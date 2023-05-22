Restaurant header imageView gallery

Campsite Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

321 East Front Street

Covina, CA 91723

FOOD MENU

Starters & Shareable's

Southwest Chili

$11.00

Slow cooked chili with Campsite lager, lime and frittos

Smoked Cheddar Cornbread

$9.00Out of stock

Skillet cornbread with chedar and jalapeno honey butter

Artisan Sausage & Charcuterie Grazing Board

$36.00

Cured meats, grilled & sliced sausage, house IPA mustard, charred sweet peppers & onions, + homemade pickled veg

California Cheese Board

$27.00

3 artisan cheeses, seasonal chutney, trail mix, wild honey, local fruit and crackers

Brewery Board

$58.00

Our Artisan Sauages + California Cheese Sampler together

Crispy Sprouts

$10.00

Brussel sprouts with sage, balsamic & walnuts

French Fries

$7.00

With choice of 2 dips

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

Classic beef or vegan chili + smoked cheddar, onion & cilantro

Spiced Chicharrones

$7.00

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad

$15.00

Tuscan kale, vegan Cesar dressing, radish, pepitas & garlic breadcrumbs

Beet Carpaccio

$15.00

Roasted beet salad with local greens, toasted walnuts, feta, citrus, & honey balsamic dressing

Main

Grilled Sausage

$16.00

Choice of sausage and toppings

Curry Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Potato, onion, peas, currey-braised chicken, puff pastry crust

Pub House Burger

$18.00

1/2 beef with smoked cheddar, roasted tomato mayo, beer-onion jam on a brioche bun

Bison Burger

$20.00

1/2 beef with crispy bacon, swiss cheese, mushrooms, grilled red onions, smoked chile aioli, & baby romaine

Sofritas Burrito

$16.00

Griddle-pressed sourdough with roasted mushrooms, carmelixed onions, sauteed kale, jack & swiss cheese, roasted garlic aoili

Grilled Achiote Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

24-hour marinade + jack cheese, pickled onions, & chipotle mayo

Rainbow Trout

$27.00

Swiss, cheddar, jack, grilled red onion & pasilla chile rub on Texas toast

Tacos

$15.00

Baja shrimp or fried avacado with cabbage slaw, smoked chile aioli, pico de gallo, lime and tortilla chips

Sweets

Smores Skillet

$15.00

Hershey's milk chocolate, toasted marshmallows, & graham crackers.

Lemon Meringue S'mores Cake

$11.00

Lemon curd, angel food cake, toasted meringue & graham crackers

Cast Iron Chocolate Chip Cookie

$11.00

Served warm with vaniall ice cream

Seasonal Fruit Cobbler

$12.00

Farmers market fruit & vanilla ice cream

Scoops on Tap Ice Cream

$7.00

Rotating seasonal flavors

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Corn Dogs

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Add On

Beef Patty

$8.00

Bison Patty

$10.00

Achiote Chicken

$8.00

Smoked Cheddar

$1.00

Monterey Jack

$1.00

Feta

$1.00

Ranch Side Salad

$7.00

Balsamic Side Salad

$7.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

BEER MENU

BEER

Summit Blonde

$4.00+

Camp-Grounds Brown Ale

$4.00+

Trail Head Pale Ale

$3.00+

PCH West Coast IPA

$3.50+

Grapefruit Grove IPA

$4.00+

Kamplight Lager

$2.50+

Honu Hazy

$4.50+

Hyperion DIPA

$4.00+

Fireside S'mores

$4.00+

FLIGHT

Flight

Out of stock

WINE BY THE GLASS MENU

Wine by the Glass

J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$14.00

J. Lohr Cabernet

$12.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$12.00

Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Dom Hochart Rose

$12.00

La Marca Split

$12.00Out of stock

J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$14.00

NA BEVERAGE MENU

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hop Water

$4.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Serious Black Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

Limeaid

$5.00

Kids Bev

$2.00

RETAIL

Adult Clothing

Men's Black Trademark

$28.00

Men's Tan Hopfire

$30.00

Men's Blue TITGO

$30.00

Men's Grand Opening

$28.00

Men's Olive Trademark

$28.00

Woman's Grand Opening

$25.00

Woman's Pink Crop

$20.00

Woman's Blue TITGO

$25.00

Woman's Navy Hopfire

$28.00

Unisex Green Hoodie

$80.00

Green Hopfire Patch Hat

$40.00

Children's Clothing

Youth Happy Camper

$20.00

Toddler Happy Camper

$20.00

Baby Happy Camper

$20.00

Campground Essentials

TITGO Tote Bag

$18.00

TITGO Pint Glass

$8.00

Blue Mug

$15.00

Green CamelBak 32oz

$50.00

Logo Patch

$6.00

Grand Opening Patch

$6.00

Green Sticker

$2.00

Red Sticker

$2.00

TITGO Sticker

$2.00

Trademark Sticker

$2.00

Grand Opening Patch

$6.00

Green CamelBak 20oz

$32.00

Tip

Tipping is Awesome

$0.01
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

As comfortable as your favorite campground. As familiar as friends around the campfire. That’s Campsite Brewing Company, an ideal destination for everyone who loves craft beer as much as they love the great outdoors. After a long day on the trail or a hard day at work, Campsite Brewing Company will be the perfect place to come together as family to enjoy local handcrafted beer, food, and wine in a beautiful, adventure-themed setting. You’ll find the casual comfort of indoor and outdoor gastro pub dining served with the laid-back vibe of a neighborhood craft brewery. All themed after your home away from home: your campsite.

Website

Location

321 East Front Street, Covina, CA 91723

Directions

