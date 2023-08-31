Canal Street Eatery and Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Fresh sandwiches and salads, pizza, pasta and more! Coffee, snacks and sweets to keep you going!
Location
314 South Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60606
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor
4.8 • 387
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurant