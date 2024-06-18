Pizza, Wings, Apps, Ice Cream Bar
Camp Willow Pizza Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Camp Willow Kitchen serves as a culinary haven where locals and visitors alike gather to enjoy exceptional food in a cozy, inviting atmosphere. This charming restaurant is known for its mouth-watering pizzas, tasty wings, perfectly cooked steaks, and a diverse array of delicious dishes that cater to every palate.
Location
2430 State Hwy 304, Ten Mile, TN 37880