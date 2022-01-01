Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mediterranean
Breakfast & Brunch
Canary Coffee House Montrose
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Canary is your friendly neighborhood specialty coffee house featuring craft pastries and grab-and-go bistro fare.
Location
1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006
