Camp Robber
1515 Ogden Rd
Montrose, CO 81401
Starters
Half Order of Rio Grande Nachos
Shredded beef, beans & green chile
Full Order of Rio Grande Nachos
Shredded beef, beans & green chile
Fried Artichoke Hearts
with green chile aioli sauce
Chicken Quesadilla Appetizer
(GFO) Shredded chicken and green chile, served with housemade salsa
Housemade Crab Cakes
with remoulade sauce
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Chips, Salsa & Queso
Chips & Guacamole
Chips, Salsa & Guac
Chips, Guac & Queso
Chips, Salsa, Guac & Queso
Soup and Salad
Entree Salads
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Salad
Fresh spinach, fresh berries, and pineapple with Strawberry Balsamic dressing
Portabella Mushroom Salad
(GFO) (VO) Romaine, black beans, salsa, jack cheese and avocado with Peach Margarita dressing
Ceasar Salad
Order it tossed, or with grilled chicken, grilled salmon, or grilled shrimp
Sonoran Steak Salad
(GFO) Romaine, Crispy Leeks, Gorgonzola with Orange Basil Dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad
(GFO) Romaine, bacon, hard boiled egg, croutons, gorgonzola with French vinaigrette dressing (contains raw egg)
Pistachio Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado
(GFO) Romain and tortilla strips with Peach Margarita dressing
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa salad with Cilantro Lime dressing. Add grilled chicken, grilled salmon or grilled shrimp.
Asian BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine, sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips with Poppyseed dressing
House Salad
Pastas
Grilled Salmon Cilantro Pasta
(GFO)
Thai Peanut Stir Fry
(VO) Order it veggie, or with grilled chicken, grilled salmon or grilled shrimp
Rosemary Chicken Alfredo Pasta
(GFO) Stuffed with swiss cheese and fresh herbs
Sonoran Steak Pasta
(GFO) Tossed with chipotle alfredo sauce
Shrimp Chimayo Pasta
(GFO) Tossed with creamy red chile sauce
Shrimp, Avocado & Prosciutto Pasta
(GFO) Tossed with cream sauce
Burgers
Wraps and More
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod and French fries
1/2 Rack of St. Louis BBQ Ribs
(GFO) Half a rack of St. Louis BBQ Ribs
Full Rack of St. Louis BBQ Ribs
(GFO) A full rack of St. Louis BBQ Ribs
Prime Rib Dip Sandwich
Crab Cake Sandwich
Camp Robber Club Sandwich
Bacon, Apricot Jam & Mozzarella Grilled Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Wrap
Pistachio Chicken Salad Wrap
New Mexican
Street Tacos
Choose from shredded beef (GFO), battered cod, or chicken fried chicken
Chile Rellenos
Stuffed with jack cheese, cilantro and corn with your choice of red and/or green chile sauce
Shrimp & Avocado Quesadilla
with tomato & housemade salsa
Chicken Cilantro Quesadilla
with shredded chicken and cilantro pesto
Jack Fruit & Potato Tamales
with a side of red and/or green chile sauce
Blue Corn Enchiladas
Your choice of two enchiladas - cheese, shredded beef (GFO), carne adovada, shredded chicken (GFO), or spinach black bean (VO) - with red and/or green chile sauce
Fish
Sides (A La Carte)
French Fries (ALC)
Sweet Potato Fries (ALC)
1/2 French Fries & 1/2 Sweet Potato Fries (ALC)
Housemade Potato Chips (ALC)
Coleslaw (ALC)
Potato Salad (ALC)
Cup of Fresh Fruit (ALC)
Bowl of Fresh Fruit (ALC)
Poblano-Cilantro Rice (ALC)
Pinto Beans (ALC)
Black Beans (ALC)
Cheesy Posole (ALC)
Sliced Avocado (ALC)
Tortilla (ALC)
Housemade Tortilla Chips
Onion Rings (ALC)
Dinner Roll (ALC)
Baked Potato (ALC)
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes (ALC)
Dinner Vegetables (ALC)
Beer Onions (ALC)
Sauteed Mushrooms (ALC)
Sauces & Dips (A La Carte)
2oz Guacamole (ALC)
4oz Guacamole (ALC)
2oz Salsa (ALC)
4oz Salsa (ALC)
2oz Sour Cream (ALC)
4oz Queso (ALC)
4oz Red Chile Sauce (ALC)
4oz Green Chile Sauce (ALC)
2oz Remoulade Sauce (ALC)
2oz Green Chile Aioli Sauce (ALC)
2oz Raw Horseradish (ALC)
2oz Creamy Horseradish (ALC)
2oz BBQ Sauce (ALC)
4oz Gravy (ALC)
2oz Tartar Sauce (ALC)
Protein (A La Carte)
Street Tacos (ALC)
Chile Rellenos (ALC)
Jack Fruit & Potato Tamales (ALC)
Blue Corn Enchiladas (ALC)
Grilled Chicken (ALC)
Parmesan Chicken (ALC)
4oz Shredded Chicken (ALC)
Chicken Fried Chicken (ALC)
Sonoran Steak (ALC)
4oz Shredded Beef (ALC)
Grilled Shrimp (ALC)
Coconut Shrimp (ALC)
Grilled Salmon (ALC)
Blackened Salmon (ALC)
Applewood Bacon (ALC)
2oz Pistachio Chicken Salad (ALC)
8oz Pistachio Chicken Salad (ALC)
1/2 Lb. Beef Burger (ALC)
1/3 Lb. Buffalo Burger (ALC)
1/3 Lb. Elk Burger (ALC)
Salad Dressing (A La Carte)
2oz Orange Basil Dressing (ALC)
2oz Strawberry Balsamic Dressing (ALC)
2oz Peach Margarita Dressing (ALC)
2oz Poppyseed Dressing (ALC)
2oz French Dressing (ALC)
2oz Honey Mustard Dressing (ALC)
2oz Cilantro Lime Dressing (ALC)
2oz Blue Cheese Dressing (ALC)
2oz Ranch Dressing (ALC)
2oz Caesar Dressing (ALC)
2oz Italian Dressing (ALC)
2oz 1000 Island Dressing (ALC)
2oz Vinegar & Oil (ALC)
8oz Orange Basil Dressing (ALC)
8oz Strawberry Balsamic Dressing (ALC)
8oz Peach Margarita Dressing (ALC)
8oz Poppyseed Dressing (ALC)
8oz French Dressing (ALC)
8oz Honey Mustard Dressing (ALC)
8oz Cilantro Lime Dressing (ALC)
8oz Blue Cheese Dressing (ALC)
8oz Ranch Dressing (ALC)
8oz Caesar Dressing (ALC)
8oz Italian Dressing (ALC)
8oz 1000 Island Dressing (ALC)
8oz Vinegar & Oil (ALC)
Kid's Menu
Kid's Housemade Macaroni & Cheese
Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla
Crispy Flour Tortilla with melted white cheddar cheese
Kid's Burger Sliders
Served plain or with cheese Choice of fresh fruit or French fries
Kid's Dino J
A peanut butter and jelly sandwich cut in the shape of a dinosaur and dolloped with chocolate. Served with choice of fruit or French fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Served with choice of fruit or French fries
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Tender slices of chicken breast beer battered and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with fresh fruit or French fries
Kid's Fish & Chips
Kid's Mini Cheese Pizza
Kid's Pasta
Hot pasta noodles tossed with butter and Parmesan cheese
Kid's Cheese Nachos
Corn tortilla chips with melted white cheddar cheese
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Barq's Root Beer
Fanta Orange
Mr. Pibb
Gingerale
Club Soda
Water
Pelligrino Water
Bottled Water
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Apple Cider
Raspberry Flavored Beverage
Strawberry Flavored Beverage
Ice Cream Float
Shirley Temple
Roy Rodgers
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Raspberry Tea
Chai Tea (Hot)
Earl Grey Tea (Hot)
Jasmine Tea (Hot)
Alpine Berry Tea (Hot)
Chamomile Tea (Hot)
Peppermint Tea (Hot)
Lipton Tea (Hot)
Decaf Tea (Hot)
Kid's Beverages
Orange Juice (Small)
Tomato Juice (Small)
Apple Juice (Small)
Pineapple Juice (Small)
Cranberry Juice (Small)
Grapefruit Juice (Small)
Milk (Small)
Chocolate Milk (Small)
Coke (Small)
Diet Coke (Small)
Sprite (Small)
Barq's Root Beer (Small)
Fanta Orange (Small)
Mr. Pibb (Small)
Gingerale (Small)
Club Soda (Small)
Water (Small)
Raspberry Flavored Kid's Beverage (Small)
Strawberry Flavored Kid's Beverage (Small)
Ice Cream Float
Hot Chocolate
Hot Apple Cider
Roy Rodgers (Small)
Shirley Temple (Small)
Raspberry Tea (Small)
Lemonade (Small)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Camp Robber has welcomed guests to enjoy its Southwestern cuisine, warm hospitality, and unparalleled service in Montrose, Colorado for nearly three decades.
1515 Ogden Rd, Montrose, CO 81401