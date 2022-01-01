Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canary

3835 Main Street Suite B

Kansas City, MO 64111

Soup & Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

local tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, blackberry balsamic

Green Tomato Gazpacho VV

$11.00

chilled local green tomato soup, cucumber, scallion, summer herbs

Hummus Plate VV

$12.00

white-bean hummus, farmer veggies, schug, house focaccia

To Share

Bread Service

Bread Service

$12.00+

Bacon cheddar cornbread, blueberry jalapeno jam, pickled corn & jalapenos Gluten Free

Bunuelos

Bunuelos

$12.00

Crispy fried dough, cotija cheese

Ahi Tuna Ceviche

Ahi Tuna Ceviche

$17.00

tigers blood, jalapeno, radish, ginger, onion, fried plantain

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$14.00

crispy brussels sprouts, honey garlic sauce, sesame, chive Gluten Free

Pan Seared Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops

$24.00

crawfish pelmeni, nettle cream, caviar, lobster sauce

Patatas Bravas

$13.00

crispy potatoes, house hot sauce, horseradish aioli, pickled corn

Side Of Fries

$5.00

house made steak wedge fries

Entrees

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

local mushrooms, miso "butter", nettles, pepitas Gluten Free and Vegan

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$25.00

house pasta, lamb ragu, local greens, fresh mozz

Panseared Cod

Panseared Cod

$28.00

3X garlic butter creamed leeks, crushed potatoes, pesto, blood orange

Canary Burger

Canary Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Two Salt Creek beef smashburger patties, french onion, cheese curd, horseradish aioli. Served with steak fries.

Picnic Chicken

$24.00

panko breaded chicken thigh, crispy potatoes, buttermilk dill, daily veg, mustard vinaigrette

24 hour Pork Belly

24 hour Pork Belly

$26.00

tamale waffle, esquites, green chile sauce, curtido

Dessert

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

strawberry pound cake, lemon whipped cream, macerated berries

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Canary is home to expertly crafted cocktails and modern American cuisine. We're not just a destination, we're a place for all to call home.

3835 Main Street Suite B, Kansas City, MO 64111

