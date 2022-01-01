Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Deluxe Can Burger
LAND WHALE
Brisket Chili Cup

Starters

Brisket Chili Bowl

$10.00

Topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and green onions.

Brisket Chili Cup

$6.00

Topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and green onions.

Brisket Chili Nachos

$12.50

Topped with cheese, sour cream, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos.

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.50

Our house fries topped with brisket chili, cheese sauce, green onions and sour cream.

Cole Slaw

$4.00

House Fries

$7.00

Twice fried house fries

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Black bean hummus, feta cheese, veggies and fresh tortilla chips.

Potato Salad

$5.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.50

Fresh shrimp, served with avocado, tomato and fresh tortillas chips.

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

Six smoked chicken wings smothered with an Alabama white sauce. served with house cucumber ranch and veggies.

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$8.50

Call For today's soup

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.50

Call For today's soup

Salads

Arugula salad

$13.00

Cucumber, tomato, toasted pepitas, dried cranberries, avocado, feta, fried shallots, sweet vinaigrette.

Tall Man Turkey

$15.00

Mixed greens, fresh roasted turkey, goat cheese, toasted almonds, dates, croutons, citrus vinaigrette.

The Wedgy

$12.00

Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, house bacon, blue cheese, green onion, house cucumber ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cukes, onion, vleu cheese, ranch, fried chicken

Sandwiches

ANGEL'S CORNED BEEF

$16.00

House smoked corn beef, saurkraut, swiss cheese, beer mustard.

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Black beans, spices, walnuts, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mayo.

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, gremolata mayo, Alabama white sauce

Deluxe Can Burger

$16.50

Hand formed patty, house bacon, burger sauce, choice of swiss or cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.

Dixie Fish

$16.50

Cod seasoned with cornmeal flour, house pickle, tomato, garlic mayo, slaw.

Fish and Chips

$18.50

Served with slaw and house made jalapeno tartar.

Shrimp and Chips

$18.50

Served with slaw, house made jalapeno tartar and cocktail sauce.

Captains Platter

$19.50

Fish and shrimp served with slaw, house-made jalapeno tartar and cocktail sauce.

JIVE TURKEY

$15.50

citrus-brined Roasted turkey, cranberry mostarda, arugula, cheddar, garlic mayo, fried shallots.

LAND WHALE

$15.50

Smoked pork shoulder, ham, house bacon, beer mustard, swiss, house pickles.

SHRIMP BOAT

$16.50

shrimp seasoned cornmeal flour, lettuce, tomato, house pickle, gremolata mayo.

SMOKED BEEF DIP

$16.00

Thinly sliced house-smoked beef, shaved onions, horseradish crema, au jus.

TREE HUGGER

$15.00

Black bean hummus, roasted veggies, pickled veggies, arugula, garlic mayo.

Sides

Basil Vin

Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Citrus Vin

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Extra Hummus Veggies

$3.00

Extra Wing Veggies

$1.50

House Fries

$7.00

Twice fried house fries

House salad

$5.50

Potato Salad

$5.00

Raw Horseradish

$0.75

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Hummus

$5.00

Side Sauce

$0.75

Swiss Cheese

$1.50

N/A Bevs

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale - Canada Dry

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

La Croix GRAPEFRUIT

$2.50

La Croix LEMON

$2.50

La Croix LIME

$2.50

Mocktail

$4.00

Red bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.50

SF Red bull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.50

CLOTHING

T-SHIRT

$18.00

HOODIE

$38.00

HAT

$30.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:01 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:01 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:01 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:01 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:01 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:01 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:01 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle, WA 98106

Directions

Gallery
Can Bar image
Can Bar image

