Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mediterranean
Breakfast & Brunch

Canary Coffee House Montrose

review star

No reviews yet

1953 Montrose Blvd

Houston, TX 77006

Latte
Americano
Cold Brew

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Classic cup of freshly brewed coffee

Double Dark Coffee

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Drip coffee with hot steamed milk (12 oz)

Americano

$3.25

Espresso

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Pour Over

$7.00Out of stock

Tea

Spirit Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Empress CBD Teas

$5.75

Matcha

$4.50

Matcha Tonic

$5.50

Chai

$4.50

Turmeric Haldi Doodh

$5.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Tea

$3.25

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Classic hot chocolate with our house made mocha syrup and a touch of vanilla. Choose "add ice" for a house made chocolate milk! (12 oz)

Steamer

$3.00

Cold Milk

$2.75

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Made Pastries

Inverted pastry croissant with spinach and mushroom filling

Classic Butter Croissant

$5.00

Pain au Chocolat Croissant

$6.50

Twice Baked Almond Croissant

$6.75

Spinach & Mushroom Croissant

$5.75

Raspberry Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Biscoff Cube

$9.25Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Twist

$4.25

Banana Mini Loaf

$3.75Out of stock

Orange Morning Bun

$3.75

Breakfast Tacos

Potato and Egg

$4.25Out of stock

Bacon and Egg

$4.25Out of stock

Chorizo and Egg

$4.25Out of stock

Retail Drinks

Richard's Sparkling

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Martenelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Rainwater Can

$1.50

Hop Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Jarritos

$2.50

Juice Box

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.00

Mexican Coke 355ml

$3.00

Mexican Coke 500ml

$3.50

Retail Coffee Bags 340g

Colombia Huila Excelso 340g

$17.00

notes: sweet, nutty, dark chocolate Net weight 12 oz (340 g)

Farmers Market Blend 340g

$15.00

Brazilian and Colombian Blend notes: milky chocolate, caramel, smooth-body Net Weight 12 oz (340 g)

Decaf Colombia 340g

$15.00

notes: caramel, tangerine, apple non-caffeinated Net Weight 12 oz (340 g)

One Stripe Chai

Chai-me-at-home box set

$32.00

Masala Chai Blend (3.5oz)

$16.50Out of stock

Chai Concentrate 8oz

$8.00

Empress Teas

Morning Ritual Canister

$32.00

Evening Ritual Canister

$32.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Canary is your friendly neighborhood specialty coffee house featuring craft pastries and grab-and-go bistro fare.

Location

1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

