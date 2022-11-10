Breadsgiving: Donate a Loaf

$6.00

On Monday, November 21, Canadian Bakin will be setting up a "Breadsgiving" table outside our shop offering FREE bread to anyone who may need it. By choosing this option you'll be donating a loaf to our free bread table. Any "Donate a Loaf" purchases above what we are physically able to bake will be given as a direct monetary donation to Manna House.