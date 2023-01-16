Restaurant header imageView gallery

Camp Robber

1515 Ogden Rd

Montrose, CO 81401

Order Again

Starters

Half Order of Rio Grande Nachos

$12.82

Shredded beef, beans & green chile

Full Order of Rio Grande Nachos

$18.32

Shredded beef, beans & green chile

Fried Artichoke Hearts

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$13.34

with green chile aioli sauce

Chicken Quesadilla Appetizer

$11.57

(GFO) Shredded chicken and green chile, served with housemade salsa

Housemade Crab Cakes

Housemade Crab Cakes

$16.95

with remoulade sauce

Chips & Salsa

$7.38

Chips & Queso

$8.76

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$16.14

Chips & Guacamole

$9.48

Chips, Salsa & Guac

$16.86

Chips, Guac & Queso

$18.24

Chips, Salsa, Guac & Queso

$21.83

Soup and Salad

Dressings made in house are Orange Basil, Poppyseed, Peach Margarita, Honey Mustard, French Vinaigrette, Strawberry Balsamic, Cilantro Lime, Italian and 1000 Island

Cup of Green Chile Chicken Potato Soup

$6.63
Bowl of Green Chile Chicken Potato Soup

Bowl of Green Chile Chicken Potato Soup

$8.25

Quart of Green Chile Chicken Potato Soup

$16.95

Cup of Today's Housemade Soup

$6.63

Bowl of Today's Housemade Soup

$8.25

Quart of Today's Housemade Soup

$16.95

House Salad

$6.41

Entree Salads

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Salad

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Salad

$17.08

Fresh spinach, fresh berries, and pineapple with Strawberry Balsamic dressing

Portabella Mushroom Salad

$16.31

(GFO) (VO) Romaine, black beans, salsa, jack cheese and avocado with Peach Margarita dressing

Ceasar Salad

$11.96

Order it tossed, or with grilled chicken, grilled salmon, or grilled shrimp

Sonoran Steak Salad

Sonoran Steak Salad

$19.66

(GFO) Romaine, Crispy Leeks, Gorgonzola with Orange Basil Dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.53

(GFO) Romaine, bacon, hard boiled egg, croutons, gorgonzola with French vinaigrette dressing (contains raw egg)

Pistachio Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado

Pistachio Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado

$16.91

(GFO) Romain and tortilla strips with Peach Margarita dressing

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$14.11

Quinoa salad with Cilantro Lime dressing. Add grilled chicken, grilled salmon or grilled shrimp.

Asian BBQ Chicken Salad

Asian BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.38

Romaine, sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips with Poppyseed dressing

House Salad

$6.41

Pastas

Grilled Salmon Cilantro Pasta

$19.60

(GFO)

Thai Peanut Stir Fry

Thai Peanut Stir Fry

$15.42

(VO) Order it veggie, or with grilled chicken, grilled salmon or grilled shrimp

Rosemary Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Rosemary Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$18.17

(GFO) Stuffed with swiss cheese and fresh herbs

Sonoran Steak Pasta

$20.93

(GFO) Tossed with chipotle alfredo sauce

Shrimp Chimayo Pasta

$18.50

(GFO) Tossed with creamy red chile sauce

Shrimp, Avocado & Prosciutto Pasta

$18.17

(GFO) Tossed with cream sauce

Burgers

1/2 LB Burger

1/2 LB Burger

$15.28

(GFO) Burgers include two toppings

1/3 LB Elk Burger

$17.80

(GFO) Burgers include two toppings

1/3 LB Buffalo Burger

$18.35

(GFO) Burgers include two toppings

Wraps and More

Fish & Chips

$16.46

Beer battered cod and French fries

1/2 Rack of St. Louis BBQ Ribs

1/2 Rack of St. Louis BBQ Ribs

$16.09

(GFO) Half a rack of St. Louis BBQ Ribs

Full Rack of St. Louis BBQ Ribs

$21.15

(GFO) A full rack of St. Louis BBQ Ribs

Prime Rib Dip Sandwich

$18.84

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.76
Camp Robber Club Sandwich

Camp Robber Club Sandwich

$14.89

Bacon, Apricot Jam & Mozzarella Grilled Cheese

$14.94
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.88

Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap

$14.88

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.88

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Wrap

$14.77

Pistachio Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.65

New Mexican

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$15.58

Choose from shredded beef (GFO), battered cod, or chicken fried chicken

Chile Rellenos

Chile Rellenos

$15.20

Stuffed with jack cheese, cilantro and corn with your choice of red and/or green chile sauce

Shrimp & Avocado Quesadilla

$16.68

with tomato & housemade salsa

Chicken Cilantro Quesadilla

$16.13Out of stock

with shredded chicken and cilantro pesto

Jack Fruit & Potato Tamales

Jack Fruit & Potato Tamales

$15.30

with a side of red and/or green chile sauce

Blue Corn Enchiladas

Blue Corn Enchiladas

$11.25

Your choice of two enchiladas - cheese, shredded beef (GFO), carne adovada, shredded chicken (GFO), or spinach black bean (VO) - with red and/or green chile sauce

Beef

10oz Top Sirloin

$31.95Out of stock
12oz Ribeye

12oz Ribeye

$40.41Out of stock

7oz Beef Tenderloin

$38.09

Pork

Green Chile Pistachio Pork Medallions

Green Chile Pistachio Pork Medallions

$27.43

with Cream Sauce

Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$22.04

With Yukon gold mashed potatoes and gravy

Fish

8oz Grilled Salmon

$30.58Out of stock

Artichoke & Spinach Beurre Blanc

Coconut Shrimp

$29.07

Mango Dipping Sauce

Grilled Halibut

$35.79Out of stock

with Cilantro Lime Sauce

Sides (A La Carte)

French Fries (ALC)

$5.25

Sweet Potato Fries (ALC)

$5.25

1/2 French Fries & 1/2 Sweet Potato Fries (ALC)

$5.25

Housemade Potato Chips (ALC)

$4.25

Coleslaw (ALC)

$3.69

Potato Salad (ALC)

$3.69

Cup of Fresh Fruit (ALC)

$4.69

Bowl of Fresh Fruit (ALC)

$6.89

Poblano-Cilantro Rice (ALC)

$3.89

Pinto Beans (ALC)

$3.89

Black Beans (ALC)

$3.89

Cheesy Posole (ALC)

$3.89

Sliced Avocado (ALC)

$2.59

Tortilla (ALC)

$1.00

Housemade Tortilla Chips

$4.50

Onion Rings (ALC)

$6.00

Dinner Roll (ALC)

$0.85

Baked Potato (ALC)

$5.89

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes (ALC)

$5.59

Dinner Vegetables (ALC)

$4.49

Beer Onions (ALC)

$1.25

Sauteed Mushrooms (ALC)

$1.25

Sauces & Dips (A La Carte)

2oz Guacamole (ALC)

$3.02

4oz Guacamole (ALC)

$6.04

2oz Salsa (ALC)

$1.15

4oz Salsa (ALC)

$2.30

2oz Sour Cream (ALC)

$1.43

4oz Queso (ALC)

$3.75

4oz Red Chile Sauce (ALC)

$3.79

4oz Green Chile Sauce (ALC)

$3.79

2oz Remoulade Sauce (ALC)

$1.99

2oz Green Chile Aioli Sauce (ALC)

$1.25

2oz Raw Horseradish (ALC)

$1.25

2oz Creamy Horseradish (ALC)

$1.50

2oz BBQ Sauce (ALC)

$1.25

4oz Gravy (ALC)

$2.50

2oz Tartar Sauce (ALC)

$1.25

Protein (A La Carte)

Street Tacos (ALC)

$4.50

Chile Rellenos (ALC)

$7.75

Jack Fruit & Potato Tamales (ALC)

$7.85

Blue Corn Enchiladas (ALC)

$8.25

Grilled Chicken (ALC)

$6.00

Parmesan Chicken (ALC)

$6.00

4oz Shredded Chicken (ALC)

$3.00

Chicken Fried Chicken (ALC)

$6.00

Sonoran Steak (ALC)

$11.00

4oz Shredded Beef (ALC)

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp (ALC)

$2.00

Coconut Shrimp (ALC)

$2.00

Grilled Salmon (ALC)

$11.00

Blackened Salmon (ALC)

$11.00

Applewood Bacon (ALC)

$1.50

2oz Pistachio Chicken Salad (ALC)

$2.15

8oz Pistachio Chicken Salad (ALC)

$8.55

1/2 Lb. Beef Burger (ALC)

$8.00

1/3 Lb. Buffalo Burger (ALC)

$10.95

1/3 Lb. Elk Burger (ALC)

$10.95

Salad Dressing (A La Carte)

2oz Orange Basil Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz Strawberry Balsamic Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz Peach Margarita Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz Poppyseed Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz French Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz Honey Mustard Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz Cilantro Lime Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz Blue Cheese Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz Ranch Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz Caesar Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz Italian Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz 1000 Island Dressing (ALC)

$1.00

2oz Vinegar & Oil (ALC)

$1.00

8oz Orange Basil Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz Strawberry Balsamic Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz Peach Margarita Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz Poppyseed Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz French Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz Honey Mustard Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz Cilantro Lime Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz Blue Cheese Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz Ranch Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz Caesar Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz Italian Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz 1000 Island Dressing (ALC)

$8.50

8oz Vinegar & Oil (ALC)

$8.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Housemade Macaroni & Cheese

Kid's Housemade Macaroni & Cheese

$7.55

Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla

$4.95

Crispy Flour Tortilla with melted white cheddar cheese

Kid's Burger Sliders

Kid's Burger Sliders

$8.90

Served plain or with cheese Choice of fresh fruit or French fries

Kid's Dino J

$5.50

A peanut butter and jelly sandwich cut in the shape of a dinosaur and dolloped with chocolate. Served with choice of fruit or French fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.60

Served with choice of fruit or French fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.98

Tender slices of chicken breast beer battered and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with fresh fruit or French fries

Kid's Fish & Chips

$11.10

Kid's Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.60

Kid's Pasta

$5.95

Hot pasta noodles tossed with butter and Parmesan cheese

Kid's Cheese Nachos

$5.15

Corn tortilla chips with melted white cheddar cheese

House Desserts

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$8.25
SL Chocolate Raspberry Cake

SL Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$8.25Out of stock

(GFO)(V)

SL San Juan Mud Pie

SL San Juan Mud Pie

$8.25
Chocolate Creme Brulee

Chocolate Creme Brulee

$8.25
SL Peanut Butter Pie

SL Peanut Butter Pie

$8.25
SL Key Lime Pie

SL Key Lime Pie

$8.25

SL Cheesecake of the Day

$8.75

Cup of Ice Cream

$5.00

Parfait of Ice Cream

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Orange Juice

$4.25

Tomato Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Barq's Root Beer

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95Out of stock

Gingerale

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Water

Pelligrino Water

$5.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Coffee

$4.25

Decaf Coffee

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Raspberry Flavored Beverage

$4.25

Strawberry Flavored Beverage

$4.25

Ice Cream Float

$8.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rodgers

$4.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Chai Tea (Hot)

$3.50

Earl Grey Tea (Hot)

$3.50

Jasmine Tea (Hot)

$3.50

Alpine Berry Tea (Hot)

$3.50

Chamomile Tea (Hot)

$3.50

Peppermint Tea (Hot)

$3.50

Lipton Tea (Hot)

$3.50

Decaf Tea (Hot)

$3.50

Kid's Beverages

Orange Juice (Small)

$3.25

Tomato Juice (Small)

$3.25

Apple Juice (Small)

$3.25

Pineapple Juice (Small)

$3.25

Cranberry Juice (Small)

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice (Small)

$3.25

Milk (Small)

$2.25

Chocolate Milk (Small)

$3.25

Coke (Small)

$2.25

Diet Coke (Small)

$2.25

Sprite (Small)

$2.25

Barq's Root Beer (Small)

$2.25

Fanta Orange (Small)

$2.25

Mr. Pibb (Small)

$2.25

Gingerale (Small)

$2.25

Club Soda (Small)

$2.25

Water (Small)

Raspberry Flavored Kid's Beverage (Small)

$3.00

Strawberry Flavored Kid's Beverage (Small)

$3.00

Ice Cream Float

$8.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Roy Rodgers (Small)

$3.25

Shirley Temple (Small)

$3.25

Raspberry Tea (Small)

$2.25

Lemonade (Small)

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Camp Robber has welcomed guests to enjoy its Southwestern cuisine, warm hospitality, and unparalleled service in Montrose, Colorado for nearly three decades.

Website

Location

1515 Ogden Rd, Montrose, CO 81401

Directions

