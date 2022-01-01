Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canasta Kitchen Alameda

review star

No reviews yet

1544 WEBSTER ST.

Alameda, CA 94501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Ceviche

Ceviche Shrimp

$13.50

Fresh lime juice, avocado slices, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, tortilla chips

Ceviche Tostada

$9.50

Shrimp, fresh lime juice, avocado slice, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, mayonnaise on top of corn tostada

Ceviche Imposible

$14.50

Appetizers | Antojitos

Guacamole & Chips

$10.50

Fresh guacamole with pico, cotija and tortilla chips

Street Corn

$7.95

Chipotle mayo, chili powder, cotija cheese, cilantro and lime

Street Cup Grill Esquites

$7.50

Chipotle mayo, chili powder, cotija cheese and lime

Platanos Machos

$12.00

Fried plantains with black bean puree, topped with sour cream and cotija cheese

Flautas

$14.50

Rolled flour tortilla filled with choice of meat and melted jack cheese, topped with chipotle sauce, shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and cotija cheese

Queso Fundido

$12.65

Your choice of hongos, chorizo or asada. Melted Oaxaca and jack dipping cheese served with corn tortillas

Nacho Macho

$15.65

Crispy tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, Oaxaca/Jack cheese, choice of meat, tomatillo salsa, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce and cotija cheese

Crispy Taquitos (3)

$9.50

Corn tortilla, chicken, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

Tostadas

$5.50+

Corn tortilla, black beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico and sour cream

Salads | Ensaladas

Salmon Taco Salad

$18.00

Taco shell, lettuce, baby arugula, grilled salmon, vinagreta de fresa, avocado, pico de gallo and lime

Taco Salad

$15.50

Lettuce, tortilla shell, choice of meat, jack cheese, cilantro lime dressing, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Burrito Bowl

$13.50

Your choice of meat, rice, beans, melted Oaxaca/jack cheese, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa and sour cream, served on a bed of Mexican rice

Locos Platos

Cali Fries

$13.50

Choice of meat over fries, melted Oaxaca/jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatillo salsa and sour cream

Cali Burrito

$13.50

Flour tortilla, your choice of meat, fries, melted Oaxaca/jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatillo salsa and sour cream

Tacos

Birria Tacos

$4.98

Birria, the traditional Mexican beef stew

Combo Birria Tacos (2)

$8.25

Combo Birria Tacos (3)

$12.00

Combo Birria Tacos (4)

$15.20

Combo Birria Tacos (12)

$42.00

Street Tacos

$3.65

Street tacos, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa

Combo Street Tacos (2)

$7.00

Combo Street Tacos (10)

$35.00

Combo Street Tacos (15)

$42.00

Combo Street Tacos (20)

$52.00

Tacos Mamalon

$16.25

2 Big TACOS in a combination with shrimp, steak, chorizo, cheese, guacamole, onions and cilantro. Rice and beans.

Tacos Governador

$16.25

2 Big crunchy corn tortilla, wrapped in a soft corn tortilla and filled with shrimp and steak, melted Oaxaca/jack cheese, fresh avocado, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa. Rice and beans.

Canastaco 2 Fish Tacos

$17.50

#1 Food truck item - 2 big crunchy corn tortillas, wrapped in a soft corn tortilla and filled with crispy Alaskan Cod, melted Oaxaca/jack cheese, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa, cabbage and topped with chipotle aioli. Rice and beans.

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.50

2 beer breaded fish, corn tortillas, melted cheese, baby arugula, red onions, avocado, jalapeño crema and fresh avocado salsa on side. Rice and beans.

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

2 beer breaded shrimp, corn tortillas, melted cheese, baby arugula, red onions, avocado, jalapeño crema and fresh avocado salsa on side. Rice and beans.

Baja Taco Combo

$17.50

Beer breaded shrimp and fish, corn tortillas, melted cheese, baby arugula, red onions, avocado, jalapeño crema and fresh avocado salsa on side. Rice and beans.

Grilled Salmon Tacos

$17.99

2 grilled corn tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño ranch, avocado, served with a baby arugula side salad

Torta

$12.50

Choice of meat, cheese, guacamole, black beans and lettuce

Burritos

Burrito

$11.65

Flour tortilla, your choice of meat, rice, beans and salsa

Super Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla, your choice of meat, rice, beans, melted jack cheese, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, salsa and sour cream

Burro No Mamadas

$16.95

Double size super burrito: "GO BIG OR GO HOME"

Wet Burrito

$16.95

Super burrito smothered in red, green or mole sauce and melted jack cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Kid's Burrito

$7.50

Beans and cheese

Quesadillas

Quesabirrias

$15.95

Quesabirria's emergence as the most talked about Mexican dish has been fueled largely by "Mexican Instagram" and other social media. Birria beef, crunchy tortilla, cheesy, consomé-soaked taco, with a cup of the soup on the side

Chiquitas

$6.50

Corn or flour, small quesadillas, choice of meat

Quesadilla

$12.50

Large flour tortilla, melted jack cheese, your choice of meat, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa, rice, beans and sour cream

Mulitas

$7.45

Antojitos Mexicanos

Mole Con Pollo

$16.50

Slow cooked chicken with mole sauce, sour cream and jack cheese. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas (3)

$15.50

Choice of meat, enchiladas with choice of salsa, sour cream and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Sopes (2)

$14.50

Two sopes with choice of meat, black bean puree, lettuce, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, jack cheese and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans

Mixto de Carnes

$18.50

Grilled chicken, chorizo and steak (Certified angus beef). Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas

Fajitas

$18.50

Choice of meat, green peppers, onions, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and side tortillas

Alambre

$18.50

Choice of meat, bacon, green peppers, onions, melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and side tortillas

Empanadas

$15.50

2 fresh, handmade corn masa dough filled with shrimp and cheese, poblano chicken or carnitas and jack melted cheese, then fried until crispy. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans

Huaraches

$15.50

1 oblong, handmade corn masa dough fried, then topped with jack cheese and black bean puree. Your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.50

Shrimp cooked with spicy and original sauce served over rice

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.50

Garlic shrimp served with rice and beans

Chile Relleno

$17.50

Roasted pasilla pepper filled with vegetables and choice of meat, wrapped in egg and topped with ranchera salsa, melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Asada Platter

$18.50

Steak (certified angus beef), caramelized onions and salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans and side of tortillas

Dessert | Postre

Tres Leches

$6.50

Mango Pana Cotta

$9.50

Flan

$8.50

Sweet, rich custard topped with caramel

Churros

$8.50

House made with Dulce de Leche

Cheesecake

$6.50

Sides

Avocado Sliced

$3.50

Guacamole 6 oz

$7.00

Consome

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Crema Fresca 2 oz

$2.00

Crema 6 oz

$5.00

Chipotle Sauce 2 oz

$2.50

Chipotle 6 oz

$6.00

Tortilla corn (3)

$3.00

Tortilla Flour (3)

$3.50

Side Rice and beans

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.50

Side Tots

$6.50

Side queso jack 2 oz

$3.00

Side queso jack 4 oz

$4.00

Side queso jack 6 oz

$5.00

Side Pico 2 oz

$2.00

Side pico 4 oz

$4.00

Side pico 6 oz

$5.00

Limes (1)

$2.00

Limes (2)

$3.00

Chips Small bag

$2.50

Chips 2 lb bag Full

$4.00

Side Cotija 2 oz

$3.00

Side Cotija 6 oz

$7.00

Side Meat

$7.00+

Platanos ( 3 )

$4.00

Platanos ( 5 )

$6.00

Papi Hour

Taco

$2.50+

Breakfast | Desayuno

Chilaquiles

$14.50

Rojos, verdes or mole served with two fried eggs, tortilla chips, sour cream and cheese

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two fried eggs served on a layer of black bean puree and crispy corn tortillas, topped with salsa roja and cotija cheese

Huevos Motuleños

$14.00

Two fried eggs, plantains and a layer of black bean puree on crispy corn tortillas, topped with salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Chorizo, green pepper, onions, eggs and sour cream

Machete Burrito

$11.50

Spicy shredded beef (birria), grilled jalapeño, grilled onions, cheese and eggs

Macho Burrito

$10.50

Chorizo, potatoes, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, egg, cheese and black beans

El Puerquito

$10.50

Chorizo, bacon, potatoes, grilled onions, eggs, cheese and black beans

El Machito

$10.50

Potatoes, eggs, cheese and black beans

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

You'll taste fresh ingredients, crisp vegetables and tender, juicy meat. We take pride in serving the freshest food possible.

Website

Location

1544 WEBSTER ST., Alameda, CA 94501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rake at Admiral Maltings
orange starNo Reviews
651A W. Tower Ave Alameda, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Noka Ramen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
90 Franklin Street Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
SIDESTREET PHO - 2304 Encinal Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2304 Encinal Ave Alameda, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Y’s choice - 300 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
300 Broadway Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Brotzeit Lokal
orange star4.5 • 1,397
1000 Embarcadero Oakland, CA 94606
View restaurantnext
Tribune
orange starNo Reviews
401 13th Steet Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alameda

Fire Wings Alameda - Alameda
orange star4.5 • 5,266
1620 Park St Alameda, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Cholita Linda - Alameda
orange star4.5 • 663
1337 Park St Alameda, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001611 - Alameda Landing
orange star4.7 • 413
2401 Mariner Square Loop Alameda, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001156 - Alameda Towne Centre
orange star4.7 • 413
2306 South Shore Center Alameda, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Crispian Bakery
orange star4.6 • 315
1700 Park St #120 Alameda, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Wine & Waffles
orange star4.0 • 292
1505 Park St Alameda, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alameda
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston