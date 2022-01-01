Restaurant header imageView gallery

CANAPÉ RESTOBAR

97 Jefferson Street

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

SPRING HAS SPRUNG
COLES DE BRUSELAS
ANCHOVIELAND

TAPAS

THE SHRIMP INN
$18.00

THE SHRIMP INN

$18.00

sautéed shrimp on white wine, butter, garlic and serrano peppers, tossed in a soy tamarind apple reduction, over a roasted pepper cream cheese and scallions toast

CROQUETTE

CROQUETTE

$18.00

shark meat croquette, tartar sauce, citrus slaw. GF **Limited Availability**

TRI BOROUGH

TRI BOROUGH

$18.00

choice of 3 gf empanadas: beef, chicken, shark, jackfruit - vegan Comes with tartar sauce & herb sauce (vegan). *Limited Availability*

CHORIZO Y CHIMI
$12.00

CHORIZO Y CHIMI

$12.00

grilled chorizo over a chimichurri toast

PENINSULA 4102
$15.00

PENINSULA 4102

$15.00

sautéed shrimp on white wine, butter, parsley, garlic, cherry tomato, lemon and pepper flakes, served with toast.

COLES DE BRUSELAS
$13.00

COLES DE BRUSELAS

$13.00

fried brussel sporuts with grilled chorizo and harissa honey.

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

heirloom tomato, garlic, basil and olive oil on a sourdough toast.

DIP SET

DIP SET

$13.00

hummus, smashed avocado, bacon-veggie dip, toast.

DATES NIGHT

$10.00

dates with manchego and capocollo

ANCHOVIELAND

ANCHOVIELAND

$10.00

anchovies over tomato toast, parsley, pepper flakes, olive oil

TEQUEÑOS

TEQUEÑOS

$12.00

deep fried cheese wrapped in dough, served with herb mayo and harissa honey

THE WOOD BOARD

$40.00

chorizo, serrano ham, salami & capocollo, nuts, Manchego, brie, parmesan, toast.

SANDWICHES

DE LA CALLE

DE LA CALLE

$16.00

24 hours marinated grilled chicken, red cabbage, shaved onion, herb mayo, American & parmesan cheese, brioche

HIT THE ROAD JACK
$16.00

HIT THE ROAD JACK

$16.00

jackfruit stew, citrus slaw, peppers, onion, herb sauce, sourdough. VEGAN

NO WAY BACK

NO WAY BACK

$17.00

grilled chorizo sandwich with chimichurri, provolone, roasted pepper, blistered tomato, sourdough

THE OLD FORGE

THE OLD FORGE

$19.00

serrano ham, Spanish chorizo, spicy Italian chorizo, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, kale, onion, basil, roasted pepper - mustard vinaigrette, brioche

SALADS

baby greens, pistachio, dates, dried tomato, oranges, manchego cheese, red onion, roasted pepper - mustard vinaigrette, cherry tomato.

SPRING HAS SPRUNG

$14.00

Signature Cocktails

Double Trouble
$15.00

Double Trouble

$15.00

Mezcal, Tequila, pineapple , chartreuse yellow, lime. A refreshing combination of two great spirits. Perfect way to enjoy the summer season and a tribute to new life

El Principe

El Principe

$14.00

Bourbon, lime, simple syrup, mint. Our Chef & Bar manager knows each other since they were adolescents, El Principe is a how the chef used to call him when they came to NY.

The Enigma

The Enigma

$14.00

Epresso, dark rum, white rum, maple syrup, coffee liquor. Named after The black diamond, called "The Enigma," weighs 555.55 carats and was listed as the world's largest cut diamond in the 2006.

Lolo 105

Lolo 105

$14.00

Gin, peach liqueur, honey, basil & kalamansi. In the Phillipines Lolo means Grandpa, this cocktail is a special creation to honor the chef wife's grandad.. he moved on at 105 and left an exceptional lineage.

Barrio Bravo

Barrio Bravo

$14.00

Tequila, cucumber, serrano pepper, Chareau aloe liquor, agave, lime & lemon. A tribute to our Strong Barrio, Bushwick.

Red Baron

Red Baron

$14.00

Mezcal, aperitivo, raspberry, agave, lemon, thyme, seltzer.

Cocktails on Tap

Mezcal Negroni

$13.00

Paloma

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

FROZEN Margaritas

$12.00

Spritz

$12.00

aperitivo, cava, seltzer, orange wheel

Martini

$14.00

Mahattan

$14.00

Mezcalita

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Cuba Libre

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Rum & Coke

$13.00

Whiskey & Coke

$13.00

Free the Kalamansi

$13.00

rum, coke, kalamansi

Vodka Soda

$12.00

Tequila Soda

$12.00

Cosopolitan

$13.00

Negroni

$14.00

French 75

$13.00

Guarapita

$12.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

MONDAY

Mojito - Glass

$11.00

Mojito - Pitcher

$55.00

TUESDAY

Margarita - Glass

$11.00

Margarita - Pitcher

$55.00

WEDNESDAY

Sangria - Pitcher

$55.00

AVAILABLE ONLY ON THURSDAYS ALL DAY!!!

Sangria - Glass

$11.00

AVAILABLE ONLY ON THURSDAYS ALL DAY!!!

THURSDAY

Free The Kalamansi - Glass

$11.00

Free The Kalamansi - Pitcher

$55.00

CAN

EBBS Larger-Can
$7.00

EBBS Larger-Can

$7.00

By Ebbs Brewery. Brooklyn, NY.

Bushwick Pilsner - Can
$9.00

Bushwick Pilsner - Can

$9.00

By Braven Brewery. Brooklyn, NY

Summer Ale- Can
$7.00

Summer Ale- Can

$7.00

By Montauk Brewery. Montauk, NY.

Gridlock Hazy IPA-Can
$9.00

Gridlock Hazy IPA-Can

$9.00

Brewed by FIVE BOROUGHS BREWERY

Tiny Juicy - IPA - Can

$7.00

Beer on Tap (Copy)

TALEA - Sour Pt.

$11.00Out of stock

TALEA - Sour 9oz

$6.50Out of stock

TALEA - IPA Pt

$11.00Out of stock

TALEA - IPA 9oz

$6.50Out of stock

FB Tiny Juicy - Pt

$8.00Out of stock

FB Pilsner - PT

$8.00Out of stock

FB Summer Ale - PT

$8.00Out of stock

Monopolio Clara - PT

$8.00Out of stock

Monopolio Negra - PT

$8.00Out of stock

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

S. Pellegrino - Sparkling water bottle

$7.00

Juices

Lemonade

$6.00

Kalamansi Lemonade

$6.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$6.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$6.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Capuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Drip

$3.50Out of stock

Cold Brew

$4.50

Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Mocktails

De Raspberry

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bistro Tapas Bar

97 Jefferson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206

