side) feeds 20-25 people

Pav Bhaji (w/buns)

$175.00+

Full Pan w/ 90 buns feeds 50-60 people Half Pan w/45 buns feeds 25-30 people

Naans

$25.00+

20 ct, 40 ct, 80 ct, and 100+ ct - $1/each

Raita Rice Cucumber & Onion Salad

$5.00+

Blessed Be The Sweets

Small Dessert Tray

$48.00

includes 24 mini cookies

Medium Dessert Tray

$72.00

includes 24 cookies + 24 brownie bites

Large Dessert Tray

$120.00

includes 42 cookies + 18 brownie bites

Individual Cupcake (Vanilla)

$3.00

Individual Cupcake (Chocolate)

$3.00

Tickety Boo Treats

Cheesecake (Mexican Hot Chocolate)

$5.00

Individually Packaged Cheesecake - Single Serving - 4oz. Gluten Free - Vegan - Paleo

Cheesecake (Lemon Wild Blueberry)

$5.00

Individually Packaged Cheesecake - Single Serving - 4oz. Gluten Free - Vegan - Paleo

Cheesecake (Vanilla with Dark Cherry Amaretto Sauce)

$5.00

Individually Packaged Cheesecake - Single Serving - 4oz. Gluten Free - Vegan - Paleo

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3715 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jimmie Lou's - Oakley
orange star5.0 • 9
3715 Madison road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
The Market Over There
orange starNo Reviews
3715 Madison road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Red Feather Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - Rookwood Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
3825 Edwards Road Cincinati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4632 Eastern Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
911 E. McMillan Street Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Cincinnati OH
orange star4.7 • 3,598
11023 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Oakley
orange star4.3 • 3,588
3240 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston