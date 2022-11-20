Bars & Lounges
Campfire Lounge 837 EAST 2100 SOUTH
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
837 EAST 2100 SOUTH, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84106
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in SALT LAKE CITY
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro - SOMI 1
4.6 • 1,657
1215 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
4.5 • 1,250
2121 S McClelland St #109 Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Sugar House
4.6 • 399
2030 South 900 East Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurant
More near SALT LAKE CITY