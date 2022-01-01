Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canary Square

review star

No reviews yet

435 S. Huntington Avenue

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Basket Of Handcut Fries
Street Corn Pizza

Appetizer

Basket Of Handcut Fries

Basket Of Handcut Fries

$7.00

Add Dijonnaise for .75c (Dijonnaise NOT GF)

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Lardon Bacon Jam, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Reduction, Almonds

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$17.00

Wings and Drums with Side Of Bleu Cheese

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$15.00

Ginger Sesame Dressing, Pickled Fresno, Cilantro, Tempura Batter, Sesame Seeds

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Garlic, Provolone Mozz Mix, Crushed Red Pepper, Topped with Basil

Halloumi Fries

$14.00

Housemade Chorizo & Duck Confit Quesadilla

$16.00

Queso Fresco & Mozzarella Baby Tomato & Chili Salsa, Lemon Mascarpone

Maple Bacon Cheddar Fries

$14.00

Pork Lardons, Sautéed Onion, Chili Maple Drizzle.

Poutine

Poutine

$16.00

Cheese Curds, Gravy, Blended Shredded Cheese

Pretzel

Pretzel

$12.00

Eastern Standard Provisions Topknot Signature Soft Pretzel. Queso Cheese or Dijonnaise on Side.

Shepard's Pie Croquettes

$15.00

Smoked Cod Fritters

$14.00

Applewood Smoke, Sliced Cucumber Bed, Side of Malt Vinegar & Caper Aioli

Salad

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$17.00

Fresh Local Burrata, Fresh Fig, Mesclun Greens, Heirloom Baby, Tomatoes, Cranberries, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette served with a Toasted

Caeser Salad

$15.00

Baby Gem Lettuce, House Dressing, White Anchovies, Croutons, Grana Padano, Crispy Fried Capers

Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Local Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Toasted Pepitas, Baby Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Fig Balsamic Dressing

Iceberg Wedge Salad

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$16.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Baby Tomatoes, Toasted Walnuts, Cranberries, Blue Cheese served with a Homemade Green Goddess Dressing

Salad Special

$21.00Out of stock

Steak, Point Reyes Blue Cheese from California, Mixed Greens, and Sliced Tomatoes topped with a Meyer Lemon Dressing.

Smoked Chicken Salad

Smoked Chicken Salad

$18.00

House Smoked Chicken, Baby Gem Lettuce, Fresno Chili, Marinated, Cucumber, Baby Tomato, Homemade Ranch topped with Crispy Bacon

Tomato Salad

$16.00

Heirloom Baby Tomatoes, Cucumber, Crispy Toasted Crouton, Blue Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette

Pizza

3 Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmigiano

Apple & Goat Cheese Pizza

Apple & Goat Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Goat Cheese Crumbles, Apple Slices, Provolone Mozzarella, Oil & Garlic Base topped with Arugula & Hot Honey Drizzle

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Chicken, Pickled Jalapeño, BBQ Base, Five Cheese Mix, Scallion, Pickled Red Onion, Parm

Brussels & Bacon Pizza

$19.00

Garlic & Oil Base, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Bacon Lardons, Arugula, Parmesan, Mozzarella & Provolone Mix, Balsamic Reduction

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella, Celery, Scallions, Buffalo Sauce

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Oregano, and Fresh Mozzarella, topped with Fresh Basil.

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

Oyster & Cremini Mushrooms, Charred Scallion, topped with Oregano.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

3 Cheese, VT Artisanal 'Roni

Sausage & Ricotta Pizza

Sausage & Ricotta Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Red Wine Garlic Sausage, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan

Street Corn Pizza

Street Corn Pizza

$19.00

Roasted Peppers, Chili Roasted Corn, Mornay, Ranch

Side

Side of Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side of Extra Caesar

$0.75

Side of Extra Ranch

$0.75

Side of Dijonnaise

$0.75

Red BTL

Bedell 1st Crush BTL

$52.00

Bouchard Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Broadside Cabernet BTL

$48.00

La Linda Malbec BTL

$40.00

La Mision Carménère BTL

$48.00

Les Heretiques BTL

$44.00

The Show Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$48.00

White BTL

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$52.00

Rose BTL

Goblesburg Rosé BTL

$48.00

Ch. Routas Rosé BTL

$52.00

Sparkling BTL

El Xamfra Cava BTL

$25.00

Jeio Prosecco BTL

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

We are casual and fun neighborhood eatery in the exciting and evolving Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Our menu features classic American cuisine with creative and unique culinary twists. Our kitchen offers a wide range of savory dishes prepared with locally grown seasonal ingredients. Featuring a killer wine program, craft beer and a curated cocktail selection, Canary Square is the perfect local spot for a quick bite and drinks or a leisurely dinner. Canary Square and the square itself in front of the restaurant is named after William Canary, a Jamaica Plain resident who served in the 101st Infantry Division, who bravely and valiantly lost his life at St. Mihiel, France, September 12th, 1918.

Website

Location

435 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JPizle Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 679
536 Centre St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Tres Gatos
orange star4.3 • 1,185
470 CENTRE ST Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Alex's Chimis - 358C Centre St
orange starNo Reviews
358C Centre St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Latino Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
302 Centre St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA - Egleston Square
orange starNo Reviews
3094 Washington Street Roxbury, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
Chilacates - Amory Street - Jamaica Plain
orange starNo Reviews
224 Amory St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jamaica Plain

Same Old Place - Jamaica Plain
orange star4.6 • 5,168
662 Centre St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Ten Tables
orange star4.5 • 2,905
597 Centre St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
orange star4.8 • 1,494
3710 Washington St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Tres Gatos
orange star4.3 • 1,185
470 CENTRE ST Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Tres Gatos - B&M
orange star4.3 • 1,185
470 CENTRE ST Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
JP Seafood Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,087
730 Centre Street Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jamaica Plain
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston