Canadian Bakin

27 Reviews

501 Church Street NW A

Huntsville, AL 35801

Popular Items

Q-Becco
Notorious BLT
SPECIAL: Three Broomsticks

SPECIALS

Breadsgiving: Donate a Loaf

Breadsgiving: Donate a Loaf

$6.00

On Monday, November 21, Canadian Bakin will be setting up a "Breadsgiving" table outside our shop offering FREE bread to anyone who may need it. By choosing this option you'll be donating a loaf to our free bread table. Any "Donate a Loaf" purchases above what we are physically able to bake will be given as a direct monetary donation to Manna House.

Cinnamon Brioche French Toast *Wednesdays Only!*

Cinnamon Brioche French Toast *Wednesdays Only!*

$7.50Out of stock

*WEDNESDAYS ONLY* Two slices of our popular Cinnamon Brioche sliced, battered, and served as a decadent French Toast. Topped with blueberry compote, whipped cream and served with a side of fruit.

SPECIAL: Pumpkin Sunflower Seed Sourdough

$7.00Out of stock

Our traditional sourdough packed with toasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds. **DUE TO ALLERGENS, THIS LOAF CANNOT BE SLICED** Available Friday through Sunday!

SPECIAL: The Kids' Table Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

This absolute snack is full of peanut butter-y goodness with both Reese Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Pieces added to our sourdough starter cookie. Peanut Allergies beware!

Sandwiches & Toasts

Q-Becco

Q-Becco

$9.00

Our most popular sando ft. Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, & Caramelized Onion. Get it on a bagel of your choice or slices of our freshly baked Sourdough or a Brioche bun. Comes with a side of Chips or Fruit.

Lox & Loaded

Lox & Loaded

$11.00

Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Capers, Sweet City Leek Micros, & Cream Cheese, on a bagel of your choice. Comes with a side of Chips or Fruit.

The Surfin' Turkey

The Surfin’ Turkey

$8.50

Imagine you're on a desert Island. All of a sudden you see a Turkey surf a wave to the shore and hand you a pineapple. It's kinda like that. Served with a side of Chips or Fruit.

Notorious BLT

Notorious BLT

$7.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Dukes mayo on a bagel of your choice. *Suggested add-ons: avocado, caramelized onion, cream cheese* Comes with a side of Chips or Fruit.

The Fathead

The Fathead

$6.00

Best served on a chocolate chip bagel, this sando keeps it simple yet indulgent with cream cheese, bacon, and maple syrup.

Build Your Own Sando

$3.50
The Down Payment

The Down Payment

$7.50

Sourdough toast, avocado, tomato, pickled onion, everything seasoning.

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$3.50

Sourdough toast, butter, & honey. Plain and simple.

SPECIAL: The Dinner Table

$11.00

Thanksgiving leftovers coming in hot on this sando ft. turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, and crispy onions and your choice of bread or bagel. You might need to loosen your belt buckle after this one.

Bagels

**use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

Sometimes you can't beat the original. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**

Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

Fresh bagels with a burst of blueberry. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

A bagel topped with garlic, onion, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**

Garlic Bagel

Garlic Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

Rated 0 out of 5 stars in Dracula Weekly. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**

Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

Plain bagel smothered in Sesame Seeds. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**

Poppyseed Bagel

Poppyseed Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

We can't promise they won't get stuck in your teeth. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel (Weekends Only)

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel (Weekends Only)

$2.00Out of stock

Another classic bagel with raisins and cinnamon throughout. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**

Chocolate Chip Bagel (Weekends Only)

Chocolate Chip Bagel (Weekends Only)

$2.00Out of stock

Breakfast? Dessert? Who's counting. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**

SPECIAL: Slow Burn Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

This southwest carb will steal your heart and leave you wanting more... Smoked and Sharp Cheddar with Chipotle peppers. Hello!

Breads

Sourdough

Sourdough

$7.00Out of stock

Crispy crust, soft crumb, delicious inside. Made with ingredients you could count on one hand even if you were missing a finger. (bread flour, water, starter[flour, water], and salt)

Baguette

Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

We're not saying it'll transport you to France, but we're not NOT saying that.

Cinnamon Sugar Brioche Loaf

Cinnamon Sugar Brioche Loaf

$8.50Out of stock

Brioche, plus brown sugar and cinnamon. Makes great French Toast.

Brioche Buns (6 Pack)

Brioche Buns (6 Pack)

$8.00Out of stock

Pack of six. Rich and seriously buttery.

Yesterday's Brioche - 50% Off

Out of stock

Day-old Cinnamon Brioche perfect for french toast!

Pretzels

Pretzels

$5.00Out of stock

A Large German style soft pretzel, lightly salted.

Pretzel: Cinnamon Sugar

Pretzel: Cinnamon Sugar

$5.00Out of stock

SPECIAL: Pumpkin Sunflower Seed Sourdough

$7.00Out of stock

Our traditional sourdough packed with toasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds. **DUE TO ALLERGENS, THIS LOAF CANNOT BE SLICED** Available Friday through Sunday!

Sides

Side of Chips

$1.00

Crinkle-cut, kettle cooked potato chips

Side of Fruit

$1.50

Grapes & Blueberries. No Melon. Never any melon.

Baby Carrots

$1.50

Cream Cheese

Plain CC

Fig & Honey CC

Fig & Honey CC

Roasted Garlic CC

Roasted Garlic CC

Scallion & Chive CC

DRINK SPECIALS

SPECIAL: The Nutty Uncle

$5.50

Thanksgiving dinner just got so much more bearable with this Bourbon Pecan Pie inspired latte. Did we mention the bourbon?

SPECIAL: The Pumpkin King Chai

SPECIAL: The Pumpkin King Chai

$5.50

Our classic Chai Latte with a house-made spiced pumpkin pie syrup. Add a shot of espresso to really jazz things up.

SPECIAL: Monte Sano Fog

SPECIAL: Monte Sano Fog

$5.50

Remedy Herbs Cardamom Lavender Earl Grey and steamed milk, lightly sweetened with our own Vanilla Bourbon syrup.

SPECIAL: Three Broomsticks

$6.00

We may not give you a sock, but we will give you a Butterbeer Latte ft. house-made butterscotch syrup. Topped with Cream Soda Whipped Cream (Syrup and whipped cream contain dairy).

SPECIAL: Hocus Pocus

$6.00

Get your cauldron bubbling with a little matcha, a little magic, and a hint of house-made lavender syrup ft. Remedy Herbs lavender. Add a shot of espresso if you dare.

Coffee

House Coffee: Perc Colombia Perla De Inza

House Coffee: Perc Colombia Perla De Inza

$3.00

Guest Roast ft. Perc Colombia Perla De Inza. Medium roast with tasting notes of Fuji apple and brown sugar.

Americano

$4.00

Thirty-Thirty espresso + water. Hot or Iced, just as nice.

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew ft. Perc Colombia Perla de Inza

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.25+

Made with thirty-thirty espresso with steamed milk. Enjoy plain or choose one of our house-made flavors: Mocha, Salted Caramel, or Miel (honey-cinnamon)

Miel Latte

$4.75+

A latte made with thirty-thirty espresso, steamed milk, honey & cinnamon.

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.75+

A latte made with thirty-thirty espresso, steamed milk, and our house-made Salted Caramel sauce.

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

A latte made with thirty-thirty espresso, steamed milk, and a house-made Ritual Chocolate dark chocolate sauce.

Vanilla Bourbon Latte

$4.75+

You asked, we answered. This latte features thirty-thirty espresso with house-made vanilla bourbon syrup.

Chai Latte

$5.00

Kilogram Chai + steamed milk.

SPECIAL: The Pumpkin King Chai

SPECIAL: The Pumpkin King Chai

$5.50

Our classic Chai Latte with a house-made spiced pumpkin pie syrup. Add a shot of espresso to really jazz things up.

SPECIAL: The Nutty Uncle

$5.50

Thanksgiving dinner just got so much more bearable with this Bourbon Pecan Pie inspired latte. Did we mention the bourbon?

Tea

Cardamom Lavendar Earl Gray

$3.50

Realli Vanilli

$3.50

Vanilla and Rose Rooibos created for Canadian Bakin by Remedy Herbs.

Smokey Pokey

$3.50

A smokey, black tea blend created for Canadian Bakin by Remedy Herbs.

Mulled Holiday Spice

$3.50
SPECIAL: Monte Sano Fog

SPECIAL: Monte Sano Fog

$5.50

Remedy Herbs Cardamom Lavender Earl Grey and steamed milk, lightly sweetened with our own Vanilla Bourbon syrup.

Other Drinks

Steamer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cup Of Milk

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cup of Water

Cup of Ice

Retail Coffee / Tea

Retail Beans: 12oz Decaf Colombia Acevedo

$14.00Out of stock

Remedy Herbs x CB: Spicy Earl

$14.00

Earl Grey, Lavender, Cardamom. A sweet and spicy twist on an old classic.

Remedy Herbs x CB: Realli Vanilli

$14.00Out of stock

Rooibos, Oatstraw, Rose, Vanilla. Sweet and inviting.

Remedy Herbs x CB: Smokey Pokey

$14.00

Lapsang Souchong loose leaf tea. Like sharing tea around a campfire with all your best friends.

Tea Infuser

Tea Infuser

$7.00

Get your Remedy Herbs tea hot and ready with this stainless steel tea infuser. Its finely perforated body is ready to rest in any teapot or mug and get to work on that perfect cup.

Retail Beans: 12oz Perc Juggernaut

$18.00

We love this blend so much, we use it in our espresso. Notes of citrus, vanilla, and milk chocolate.

Retail Beans: 12oz Perc Colombia

$18.00

Classy and classic. Notes of brown sugar and orange.

Retail Beans: 12oz Perc Honduras La Esmerelda

$19.00

A lovely blend with delicious tasting notes of apricot and sweet tea. We heartily recommend.

Body by Carbs T-Shirt

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

Stickers

Pretzel Day sticker

Pretzel Day sticker

$1.00
Canadian BOOkin

Canadian BOOkin

$1.50Out of stock

LIMITED TIME for Sp00ky Szn! Designed by local artist Crisy Meschieri (ig: @zacrizy)

Carbivore

Carbivore

$1.50

Designed by local artist Crisy Meschieri (ig: @zacrizy)

Mugs

"Breader Place" Mug

"Breader Place" Mug

$15.00

Valentine's Carb Cards

"I loaf you" 5x7 art print card

"I loaf you" 5x7 art print card

$10.00

Created by CB barista and artist Keeley McMurray. 100% of sales support her art!

"You're the Coffee to my Bagel" 5x7 art print card

"You're the Coffee to my Bagel" 5x7 art print card

$10.00

Created by CB barista and artist Keeley McMurray. 100% of sales support her art!

"Love is all you Knead" 5x7 art print card

"Love is all you Knead" 5x7 art print card

$10.00

Created by CB barista and artist Keeley McMurray. 100% of sales support her art!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Bagels. Breads. Carbs. Canadian Bakin serves up quality craft coffee, freshly baked hand-rolled bagels, artisan breads, and stacked bagel sandos in downtown Huntsville, AL.

501 Church Street NW A, Huntsville, AL 35801

