A map showing the location of Campfire Lounge 837 EAST 2100 SOUTH
Bars & Lounges

Campfire Lounge 837 EAST 2100 SOUTH

No reviews yet

837 EAST 2100 SOUTH

SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84106

Call

Hours

Directions

LOW POINT

10 Barrel Pub Beer

$5.00

16oz PBR Can

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Cutthroat

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

JuneShine

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Upslope Snowmelt Peach

$5.00

Upslope Snowmelt Tangerine

$5.00

HIGH POINT

10 Barrel Pub Beer

$6.00

2 Row Feelin' Hazy IPA

$8.00

24K Golden Ale

$6.50

2Row Dangereaux

$6.00

Black Butte Porter

$6.50

Boulevard Whiskey Stout

$11.00

Devastator

$6.50

Elephino

$9.50

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$8.00

Epic Tart & Juicy

$8.00

Hive Stinger Cider

$8.00

Hop Nosh

$6.00

Hop Rising

$7.50

Incline Marionberry

$7.00

Jai Lai

$6.00

Kiitos Blackberry Sour

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$6.50

Level Crossing Jazz Loon

$9.00

Level Crossing Sus It Out

$8.00

Melvin's 2 X 4 DIPA

$8.00

Moab Pale Ale

$7.00

Mtn West Ruby Red Cider

$10.00

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale

$6.00

Proper Czech Your Head

$9.00

Proper Lei Effect

$8.00

Pyramid Hefeweizen

$6.00

Rogue Hazelnut Brown

$7.00

Salt Flats Landspeed Wit

$6.00

Salt Flats Lowrider Choc Milk

$6.00

Saltfire Charlotte Sometimes

$9.00

Shades Aphrodite Belgian Blonde

$7.00

Shades Pina Colada

$10.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Snow Melt Seltzer

$6.00

T.F. Ferda DIPA

$11.00

PINTS

Pint PBR

$3.50

Pint Melvin IPA

$5.00

Pint Big Wave

$5.00

Pint Uinta Gloden Spike

$5.00

Pint Squatter's Juicy IPA

$5.00

Pint RoHa Back Porch Pale

$5.00

Pint Pacifico

$5.00

Pint Guiness

$6.00

Black n Tan

$5.50

PB & J

$7.00

Employee Pint

$2.00

Pint Baba Black Lager

$5.00

STEINS

Stein PBR

$5.50

Stein Melvin IPA

$7.00

Stein Big Wave

$7.00

Stein Uinta Golden Spike

$7.00

Stein Squatter's Juicy IPA

$7.00

Stein RoHa Back Porch Ale

$7.00

Stein Pacifico

$7.00

Stein Guiness

$8.00

Black n Tan

$6.50

Employee Stein

$3.50

Stein Baba

$7.00

PITCHERS

Pitcher PBR

$10.00

Pitcher Johnny's IPA

$13.00

Pitcher Big Wave

$10.00

Pitcher Uinta Golden Spike

$13.00

Pitcher Squatter's Juicy

$13.00

Pitcher RoHa Back Porch Ale

$13.00

Pitcher Pacifico

$13.00

Pitcher Guiness

$15.00

Brunch Cocktails

Brunch Bloody Mary

$3.00

Brunch Mimosa

$3.00

Brunch Manmosa

$3.00

Carafe Mimosa

$9.00

Gin Cocktails

Gimlet

$1.00

Negroni

$1.50

Rum Cocktails

Mojito

$1.00

Sparkling Cocktails

Mimosa

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

The Pink Girly

$6.50

Dark n' Stormy

$7.50

St. Germain Margarita

$8.00

Gin Daisy

$7.00

S'mores-tini

$9.00Out of stock

The Trailer Park

$6.50

Old Lady Gin

$8.00

Horse's Neck

$7.50

Woodford Mule

$9.50

Farnell

$6.00

Gold Rush

$9.00

Tequila Cocktails

Margarita

$1.50

Paloma

$2.00

Tequila Sunrise

$1.50

Vodka Cocktails

AMF

$3.50

Apple Martini

$1.50

Black Russian

$1.50

Bloody Mary

$1.50

Cape Cod

$1.00

Cosmopolitan

$1.50

Greyhound

$1.00

Kamikaze

$1.00

Lemon Drop

$1.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$3.50

Madras

$1.00

Moscow Mule

$2.00

Screwdriver

$1.00

Seabreeze

$1.00

Sex On The Beach

$1.50

Vodka Martini

$1.50

Vodka Redbull

$1.00

White Russian

$2.00

Whiskey Cocktails

Hot Toddy

$0.50

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$1.00

Kentucky Mule

$1.50

Manhattan

$1.50

Mint Julep

$1.00

Old Fashioned

$2.00

PB & J

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$1.50

FAVORITES

The Big Bubba

$14.00

Buffalo Big Bubba

$15.00

Chicken & Waffle

$10.50

Trash Plate

$13.00

Hobo Dinner

$11.00

SALADS

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Chili - Cup

$4.50

Chili - Bowl

$8.50

Caprese

$10.00

SANDWICHES

The Harley

$11.00

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Bratwurst

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Campfire Burger

$12.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

SNACKS

Candied Bacon Brussels

$10.00

French Fries

$6.00

Golden Pretzels

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Mac n' Cheese Bites

$7.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Tot-chos

$12.00

Meatless Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Wings

$13.00

Campfire Rosemary Frites

$10.00

SIDE ITEMS

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Wing Sauce

$0.50

2 Eggs

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Brat

$3.00

LATE NIGHT MENU

Campfire Rosemary Frites

$10.00

Candied Bacon Brussels

$10.00

Caprese

$10.00

Chili - Bowl

$8.50

Chili - Cup

$4.50

French Fries

$6.00

Golden Pretzels

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Mac n' Cheese Bites

$7.00

Meatless Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

$6.00

Tot-chos

$12.00

Wings

$13.00

BOURBON

Angels Envy

$9.00

Baker's

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Blanton's

$11.00

Booker's

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Bulleit 95 Frontier

$6.00

Eagle Rare 10YR

$7.00

Evan Williams BIB

$6.00

High West American Prairie

$11.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.50

Old Forester Signature

$6.00

Russell's

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

1792 Small Batch

Elijah Craig SmallBatch

$6.00

GIN

Dented Brick Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Beehive Jack Rabbit

$6.00

Bombay

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Hendrick's

$7.00

Madam Patrini

$5.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

LIQUEUR

Baileys Irish Cream

$5.00

Campari

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Di Saronno Amaretto

$6.00

E & J Brandy

$6.00

Fernet-Branca

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Gran Marnier

$7.00

Hennessy VS

$7.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

RUM

Dented Brick Rum

$5.00

Antelope Island

$6.00

Bacardi 8

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Don Q Cristal

$5.00

Kraken Black Rum

$5.50

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Mount Gay

$5.50

Myer's Dark

$5.50

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

Smith & Cross

$7.00

SCOTCH

Famous Grouse

$5.50

Glenfiddich

$9.00

Johnny Drum

JW Black

$8.50

JW Red Label

$8.50

Macallan !0yr

$11.00

Macallan 12yr

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

The Feathery

$9.00

TEQUILA

Lunazul Blanco

$4.50

1800 Anejo

$9.00

Bozal Mezcal

$9.00

Corralejo Reposado

$7.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

El Jimador Reposado

$5.00

Espolon Reposado

$6.50

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$7.00

Hussong's Reposado

$7.00

Lunazul Reposado

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Wahaka Hoven Espadin

$8.00

VODKA

Dented Brick Vodka

$5.00

3 Olives Grape

$5.00

3 Olives Pink Grapefruit

$5.00

3 Olives S'mores

$7.00Out of stock

360 Huckleberry

$5.00

360 Peach

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.00

Beehive Organic

$6.00

Belvedere

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.00

Deep Eddy Original

$5.00

Five Wives

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Hangar 1 Mandarin

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Monopolowa

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Reyka

$6.00

Skyy Raspberry

$5.00

Svedka

$5.00

Svedka Citron

$5.00

Tito's Handmade

$6.00

WHISKEY

Jack Daniel's

$4.00

Bird Dog Peach

$5.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

Bushmill's

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Fireball

$4.50

George Dickel No.8

$5.00

George Dickel Rye

$6.00

High West Bourye

$11.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$5.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$5.50

Jack Daniel's Rye

$5.50

Jameson's Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Porter's Peanut Butter

$5.00

Tullamore D.E.W.

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101

$5.50

Wild Turkey Rye

$5.50

RED WINE

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

WHITE WINE

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

SPARKLING

Korbel

$6.00

MERCH

Guest Charge

$1.00

SODAS

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

JUICES

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Liquor Specials

1792 Small Batch

$5.00

Balvenie Doublewood

$8.00

Cragganmore 12yr

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$5.00

Highland Park 12yr

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Jack Single Barrel

$8.00

Old Forester 1870

$7.00

Redbreast Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Speyburn 10yr

$6.00

Stagg Junior Bourbon

$6.00

Stranahan's Colorado

$7.00

Templeton Rye

$6.00

Wathen's Single Barrel

$5.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$5.00

Tipsy Mermaid

$9.00

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS

Baker's 7 Year

$6.00

I. W. Harper Bourbon

$6.00

Johnny Drum

$6.00

Russel's Reserve

$6.00

Wathen's Single Barrel

$6.00

BEEHIVE SPORTS

Beehive Sports Miller/Jack

$7.00

COCKTAIL OF THE DAY

COCKTAIL OF DAY $7

$7.00

COCKTAIL OF DAY $8

$8.00

COCKTAIL OF DAY $9

$9.00

COCKTAIL OF DAY $10

$10.00

TABLE TENT

Austin Mule

$7.00

Lime Ricky

$7.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$7.00

Texas Lemonade

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

837 EAST 2100 SOUTH, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Popular restaurants in SALT LAKE CITY

Map
