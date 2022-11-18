Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Campo De Fiori

602 Reviews

$$$

205 S Mill St, Space 109

Aspen, CO 81611

Popular Items

RAVIOLI FUNGHI
PENNE VODKA
CALAMARI FRITTI

ANTIPASTI e ZUPPE

MELANZANE PARMIGIANA

$28.00

Baked eggplant layered with pomodoro and fresh mozzarella finished with basil pesto (v)

FRUTTI di MARE alla GRIGLIA

$38.00

Marinated grilled calamari, shrimp, scallop, and mussels, tossed in lemon

BURRATA

$29.00Out of stock

Fresh burrata heirloom tomatoes, arugula and basil, finished with aged balsamic vinegar

COZZE in PADELLA

$29.00

Steamed black mussels with fregole, garlic, white wine, lemon zest and crushed red pepper

BRESAOLA VALTELLINA

$28.00

Air dried thinly sliced cured tenderloin, topped with arugula, shaved Parmesan and lemon

CALAMARI FRITTI

$29.00

Lightly fried calamari served with a side of marinara dipping sauce

AUTUNNALE

$27.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms, artichokes and roasted butternut squash, served over arugula with balsamic vinegar, white truffle oil and shaved Parmesan (v)

MEATBALLS

$18.00

Veal, pork and beef meatballs in a hearty tomato sauce, served with rustic toasted bread

INSALATE

TRICOLORE

$18.00

Arugula, radicchio and Belgian endive, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette, finished with shaved Grana Padano (v)

ROMANA

$18.00

Hearts of romaine in a spicy anchovy dressing with homemade crumbled croutons and Applewood smoked pancetta

PASTE e RISOTTO

RISOTTO TRE FUNGHI

$31.00

Slow cooked Arborio rice sautéed with porcini, shiitake and portobello mushrooms finished with white truffle oil

LINGUINE DIAVOLA

$82.00Out of stock

14 ounce lobster tail cooked with crushed whole tomatoes, lobster meat, garlic, olive oil and white wine

SPAGHETTI BOTTARGA

$33.00

Roasted tomatoes and Sardinian bottarga sautéed with olive oil, garlic and crushed red chilis

PAPPARDELLE BOSCAIOLA

$31.00

Porcini mushrooms and Italian sausage sautéed with red wine and a veal and beef reduction, finished with grated Pecorino Romano

LINGUINE CROSTACEI

$41.00

Mussels, calamari, shrimp and scallops sautéed in a spicy pomodoro sauce

RAVIOLI FUNGHI

$30.00

Homemade pasta filled with wild mushrooms in a delicate porcini cream sauce (v)

PENNE CAPRESE

$28.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil and baked eggplant sautéed in a light marinara sauce (v)

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$29.00

Fresh made ribbon pasta with slow cooked veal and beef ragu

PENNE VODKA

$29.00

Prosciutto flambéed with vodka in a light pink sauce

CAPELLINI CRUDAIOLA

$29.00

Diced tomatoes, arugula, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic (v)

RIGATONI MONTANARA

$29.00

Slow cooked Italian sausage simmered in a spicy arrabbiata sauce

GNOCCHI SPINACI

$29.00

Homemade spinach dumplings, feta, tomatoes and garlic tossed with olive oil (v)

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$23.00
KIDS PASTA

$16.00

SECONDI

AGNELLO ARROSTO con ERBE

$68.00Out of stock

Roasted rack of lamb rubbed with fresh herbs and Dijon mustard, served with a risotto cake and veggies

SALMONE

$39.00

Grilled Loch Duart salmon with a whipped cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño and lemon emulsion

TAGLIATA di MANZO

$58.00

12 oz grilled, sliced New York steak served over arugula with aged balsamic and shaved Parmesan

PAILLARD di POLLO

$38.00

Grilled pounded chicken breast topped with Belgian Endive, sun dried tomatoes, lemon, olive oil and fresh herbs

DOLCI

TIRA MISU

$12.00

Lady fingers dipped in espresso, layered with whipped mascarpone and Marsala wine

NUTELLA SEMIFREDDO

$12.00

Semi frozen dessert of Nutella cocoa and hazelnut spread, whipped with egg yolks, sugar, and heavy cream

MOUSSE AL CIOCCOLATO BIANCO

$12.00

White chocolate mousse finished with strawberry sauce topping

All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Located in the heart of town, Campo uses the freshest local ingredients and imported cured meats and dried goods from Italy to create exceptional authentic Italian cuisine. Our extensive wine list will surely complement your dining experience. Our team’s exceptional personalized care and service create a festive and vibrant atmosphere that feels similar to a wonderful dinner party!

205 S Mill St, Space 109, Aspen, CO 81611

