Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Canary Cafe

259 Reviews

$

4928 Fulton St. Ste A

Houston, TX 77009

Latte
Breakfast Sandwich
Classic Butter Croissant

Coffee

Americano

$3.25

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.25

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Coffee Traveler Tote

$25.00

Pour Over

$7.00Out of stock

Tea

Spirit Loose Leaf Teas

$4.00

Empress CBD Teas

$5.75

Matcha

$4.50

Chai

$4.50

Turmeric Haldi Doodh

$5.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Tea

$3.25

Other Drinks

Cold Milk

$2.75

Abuelita's Mex Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamer

$3.00

Orange Juice (subject to availability)

$4.00

Breakfast Plates

Summer '22 Breakfast!
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

Hot and fresh breakfast sandwich with choice of sausage, bacon, or spinach with cage-free scrambled egg, smoked gouda, and chive aioli on a toasted scratch made brioche bun. Served with morning hash on the side.

Big Breakfast Burrito

$15.00Out of stock

Canary Breakfast Plate

$11.50

Build your own breakfast plate with choice of protein, two jumbo eggs served your way, choice of toasted house made bread, and morning hash.

Everything Avocado Toast

Everything Avocado Toast

$12.00

One jumbo egg your way on scratch sourdough with avocado mash, espresso-bacon jam, goat cheese, and everything seasoning. Served with morning hash.

Vegan Avocado Toast

Vegan Avocado Toast

$11.00

Toasted scratch sourdough with avocado mash, corn relish, and blistered cherry tomato.

Waffle Plate

$8.00

One big Belgian-style waffle, fresh berries, candied pecans, whipped cinnamon sugar butter ball, and syrup.

Breakfast Sides

All the breakfast things, sold separately.

Egg Your Way

$1.50

any way you like it, within reason.

Potato Hash

$3.00

Potatoes chopped, fried, and topped with some of our roasted corn medley.

Toast & Jam

$3.50

Sausage Patties

$3.50

2oz sausage patties x2.

Bacon Strips

$3.50

Avocado Rose

$4.00

Half an avocado sliced into the shape of a rose, sprinkled with seasoning and dressing.

Berries and Granola Cup

$4.00

Fresh berries, house made granola, with a whipped topping.

Granola Cereal Cup

$5.00

A cup of our granola topped with a couple of fresh berries served with milk.

Kid's Stuff

Kid's Granola Cereal & Milk

$5.50

Granola cereal and milk cup with an extra handful of berries and your choice of milk.

Kid's Breakfast Plate

$7.00

Two jumbo eggs your way, with a choice of: (1) bacon, (1) sausage, or avocado.

Deli

Prosciutto Baguette

Prosciutto Baguette

$8.50

5 year aged prosciutto, salami, and swiss cheese with roma tomatoes and truffle aioli.

Caprese Baguette

Caprese Baguette

$8.00

Roma tomatoes with mozzarella cheese, basil leaves, basalmic vinegar, and truffle aioli.

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$6.50

Home style tuna salad with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, Boston lettuce, and chive aioli.

Avocado Thick Cut BLT

Avocado Thick Cut BLT

$7.50

Hardwood smoked bacon, Boston lettuce, and heirloom tomato with avocado and chive aioli.

Smoked Turkey Cobb Salad

Smoked Turkey Cobb Salad

$12.50

Hydropronic greens, hardwood smoked bacon, turkey, smoked Gouda, cherry tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg with ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Baby romaine lettuce, multigrain croutons, and parmesan with Caesar dressing.

Classic Parfait

$7.00

Whipped Greek yogurt & honey layered with blueberry coulis, seasonal berries, & made-in-house granola.

Biscoff Chocolate Pudding

$8.00

Scratch made pudding layered with biscoff cookie batter, banana chips, and candied pecans.

Overnight Oats (Vegan)

Overnight Oats (Vegan)

$7.50

Chia seeds, coconut yogurt, pistachio, seasonal berries, and house granola.

Jio's Granola

$6.00+

Rolled oats with maple syrup and brown sugar, served with banana chips, golden raisins, candied pecans, and cranberries.

Deli Potato Salad

$5.50Out of stock

Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips

$2.00

Your choice of Miss Vickie's Kettle Potato Chips.

Pastry

Handmade croissants, cookies, and the famous Croissant Cube from Shakkar Croissanterie at Canary Cafe!
Classic Butter Croissant

Classic Butter Croissant

$4.50
Pain au Chocolat Croissant

Pain au Chocolat Croissant

$5.00
Twice Baked Almond Croissant

Twice Baked Almond Croissant

$6.00
Turkey Pesto Croissant

Turkey Pesto Croissant

$7.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25Out of stock
Mini Biscoff Croissant Cube

Mini Biscoff Croissant Cube

$5.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Morning Bun

Cinnamon Morning Bun

$4.50

What’s better than Cinnamon Rolls?? A laminated cinnamon roll! Layers of flaky laminated brioche, filled with cinnamon and rolled in cinnamon sugar!

Muffin (GF) (Vegan)

$4.50Out of stock

Mini Pound Cake (GF) (Vegan)

$4.50Out of stock

Opera Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting

$5.00Out of stock

Brownies

$4.75Out of stock
Croissant Cereal (Butter/CC)

Croissant Cereal (Butter/CC)

$20.00Out of stock

Shakkar Cheesecake

$6.00

Cooler

Richard's Rainwater Sparkling Water

$3.25
Richard's Rainwater Can

Richard's Rainwater Can

$1.50

Rambler's Sparkling

$3.50

Mexican Coke 500 ml

$3.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$4.00
Golden Brown (12 oz)

Golden Brown (12 oz)

$7.25Out of stock

Cold brew coffee lightly sweetened with Vanilla and mixed with oat milk. Bottled with love by our very own "Spilled Milk Gang." - 12 oz

Toddy Abuelita (8.5 oz)

Toddy Abuelita (8.5 oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Our spicy and sweet Abuelitas Mexican Mocha mixed with cold brew and oat milk. Bottled with love by our very own "Spilled Milk Gang." - 8.5 oz

Color Theory (12 oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Toasted Almond (12 oz)

$7.25Out of stock
Horizon Organic Low Fat Milk

Horizon Organic Low Fat Milk

$2.00

Horizon Organic Low Fat Milk

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

Honest Apple Juice

$3.00

Kin Ketchup

$7.00

Homemade tomato base chutney with green chilies and a family blend of spices. Can substitue for any tomato sauce or salsa.

St. Arnold Root Beer

$4.00

Dry Goods

Ethiopia Guji 340g Bag

$19.00

Colombia Huilia Excelso 340g Bag

$17.00

Farmers Market Blend 340g Bag

$15.00

El Salvador

$19.00

Decaf Columbia 340g Bag

$15.00

Empress Teas Evening Ritual CBD Blend Tin

$32.00

Empress Teas Morning Ritual CBD Blend Tin

$32.00

One Stripe Chai Me At Home

$16.00+

Lakonia Greek Spices

$6.00

Lakonia Greek Spices

Messino Balsamico 250ml

$11.00

Hario V60 Dripper

$9.00

Hario V60 Buono Kettle

$60.00
One Stripe Chai 8oz

One Stripe Chai 8oz

$8.00Out of stock

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

$1.25

Kettle Chips Sea Salt

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
A neighborhood café providing fresh made pastries, locally sourced ingredients, & specialty coffee.

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston, TX 77009

