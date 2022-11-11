Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
American
Canal Park Brewing Company
2,797 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Industrial Brewpub with a Northcoaster attitude. Serving up award-winning craft beer and locally sourced pub food.
Location
300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth, MN 55802
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blacklist Brewing Co - 206 E Superior St
No Reviews
206 East Superior Street Duluth, MN 55804
View restaurant
Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977
4.5 • 710
4483 Martin Rd Duluth, MN 55803
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Duluth
Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977
4.5 • 710
4483 Martin Rd Duluth, MN 55803
View restaurant