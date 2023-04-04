Restaurant header imageView gallery

Campus Deli 400 Semple St, Pittsburgh PA, 15213

review star

No reviews yet

400 Semple Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Hot

Subs

Campus Philly

Campus Philly

$9.99

Thinly sliced ribeye with grilled onions and mushrooms, with Provolone cheese, lightly drizzled with a premium creamy Caesar sauce on a fresh Mancini’s baguette. A true classic.

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Looking for a twist on the classic Philly cheesesteak? Tender and juicy chicken is cooked to perfection, topped with Provolone cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Served on a freshly baked Mancini’s baguette, it's a delicious alternative to the signature Campus Philly.

Campus Custom / Create Your Own Sub

Campus Custom / Create Your Own Sub

$7.99

Create your own custom sub. Start with your choice of protein, cheese, and toppings. Mix and match to make a sandwich that's tailored to your taste. Create a unique sandwich every time.

Professor

Professor

$7.99

A mouthwatering sub with savory strips of chicken tenders and capicola on a Mancini’s baguette. Topped with American cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes and Thousand Island dressing, this sub is a feast for your taste buds.

Pittsburgh Cheesesteak

Pittsburgh Cheesesteak

$7.99

Thinly sliced ribeye, American cheese, and beautifully grilled onions.

Student

Student

$7.99

2 chicken tenders, French fries, pepper jack cheese and Thousand Island dressing

Sandwiches

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

2 spicy chicken tenders with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and thousand island sauce.

Corned Beef Rueben

Corned Beef Rueben

$9.99

Experience a taste of New York with a corned beef Rueben sandwich with savory corned beef, rich Swiss cheese, crisp sauerkraut, and smooth Thousand Island sauce on marbled rye bread.

Turkey Rueben

$9.99

Savor a tasty turkey Rueben sandwich with succulent roast turkey, melted Swiss cheese, crisp sauerkraut, and Thousand Island sauce on marbled rye bread. A lighter version of the classic Rueben that still packs a flavor punch!

Apps/Sides

Apps

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99
Jalapeño & Cheese Poppers

Jalapeño & Cheese Poppers

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99+
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$5.99+

Our French Fries covered with melted cheese and premium bacon hand cut to order.

Cold

Subs

The Big Italian

$8.99

Looking for a big, satisfying sandwich packed with classic Italian flavors? Then you’re looking for our Big Campus Italian. Stacked premium pepperoni, capicola, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo, this sub should fill you up. It's the perfect meal for a big appetite.

The Small Italian

$6.99

Craving a classic Italian sub but don't want to commit to a huge sandwich? Our Little Campus Italian is the perfect option. Packed with the same delicious meats as our Big Campus Italian, just on a smaller scale. Perfect for those looking for a satisfying meal without going overboard. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion, it's a taste of Italy in every bite.

Campus Custom / Create Your Own Sub

Campus Custom / Create Your Own Sub

$7.99

Create your own custom sub. Start with your choice of protein, cheese, and toppings. Mix and match to make a sandwich that's tailored to your taste. Create a unique sandwich every time.

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Fresh sliced corned beef with swiss cheese on thick cut rye bread. Choose your toppings.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$7.99

A classic turkey club sandwich with roasted turkey slices, crunchy bacon strips, fresh lettuce and tomato slices, and smooth mayonnaise on toasted bread. A perfect choice for a quick and tasty lunch.

BLT

BLT

$7.99

A generous amount of bacon on top of lettuce and tomato on crisp Italian bread lightly covered with mayo.

Entrees

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.99

Campus Monsters

Subs

Barnyard

Barnyard

$10.99

Chicken, steak, bacon and grilled onions, topped with melted American cheese on a baguette. One of our most loaded subs.

Sandwiches

Big Mike

Big Mike

$9.99

Italian Meats, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Fritos

Mascot

Mascot

$11.99

3 chicken tenders, loaded with pepperoni, a handful of fries, pepper jack cheese and Thousand Island sauce on big toasted Italian bread.

The Champ

The Champ

$12.99

Created by and dedicated to Nino Bonaccorsi, 2023 NCAA Wrestling Champion, the first Pitt champion in 15 years and Hodge Trophy finalist. Toasted sandwich bread with mayo, turkey, pepperoni, melted provolone cheese, with a handful of French fries, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch to top it off. Our biggest sandwich yet!

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi (20 oz)

$2.50

Mountain Dew (20oz)

$2.50

Blue Gatorade

$2.50

Red Gatorade

$2.50

Sprite (20 oz)

$2.50

Coke (20oz)

$2.50

Diet Coke (20oz)

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.75

Water (16.9 oz)

$0.99

Celsius Peach Vibe

$2.75

Celsius Beach Vibe

$2.75

Celsius Arctic Vibe

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
