Cana Bar & Grill

Food

Hot Tapas

Beef And Chorizo Empanadas - Sofrito aoili (One Per Order)

$4.00

Crispy Yuca Fries (GF)

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Thigh Skewers (GF)

$15.00

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$18.00

Smoked Pork Belly Chicharron (GF)

$15.00

Charred Octopus (GF)

$22.00

Alcapurrias (GF) (One Per order)

$4.00

Roasted Jamaican Pepper Shrimp

$22.00

Littleneck Clams (24)

$24.00

Sloppy Jose Sliders

$14.00

Cold Tapas

Guacamame (PB, GF)

$11.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$26.00

Seafood Escabeche Salad (GF)

$21.00

Roasted Calabaza Squash & Kale (PB, GF)

$12.00

Baby Spinach

$12.00

Family Style Entrees

Sugarcane Adobo Rotisserie Chicken (GF)

$18.00+

Cana Burger

$17.00

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Caribbean Vegetable Stew (Sancocho)

$16.00

Ribeye Steak

$32.00

V-Day Dinner For Two

$149.00

V-day App

V-day Salad

V-steak And Lobster

V-day Desert

Mo/Tri-fongo

Plantain Mash with Chicken Broth

$11.00

Slow Roasted Pork Mojo (GF)

$21.00Out of stock

Chicken with Onions

$19.00

Shrimp with Garlic Lemon Broth or Salsa Criolla

$24.00

Family Style Side Dishes

Chorizo Gouda Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Steamed White Rice

$4.00

Vegan Coconut Creamed Spinach

$7.00

Red Beans

$4.00

Sweet Plantains

$7.00

Yuca with Garlic Sauce (Yuca con Mojo)

$6.00

Vegetable Succotash

$6.00

Pigeon Peas & Rice (Arroz con Gandules)

$7.00

Dessert

Coconut Panna Cotta (GF) - Mango Anglaise

$8.00

Chocolate Flan (GF) - Caramel Sauce

$8.00

Coquito Bread Pudding - Rum Caramel

$8.00

Sauces

Sofrito Aioli

$3.00

Guava BBQ

$4.00

Garlic Aioli

$3.00

Lemon Mojo

$3.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Green Herb Sambal

$3.00

Piquillo Mustard

$3.00

Cilantro Cherry Vinaigrette

$3.00

Guava Vanilla Dressing

$3.00

Tomato Bacon Jam

$4.00

Guava Relish

$4.00

Grilled Pineapple Salsa

$4.00

Beverages

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Still Water

$6.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi Diet

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Ginger Beer - Fever Tree

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Club Soda Can

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pan-Caribbean restaurant featuring classic and reimagined Island favorites!

Location

604 Lake Ave, Lake Work Beach, FL 33460

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

