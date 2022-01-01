Canal Wigwam old?

Canal Wigwam imageView gallery

756 Reviews

$

4 South High Street

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Order Again

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$1.00+

Iced Tea

$1.25+

Coffee

$1.25+

Hot Tea

$1.25+

Hot Chocolate

$1.79

Sm White Milk

$1.69

Lg White Milk

$1.99

Sm Chocolate Milk

$1.29

Lg Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Sm Orange Juice

$1.99

Lg Orange Juice

$2.59

Sm Apple Juice

$1.99

Lg Apple Juice

$2.59

Sm Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Lg Cranberry Juice

$2.59

Sm Tomato Juice

$1.69

Lg Tomato Juice

$2.69

Water

Kids Drink

$1.29

Rob hartman

$6.00

Carry out coffee

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$3.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$3.99

Fried Mushrooms

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.99

Breakfast

Day Starter

$9.69

Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Eggs Benedict

$9.19

Eye Opener

$5.59

Hillbilly Eggs

$5.49

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$4.69

Standard Start

$7.99

Pancakes and More

$4.49

Belgium Waffle

$4.49

Breakfast BLT

$4.99

Pancake Sandwich

$7.29

Fried Mush

$4.59

French Toast

$4.49

Western Omelet

$7.29

Early Morning Omelet

$6.99

Cheese Omelet

$5.49

The Favorite Omelet

$6.99

Veggie Omelet

$6.89

Philly Omelet

$7.49

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.99

6-9

$5.00

Lineman

$5.99

Egg Sandwich

$3.29

Eggs & Meat

$4.49

Eggs & Toast

$3.59

Missy's Mess

$4.99

Carry out break sand /sm coffee

$5.00

Chicken /waffles

$4.49

Breakfast Bowl

$6.29

Breakfast Sides

Eggs

$1.99

1 Pancake

$2.29

English Muffin

$1.49

Toast

$1.49

Cinnamon Toast

$1.69

Raisin Toast

$1.69

Pecan Roll

$3.29

Cinnamon Roll

$3.29

Bagel

$1.69

Corn Beef Hash

$2.99

Cereal

$2.09

Grits

$2.09

Oatmeal

$2.49+

Home Fries

$2.69

Bacon

$0.99+

Sausage

$2.69

Turkey Sausage

$2.69

Ham

$2.69

Cup of Fruit

$2.99

1 Pc Mush

$1.25

Sausage Gravy Side

$0.99

Cheese

$0.50

1 Egg

$0.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$0.60

Kid’s Menu

Kids French Toast & Home Fries

$3.49

Mouse Pancake w/ Blueberries

$3.49

Mouse Pancake w/ Chocolate Chips

$3.49

Kids Breakfast

$3.29

Kids Hot Dog & Applesauce

$3.19

Kids Diner Burger & French Fries

$3.99

Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$4.69

Kids Grilled Cheese & side

$3.29

Plain Mouse Pancake

$2.99

Side

$1.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

T-Bird Salad

$6.99

Lg : 2 scoops of chicken or tuna 1 scoop of cottage cheese on bed of lettuce Small: 1 scoop chicken or tuna and 1 scoop of cottage cheese

1/2 T-Bird Salad

$4.69

1/2 Chef Salad

$4.89

Holiday Chicken Salad

$8.29

Side Salad

$3.59

Chef

$8.29

lg Garden Salad

$6.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese and hard boiled egg, cucumber

Sandwiches

1/2 Pound Burger

$6.99

3 Oz Diner Burger

$4.29

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Classic Club Sandwich

$8.29

All American Hot Dog Sandwich

$3.49

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.89

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.89

Classic BLT Sandwich

$4.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.79

The Deli Sandwich

$4.89

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$6.99

The Rueben Sandwich

$7.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Signature Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.29

Fisherman’s Big Bobber Sandwich

$6.99

Meatball Sub Sandwich

$5.89

Coney Dog

$3.99

Perch Sandwich

$6.69

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$4.29

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.69

Home Fries

$2.59

Onion Rings

$2.79

Applesauce

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Jello-Fruit Salad

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Pickled Beets

$1.99

Vegetable of the Day

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$2.59

Soup

$3.29+

Daily Specials

Meatloaf

$8.99

Ham & Bean Soup, Corn Bread

$6.49

Chicken Noodle over Mash

$8.59

Potato Soup & Coney Dog

$6.49

Baked Pork Loin

$8.49

Walleye

$9.99

Salmon Patiies

$7.99

Perch

$8.29

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.49

Country Fried Steak

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

French Toast X 2

$5.49

Chipped Beef

$7.29

Grilled Ham and Cheese with Tomato Soup

$5.99

Fried Chicken Dinner

$8.99

Quiche cheddar. Cup of fruit toast

$8.99

Quiche swiss. Cup of fruit. Toast

$8.99

Tuna wrap with Mac Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad Wrap with Mac Salad

$6.99

Marzetti

$5.99

Marzetti & garlic toast

Bowl of soup and grilled cheese

$5.99

Baked Steak

$8.98

Not available all the time.

Lasagna

$8.99

Chicken bowl mashed potatoes corn gravy

$8.99

BBQ pork sand

$7.59

Dinners

Perch

$8.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.49

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$8.79

Ribeye Steak

$12.99

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.49

Ham Steak

$7.99

Open Face

$7.69

Choice of Meat Served on Texas Toast and Mashed Potatoes covered with choice of gravy

Chicken Pot Pie

$4.99

Fruit Cup Upgrade

Upgrade to Fruit Cup

$1.79

Upgrade to Bowl of Fruit

$2.59

Add ons

add meat to Omlette

$1.29

add Fries or HF for Chips on sandwich

$1.00

add Onion Rings to sandwich

$1.69

Add Cheese .50

$0.50

Add Diced Ham

$0.79

Add Bacon

$1.79

Add Everything Including Ham to HF

$1.89

Slice of Pie

Black Berry

$3.29

Blackbery Crumb

$3.29

Cherry

$3.29

Cherry Crumb

$3.29

Peach

$3.29

Peach Crumb

$3.29

Apple

$3.29

Apple Crumb

$3.29

Coconut Cream

$3.29

Banana Cream

$3.29

Choclate Silk

$3.29

Peanut Butter Cream

$3.29

Pumpkin

$3.29

Pecan

$3.29

Mince Meat

$3.29

Sugar Cream

$3.29

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.00

White Chocloate Macadamia

$1.00

Sugar Cookies

$1.00

Doz Cookies

$10.00

Whole Pie

Apple

$13.50

Apple Crumb

$13.50

Cherry

$13.50

Cherry Crumb

$13.50

Peach

$13.50

Peach Crumb

$13.50

Blackberry

$13.50

Blackberry Crumb

$13.50

Sugar Cream

$11.99

Coconut Cream

$11.99

Banana Cream

$11.99

Pumpkin

$11.99

Chocolate

$11.99

Peanut Butter

$11.99

Pecan

$15.00

Mincemeat

$13.50

Pinapple Cream

$11.99

Chockolate Silk

$11.99

Peanut Butter Cream

$11.99

Dinners

Ribeye Steak

$12.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.49

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Fried Perch

$8.99

Ham Steak

$7.99

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.29

Open Faced Roast Beef

$7.49

Open Faced Roast Pork

$7.49

Open Faced Roast Turkey

$7.49

choices

Gum

$0.05

York

$0.25

Air Head

$0.25

Ring Pop

$0.75

Blow Pop

$0.30

Carmel Apple Sucker

$0.75

options

T Shirts SS

$13.00

T Shirt LS

$15.00

Sweat Shirt

$25.00

Cups

$5.00

Syrup

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4 South High Street, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Directions

Gallery
Canal Wigwam image

