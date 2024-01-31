CAMPI Italian 233 Northeast 2nd Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
A culinary gem with the charm of NYC Upper East Side. Indulge in old school Italian flavors in an ambiance that's both casual & swanky.
233 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444
