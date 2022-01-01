- Home
Cam Ranh Bay Vietnamese Kitchen Hopkins
3 Reviews
$$
712 Main St
Hopkins, MN 55343
Popular Items
Appetizers (A1 - A10)
A1 Eggrolls
(2) pork or vegetable egg roll served with Vietnamese nuoc mam sauce
A2 Potstickers
choose Pan Fried or Steamed (6) Chicken, pork or (8) vegetable, served with pot sticker sauce
A3 Vietnamese Satays
(3) pork or beef served with pickled cucumber
A4 Nem Nuong Wraps
(grilled seasoned pork), Sliced and served with lettuce, rice noodles, fresh herbs served with nuoc mam sauce
A5 Chicken Wings
(6) medium battered and fried, served with a sweet & sour sauce
A6 Hot Spicy Wings
(8) medium wings, special chili and garlic batter, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce
A7 Spring Rolls
(2) freshly wrapped in rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, BBQ pork and shrimp served with peanut sauce and crushed peanuts
A8 Fried Wontons
(6) cream cheese or ground pork served with sweet & sour sauce
A9 Cam Ranh Shrimp
(6) fried shrimp served with sweet & sour sauce
A10 Fried Shrimp Dumplings
(8) shrimp, cream cheese, and chives rolled in a wonton wrap. Then fried and served with sweet & sauce
Salads
PHO (P1 - P12)
P1 Pho Dac Biet
Rare steak, tendon, tripe, brisket, and meatball served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime
P2 Pho Tai Nam Gan
Rare streak, tendon, and brisket served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, and a plate of basil and lime
P3 Pho Tofu
Rice noodle served with fried tofu
P4 Pho Tai
Rare steak served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime
P5 Pho Tai Bo Vien
Rare steak and meatballs served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime
P6 Pho Mock Duck
Rice noodle served with mock duck
P7 Pho Bo Vien
Meatballs served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime
P8 Pho Veggies
Rice noodle served with mixed vegetables
P9 Pho Ga
White chicken meat served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime
P10 Pho Shrimps
Shrimps served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime
P11 Pho Noodle Only
Rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime served in hot Pho brother
P12 Pho Seafoods
mixed seafoods served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime
Kid Pho
Noodles (Mi & Hu Tieu) (M1 - M6)
M1 Seafood Mi (Egg Noodle Soup)
Fish ball, squid, shrimp, scallops, egg noodle, scallions, lettuce and a shrimp wonton
M2 Wonton Soup LARGE
Pork wontons, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, scallions and onions
M2 Wonton Soup SMALL
pork wontons, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, scallions and onions
M3 Mi (Egg Noodle Soup)
BBQ pork, egg noodle, onions, scallions, and lettuce
M4 Hu Tieu (Rice Noodle Soup)
BBQ char siu pork, 1 fried pork wonton, rice noodles, scallions, and onions
M5 Mi Wonton (Egg Noodle Soup)
BBQ pork, egg noodle, pork dumpling wonton, onions, scallions, and lettuce
M6 Seafood Hu Tieu (Rice Noodle Soup)
Fish ball, squid, shrimp, scallops, rich noodles, scallions, onions, lettuce and a shrimp wonton
Stir Fry (S1 - S14)
S1 Lemongrass
Caramelized meat of your choice, onions, scallions, and peapods
S2 Sweet & Sour
Meat of your choice, pineapple, onion, and green pepper in sweet and sour sauce
S3 Yellow Curry
Meat of your choice, onions, bamboo, bell pepper and coconut milk
S4 Garlic Butter w/ Broccoli
Meat of your choice, broccoli and onions sauteed in a garlic butter sauce
S5 Sauteed & Potato
Sauteed meat of your choice, served in a garlic butter sauce with onions, scallions, and sliced crispy potatoes
S6 Shaking
Shaking beef, tomatoes, onions, pineapple, and green pepper
S7 Teriyaki Chicken
Steamed broccoli and grilled chicken smothered in teriyaki sauce
S8 Kung Pao
Meat of your choice, celery water chestnut, onion, green pepper, peanuts, and blackened chilies
S9 Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp
Hand fried shrimps and dipped into our honey glaze sauce and served with steamed broccoli
S10 Sesame Chicken
battered fried chicken tossed in a tangy spicy sesame sauce
S11 Orange Chicken
Orange sauce with battered white chicken meat, broccoli, carrots, straw mushrooms and water chestnut
S12 Stir Fry w/ Veggies
Meat of your choice, cabbage, celery, carrots, peapods, broccoli, and onions
S13 Cashew
Meat of your choice, straw mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and water chestnut
S14 Squid w/Five Spice
Fried squid with chopped jalapenos, onions, scallions, and ginger seasoned with our 5 spice mix
COM (C1 - C3)
C1 Com Dac Biet
Broken rice, egg, Asian meat loaf sliced pork chop, shredded pork, grilled shrimp, tomato, lettuce, and cucumber
C2 Com Thit Nuong
Broken rice, sliced pork chop tomato, lettuce, and cucumber
C3 Com Tam Suong Bi Cha
Broken rice, egg, Asian meat loaf sliced pork chop, shredded pork, tomato, lettuce, and cucumber
Fried Rice (F1 - F4)
F1 Fried Rice
Meat of your choice, onions, peas, carrots, and scallions
F2 Vegetable Fried Rice
F3 Garlic Fried Rice
Meat of your choice, fried minced garlic, onion, peas, carrots, and scallions
F4 Curry Fried Rice
Meat of your choice, coconut milk, carrots, peas, onions, and scallions
Lo Mein (N1)
N1 Chicken Lo Mein
Chicken, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout
N1 Shrimp Lo Mein
Shrimp, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout
N1 Beef Lo Mein
Beef, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout
N1 Seafood Lo Mein
Mixed seafoods, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout
N1 Veggies Lo Mein
Mixed vegetables, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout
N1 Mock Duck Lo Mein
Mock duck, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout
N1 Tofu Lo Mein
Tofu, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout
Chow Mein (N2 - N3)
N2 Shrimp Chow Mein
Shrimps, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms
N2 Seafood Chow Mein
Shrimp, squid, scallops, crispy noodles, broccoli, carrots, peapods, and straw mushrooms
N3 Chicken Chow Mein
Chicken, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms
N3 Beef Chow Mein
Beef, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms
N3 Veggies Chow Mein
Mixed vegetables, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms
N3 Mock Duck Chow Mein
mock duck, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms
N3 Tofu Chow Mein
Tofu, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms
Chow Fun (N4,N6)
N4 Beef Chow Fun
Bean Sprouts, Onions
N4 Chicken Chow Fun
Chicken, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms
N4 Tofu Chow Fun
Tofu, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms
N4 Veggies Chow Fun
Mixed vegetables, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms
N6 Shrimp Chow Fun
Shrimps, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms
N6 Seafood Chow Fun
Shrimp, squid, scallops mix, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms
N4 Mock Duck Chow Fun
Mock duck, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms
Noodles (N5)
Bun & Noodle (B1 - B7)
B1 Bun Bo Xao
Sauteed beef, onions, lemongrass, egg rolls served with nuoc mam
B2 Bun Cha Gio
Egg rolls, chopped lettuce, cucumber, pickle vegetable, daikon, cilantro and carrot
B3 Bun Nem Nuong
Grilled special seasoned pork, onions, sweet garlic peanut sauce, and egg rolls
B4 Bun Thit Lui
Choose between pork or beef satays with onions, lemongrass, and egg rolls served with nuoc mam
B5 Bun Tom Thit Nuong
Choose between grilled pork or beef and shrimp, chopped lettuce, cucumber, pickle vegetable, daikon, cilantro and carrot
B6 Tofu Noodle Bowl
Sauteed tofu, veggies, onions, and 1 vegetable egg roll
B7 Mock Duck Noodle Bowl
Sauteed mock duck, veggies, onions, and 1 vegetable egg roll
Vegetarian (150 - 160)
V1 Tofu Lo Mein
Tofu, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout
V3 Curry Tofu
Tofu, onions, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and coconut milk in curry sauce
V5 Tofu Stir Fry
Tofu, onions with mixed vegetables cooked as stir fried style
V4 Tofu with Ginger & Onion
Tofu served with ginger and onion
V3 Curry Mock Duck
Mock duck, onions, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and coconut milk served with curry sauce
V1 Mock Duck Lo Mein
Mock duck, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout
V5 Mock Duck Stir Fry
Mock duck, onions with mixed vegetables cooked as stir fried style
V4 Mock Duck with Ginger & Onion
Mock duck served with ginger and onion
V6 Vegetable Bowl
Mixed vegetables, onions, lemongrass, egg rolls served with nuoc mam
V2 Tofu With Green Pepper & Black Bean Sauce
V2 Mock Duck With Green Pepper & Black Bean Sauce
NA Bevs
Extras Options
Side of Beef
Side of Shrimp
Side of Chicken
Side of Pork
Side of Tofu
Side of Squid
Side 1 Vegetable
Side Mix Vegetable
Side 1 Pork Skewer
Side 1 Beef Skewer
Add Fried Egg
Add 1 Eggroll
Add 1 Spring Roll
Extra Pho Vegetables
Extra Sweet & Sour
Extra Nuoc Mam
Extra Siracha
Extra Hot Chilli Oil
Extra White Rice
Extra Fried Rice
Extra Noodles
Extra Tendon
Extra Tai
Extra Meatball
Cook Mod2
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
712 Main St, Hopkins, MN 55343