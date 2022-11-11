Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
American

Canal Park Brewing Company

2,797 Reviews

$$

300 Canal Park Drive

Duluth, MN 55802

Popular Items

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wrap
Canal Park Club
Protein Bowl

Starters

Basket Fries

$5.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

(Ellsworth, WI) Lightly breaded and fried and served with Chipotle Creme

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Crispy tenders lightly breaded and served with honey mustard.

CPB Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla Chips topped with your choice of slow-roasted carnitas or shredded chicken and topped with CPB beer queso. Served with house salsa and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$11.00

Crispy beer-battered onion rings served with cucumber ranch

Pretzels

$11.00

Two Wisconsin made Bavarian pretzels served with Stoned Surf IPA Mustard and CPB beer queso

Wings

$15.00

8 Bone-in Wings tossed in choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Burgers

Served on a brioche bun with fries. All burgers cooked to medium.

BeerBQ Burger

$17.50

Fresh ground chuck patty with pepper jack, bacon, house beerbq pork, crispy onion straws and house whiskey sauce.

CPB Classic

$14.50

Mango Habanero Burger

$17.00

Fresh ground chuck patty with pepper jack, capicola ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house mango habanero sauce.

Northcoaster

$17.50

Fresh ground chuck patty with cheddar, bacon, guacamole, fried egg and house smoked tomato mayo.

The Gus

$16.00

Tidehaus

$17.00

Fresh ground chuck patty with white cheddar, beer glazed onions, house whiskey sauce and roasted garlic aioli.

Sandwiches

15 Barrel Rachel

$16.50

Sliced Turkey topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island. Served on marble rye.

15 Barrel Reuben

$17.50

Slow braised corn beef, thick cut and topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on marble rye.

Canal Park Club

$15.00

Shaved turkey breast, bacon, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, onion, and lingonberry mayo on Texas toast.

Portabella Fresca

$15.00

Shore Lunch

$19.00

Smoked Salmon BLT

$18.00

Chilled smoked salmon with thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole and roasted garlic aioli served on cranberry wild rice bread.

Steak Melt

$17.00

Sliced marinated sirloin steak, cheddar, swiss, and caramelized onion on sourdough. Served with horseradish ranch

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Crispy chicken tossed in honey Sriracha sauce. All wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion and jalapeno bacon cream cheese.

Soup and Salad

Brew Company Cobb

$16.50

Seasonal greens, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar jack, red onion and cucumber served with Dijon vinaigrette

CPB Salad

$5.00+

Seasonal mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, cucumbers, carrot, and red onion. Served with choice of dressing

Protein Bowl

$15.50

Fresh power blend, ancient grains and tender grilled chicken dressed with a lemon poppy seed vinaigrette.

Smoked Salmon Salad

$18.00

Chilled smoked salmon, candied bacon, cherry tomatoes, and red onion on seasonal mixed greens tossed with lemon poppy seed vinaigrette

Beer Cheese Soup

$6.00+

Made with our Northcoaster Light Lager and a three-cheese blend.

Soup de Jour

$6.00+Out of stock

Entreès

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Craft beer battered seasonal fish served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Fish Tacos

$16.50

Panko crusted seasonal fish, cilantro lime rice, jicama slaw and cilantro cream sauce in 2 soft flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips and house salsa.

Mac and Cheese

$14.50

Cavatappi Noodles tossed in a creamy mac sauce and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs.

Buffalo Mac

$17.00

BeerBQ Mac

$17.50

Dessert

CPB Co. Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Two Scoops of Vanilla bean ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Love Creamery

$6.00

Swedish Cream

$11.00

Silky decadent chilled vanilla bean custard cream topped with Lingonberry sauce and seasonal fruit

Toffee Skillet Cookie

$16.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour Tortilla and cheddar jack cheese. Served with fries or fruit cup.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

White bread and American Cheese served with fries or fruit cup.

Hot Dog

$7.00

Tender all-beef hot dog with fries or fruit cup.

Kid Burger

$7.00

1/4 lb. burger with fries or fruit cup.

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Breast

$7.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.00

Golden, crispy chicken strips.

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cup of fancy noodles. Choice of cheese saice or buttered noodles. Served with fries or fruit cup.

Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Bowl of seasonal fruit.

Kid Buttered Noodles

$7.00

NA Beverages

Spring Grove Black Cherry

$3.50

Spring Grove Cream Soda

$3.50

Spring Grove Orange Cream

$3.50

Spring Grove Root Beer

$3.50
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Industrial Brewpub with a Northcoaster attitude. Serving up award-winning craft beer and locally sourced pub food.

Website

Location

300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

Directions

