Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Cam Ranh Bay Vietnamese Kitchen Hopkins

3 Reviews

$$

712 Main St

Hopkins, MN 55343

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

A1 Eggrolls
A8 Fried Wontons
A7 Spring Rolls

Appetizers (A1 - A10)

A1 Eggrolls

$8.00

(2) pork or vegetable egg roll served with Vietnamese nuoc mam sauce

A2 Potstickers

$8.00

choose Pan Fried or Steamed (6) Chicken, pork or (8) vegetable, served with pot sticker sauce

A3 Vietnamese Satays

$12.00

(3) pork or beef served with pickled cucumber

A4 Nem Nuong Wraps

$20.00

(grilled seasoned pork), Sliced and served with lettuce, rice noodles, fresh herbs served with nuoc mam sauce

A5 Chicken Wings

$12.00

(6) medium battered and fried, served with a sweet & sour sauce

A6 Hot Spicy Wings

$12.00

(8) medium wings, special chili and garlic batter, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce

A7 Spring Rolls

$8.00

(2) freshly wrapped in rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, BBQ pork and shrimp served with peanut sauce and crushed peanuts

A8 Fried Wontons

$8.00

(6) cream cheese or ground pork served with sweet & sour sauce

A9 Cam Ranh Shrimp

$10.00

(6) fried shrimp served with sweet & sour sauce

A10 Fried Shrimp Dumplings

$12.00

(8) shrimp, cream cheese, and chives rolled in a wonton wrap. Then fried and served with sweet & sauce

Salads

Lemongrass Salad

$12.95

romaine & Iceberg mix, tomatoes topped with beef, onion, lemongrass, peanuts sauce and served with nuoc mam dressing

PHO (P1 - P12)

P1 Pho Dac Biet

$15.95

Rare steak, tendon, tripe, brisket, and meatball served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime

P2 Pho Tai Nam Gan

$13.95

Rare streak, tendon, and brisket served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, and a plate of basil and lime

P3 Pho Tofu

$13.95

Rice noodle served with fried tofu

P4 Pho Tai

$13.95

Rare steak served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime

P5 Pho Tai Bo Vien

$13.95

Rare steak and meatballs served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime

P6 Pho Mock Duck

$13.95

Rice noodle served with mock duck

P7 Pho Bo Vien

$13.95

Meatballs served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime

P8 Pho Veggies

$13.95

Rice noodle served with mixed vegetables

P9 Pho Ga

$13.95

White chicken meat served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime

P10 Pho Shrimps

$16.00

Shrimps served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime

P11 Pho Noodle Only

$10.00

Rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime served in hot Pho brother

P12 Pho Seafoods

$18.00

mixed seafoods served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime

Kid Pho

$10.00

Noodles (Mi & Hu Tieu) (M1 - M6)

M1 Seafood Mi (Egg Noodle Soup)

$16.95

Fish ball, squid, shrimp, scallops, egg noodle, scallions, lettuce and a shrimp wonton

M2 Wonton Soup LARGE

$12.00

Pork wontons, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, scallions and onions

M2 Wonton Soup SMALL

$6.00

pork wontons, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, scallions and onions

M3 Mi (Egg Noodle Soup)

$13.95

BBQ pork, egg noodle, onions, scallions, and lettuce

M4 Hu Tieu (Rice Noodle Soup)

$13.95

BBQ char siu pork, 1 fried pork wonton, rice noodles, scallions, and onions

M5 Mi Wonton (Egg Noodle Soup)

$13.95

BBQ pork, egg noodle, pork dumpling wonton, onions, scallions, and lettuce

M6 Seafood Hu Tieu (Rice Noodle Soup)

$16.95

Fish ball, squid, shrimp, scallops, rich noodles, scallions, onions, lettuce and a shrimp wonton

Stir Fry (S1 - S14)

S1 Lemongrass

$16.95

Caramelized meat of your choice, onions, scallions, and peapods

S2 Sweet & Sour

$16.95

Meat of your choice, pineapple, onion, and green pepper in sweet and sour sauce

S3 Yellow Curry

$16.95

Meat of your choice, onions, bamboo, bell pepper and coconut milk

S4 Garlic Butter w/ Broccoli

$16.95

Meat of your choice, broccoli and onions sauteed in a garlic butter sauce

S5 Sauteed & Potato

$16.95

Sauteed meat of your choice, served in a garlic butter sauce with onions, scallions, and sliced crispy potatoes

S6 Shaking

$16.95

Shaking beef, tomatoes, onions, pineapple, and green pepper

S7 Teriyaki Chicken

$16.95

Steamed broccoli and grilled chicken smothered in teriyaki sauce

S8 Kung Pao

$16.95

Meat of your choice, celery water chestnut, onion, green pepper, peanuts, and blackened chilies

S9 Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp

S9 Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp

$16.95

Hand fried shrimps and dipped into our honey glaze sauce and served with steamed broccoli

S10 Sesame Chicken

$16.95

battered fried chicken tossed in a tangy spicy sesame sauce

S11 Orange Chicken

$16.95

Orange sauce with battered white chicken meat, broccoli, carrots, straw mushrooms and water chestnut

S12 Stir Fry w/ Veggies

$16.95

Meat of your choice, cabbage, celery, carrots, peapods, broccoli, and onions

S13 Cashew

$16.95

Meat of your choice, straw mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and water chestnut

S14 Squid w/Five Spice

$16.95

Fried squid with chopped jalapenos, onions, scallions, and ginger seasoned with our 5 spice mix

COM (C1 - C3)

C1 Com Dac Biet

$17.95

Broken rice, egg, Asian meat loaf sliced pork chop, shredded pork, grilled shrimp, tomato, lettuce, and cucumber

C2 Com Thit Nuong

$14.95

Broken rice, sliced pork chop tomato, lettuce, and cucumber

C3 Com Tam Suong Bi Cha

C3 Com Tam Suong Bi Cha

$15.95

Broken rice, egg, Asian meat loaf sliced pork chop, shredded pork, tomato, lettuce, and cucumber

Fried Rice (F1 - F4)

F1 Fried Rice

F1 Fried Rice

$13.95

Meat of your choice, onions, peas, carrots, and scallions

F2 Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.95

F3 Garlic Fried Rice

$13.95

Meat of your choice, fried minced garlic, onion, peas, carrots, and scallions

F4 Curry Fried Rice

$13.95

Meat of your choice, coconut milk, carrots, peas, onions, and scallions

Lo Mein (N1)

N1 Chicken Lo Mein

$14.95

Chicken, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout

N1 Shrimp Lo Mein

$17.95

Shrimp, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout

N1 Beef Lo Mein

$14.95

Beef, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout

N1 Seafood Lo Mein

$17.95

Mixed seafoods, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout

N1 Veggies Lo Mein

$13.00

Mixed vegetables, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout

N1 Mock Duck Lo Mein

$13.00

Mock duck, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout

N1 Tofu Lo Mein

$13.00

Tofu, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout

Chow Mein (N2 - N3)

N2 Shrimp Chow Mein

$17.95

Shrimps, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms

N2 Seafood Chow Mein

$17.95

Shrimp, squid, scallops, crispy noodles, broccoli, carrots, peapods, and straw mushrooms

N3 Chicken Chow Mein

$14.95

Chicken, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms

N3 Beef Chow Mein

$14.95

Beef, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms

N3 Veggies Chow Mein

$13.00

Mixed vegetables, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms

N3 Mock Duck Chow Mein

$13.00

mock duck, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms

N3 Tofu Chow Mein

$13.00

Tofu, crispy noodles broccoli, carrots, black mushrooms, and straw mushrooms

Chow Fun (N4,N6)

N4 Beef Chow Fun

$16.95

Bean Sprouts, Onions

N4 Chicken Chow Fun

$16.95

Chicken, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms

N4 Tofu Chow Fun

$16.00

Tofu, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms

N4 Veggies Chow Fun

$14.00

Mixed vegetables, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms

N6 Shrimp Chow Fun

$17.95

Shrimps, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms

N6 Seafood Chow Fun

$17.95

Shrimp, squid, scallops mix, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms

N4 Mock Duck Chow Fun

$16.00

Mock duck, peapods, carrots, onion, and straw mushrooms

Noodles (N5)

N5 Spicy Noodle

$13.00

Spicy shrimps or meat of your choice, lettuce, basil, beansprouts, onions, and scallions

Bun & Noodle (B1 - B7)

B1 Bun Bo Xao

$15.95

Sauteed beef, onions, lemongrass, egg rolls served with nuoc mam

B2 Bun Cha Gio

$14.95

Egg rolls, chopped lettuce, cucumber, pickle vegetable, daikon, cilantro and carrot

B3 Bun Nem Nuong

$15.95

Grilled special seasoned pork, onions, sweet garlic peanut sauce, and egg rolls

B4 Bun Thit Lui

$15.95

Choose between pork or beef satays with onions, lemongrass, and egg rolls served with nuoc mam

B5 Bun Tom Thit Nuong

$15.95

Choose between grilled pork or beef and shrimp, chopped lettuce, cucumber, pickle vegetable, daikon, cilantro and carrot

B6 Tofu Noodle Bowl

$14.95

Sauteed tofu, veggies, onions, and 1 vegetable egg roll

B7 Mock Duck Noodle Bowl

$14.95

Sauteed mock duck, veggies, onions, and 1 vegetable egg roll

Vegetarian (150 - 160)

V1 Tofu Lo Mein

$14.95

Tofu, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout

V3 Curry Tofu

$14.95

Tofu, onions, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and coconut milk in curry sauce

V5 Tofu Stir Fry

$14.95

Tofu, onions with mixed vegetables cooked as stir fried style

V4 Tofu with Ginger & Onion

$13.95

Tofu served with ginger and onion

V3 Curry Mock Duck

$14.95

Mock duck, onions, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and coconut milk served with curry sauce

V1 Mock Duck Lo Mein

$14.95

Mock duck, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout

V5 Mock Duck Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock duck, onions with mixed vegetables cooked as stir fried style

V4 Mock Duck with Ginger & Onion

$14.95

Mock duck served with ginger and onion

V6 Vegetable Bowl

$13.95

Mixed vegetables, onions, lemongrass, egg rolls served with nuoc mam

V2 Tofu With Green Pepper & Black Bean Sauce

$14.95

V2 Mock Duck With Green Pepper & Black Bean Sauce

$14.95

NA Bevs

Iced Water

$0.01

Soda

$2.50

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$5.00

Kombucha Seasonal

$5.00Out of stock

Thai Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Coconut Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Boba(Staff Use Only)

Soybean Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Juice Box

$1.50

Domestic

Coors Light

$5.00

Michaelob Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Guinness

$6.50

Extras Options

Side of Beef

$2.00

Side of Shrimp

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$2.00

Side of Pork

$2.00

Side of Tofu

$2.00

Side of Squid

$3.00

Side 1 Vegetable

$1.00

Side Mix Vegetable

$2.00

Side 1 Pork Skewer

$3.00

Side 1 Beef Skewer

$3.00

Add Fried Egg

$1.50

Add 1 Eggroll

$4.00

Add 1 Spring Roll

$3.50

Extra Pho Vegetables

Extra Sweet & Sour

Extra Nuoc Mam

Extra Siracha

Extra Hot Chilli Oil

$1.00

Extra White Rice

$2.00

Extra Fried Rice

$2.00

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Extra Tendon

$2.50

Extra Tai

$2.50

Extra Meatball

$2.50

Cook Mod2

Grilled

Stream

Well Done

Fried

$1.00

Appetizer Trays (200 - 219)

Chicken Wings Med Party Tray

$60.00

Hot Spicy Wings Med Party Tray

$60.00

Vday

Vday Special

$14.00

Half Banana Eggrolls

Wine Botlle

Off Sale Wine Bottle White

$15.00

Off Sale WIn Bottle Red

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

712 Main St, Hopkins, MN 55343

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mandarin Yang
orange starNo Reviews
3412 County Rd 101 S Wayzata, MN 55391
View restaurantnext
Lu's Sandwiches - Nicollet
orange star4.6 • 829
2624 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Viva Taco
orange starNo Reviews
520 N 4th Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Lu's Sandwiches - 10 6th St NE
orange star4.6 • 678
10 6th St NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Pho Mai Dinkytown
orange starNo Reviews
319 14th Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Ngon Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
799 University Ave Saint Paul, MN 55104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hopkins

Pub 819
orange star4.2 • 1,274
819 Mainstreet Hopkins, MN 55343
View restaurantnext
BLVD Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.2 • 837
11544 wayzata blvd Minnetonka, MN 55305
View restaurantnext
yum! kitchen and bakery - Shady Oak
orange star4.2 • 276
6001 Shady Oak Rd Minnetonka, MN 55343
View restaurantnext
Mainstreet Bar and Grill - Hopkins, MN
orange star4.0 • 235
814 Mainstreet Hopkins, MN 55343
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hopkins
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston