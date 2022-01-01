Canary
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Canary is home to expertly crafted cocktails and modern American cuisine. We're not just a destination, we're a place for all to call home.
Location
3835 Main Street Suite B, Kansas City, MO 64111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hamburger Mary's KC - 3700 Broadway Blvd #110
No Reviews
3700 Broadway Blvd #110 Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kansas City
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurant