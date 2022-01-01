Restaurant header imageView gallery

CANASTAS CHICKEN

review star

No reviews yet

5233-35 S Laburnum Ave

Richmond, VA 23231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Papa a la Huancaína

$9.00

Chicharrón con Celery

$9.00

Anticucho de Corazón (1)

$9.00

Salchipapas

$9.00

Empanadas (2)

$8.00

Mollejas a la Parrilla (appetizer)

$8.00

Famous Chicken

1/4 Chicken

$11.00

1/2 Chicken

$15.00

Whole Chicken (with Sides)

$26.00

1 Whole Chicken Special

$32.00

4 Friends Special

$33.00

Canastas Brasa Family Special

$51.00

1 Whole Chicken

$17.00

1\4 Dark No Side

$7.50

1\4 White No Side

$8.50

1\2 White No Side

$11.50

1\2 Dark No Side

$10.50

1\2 Regular No Side

$9.50

Side Orders

Red Potatoes

$3.50+

Fried Yuca

$3.50+

Coleslaw

$3.50+

Tortilla

$3.50+

Fried Plantains

$3.50+

Green Beans

$3.50+

Mixed Vegetables

$3.50+

House Salad

$3.50+

Green Rice

$3.50+

Fried Rice

$3.50+

White Rice

$3.50+

French Fries

$3.50+

Black Beans

$3.50+

Pinto Beans

$3.50+

Pepers And Onions

$3.50+

Cebolla Crillo..

$3.50+

Salads

De Casa Salad

$10.00

Go Greek Salad

$11.00

Ranchero Salad

$15.00

Canasta Salad

$17.00

Peruvian Specialties

Lomo Saltado

$18.00

Pollo Saltado

$16.00

Tallarín Saltado

$18.00

Chicharrón de Pollo con Salsa Rocotera

$16.00

Jaléa

$19.00

Chicharrón de Pescado

$14.00

Pescado Frito

$14.00

Anticucho de Pollo (2)

$15.00

Anticcho de Corazón

$16.00

Fettuccini a la Huancaína con Lomo Saltado

$19.00

Ceviche de Camarones

$21.00

Ceviche Mixto

$20.00

Ceviche de Pescado

$18.00

Parihuela

$18.00

Charcoal Specialties

Pollo Ever

$17.00

Carne Asada

$18.00

Pork Chops

$14.00

Lamb Chops

$23.00

Camarones al Grill

$18.00

Chicken Cilantro

$15.00

Chicken Souvlaki

$16.00

Ultimate Parrilla Mix

$21.00

Rachi

$11.00

Parrilla Canastas

$40.00

Mollejas a la Parilla

$13.00

Parrilla MI PERU

$21.00

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Sandwiches & Tex Mex

Chopped Chicken

$10.00

Lamb Gyro

$10.00

Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Canasta Burger

$10.00

Steak & Cheese

$10.00

Canastas Burritos

$10.00

Canastas Bowls

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Salchi Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Beans Quesadilla

$7.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.50

Kid's Menu

Salchipapas

$8.50

Salchi Quesadilla

$8.50

Chicharrón de Pollo

$8.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$5.00

Alfajor

$2.50

Tiramisu

$5.00

Panetón

$12.00

Paneton

$10.00

Sauces

Yellow Sauce

$0.35+

Green Sauce

$0.35+

Pico

$1.25

Chimichury

$1.00

Rocotera Sacue

$1.00

Hucaina Sauce

$1.00

Rocoto

$0.40

Sour Cream

$1.00

Dressing

$1.00

Xtra Onion Peper

$1.25

Zatziqui

$1.00

Pico 8oz

$8.00

Pico

$16.00

Queso

$1.25

Jalapeños (3)

$6.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Day Special

Fresh Guac

$8.00

Aguadito Special

$12.00Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.25

20 oz Bottle

$3.00

Can of Soda

$2.00

Inca Kola

$3.50

2 Liter Inca Kola

$7.00

Kola Inglesa

$3.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$6.00

Passion Fruit (bottle)

$4.00

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Maracuya

$4.00

Jarrito

$3.50

Grilled

Pollo Ever Solo

$11.50

Anticucho de Pollo (1 skewer)

$5.50

Anticucho de Corazon ( 1 skewer)

$6.00

Carne Asada Solo

$12.00

Pork Chop Piece

$4.50

Lamb Chop Piece

$4.50

Camarones ( 1 skewer)

$6.00

Chicken Cilantro

$9.00

Salmon solo

$14.00

Chorizo (1)

$6.00

Sandwiches & Tex Mex

Chopped Chicken

$9.50

Lamb Gyro

$10.00

Chicken Gyro

$9.50

Canasta Burger

$9.00

Steak & Cheese

$11.50

Canastas Burritos

$11.50

Canastas Bowls

$12.00

Famous Chicken

# 1 Combo

$15.00

# 2 Combo

$19.50

# 3 Combo

$24.50

# 4 Combo

$39.00

Charcoal Specialties

Pollo Ever

$15.50

Carne Asada

$16.00

Pork Chops

$13.00

Lamb Chops

$22.00

Camarones al Grill

$18.00

Chicken Cilantro

$13.00

Ultimate Parrilla Mix

$20.00

Mollejas a la Parilla

$12.00

Anticucho de Pollo (2)

$13.00

Salads

De Casa Salad

$8.50

Go Greek Salad

$9.50

Ranchero Salad

$13.00

Canasta Salad

$16.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Inca Kola

$2.50

2 Liter Inca Kola

$5.00

Kola Inglesa

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.20

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Appetizers

Papa a la Huancaína

$7.50

Papa Rellena

$7.50

Salchipapas

$8.50

Empanadas (2)

$7.50

Appetizers

Papa a la Huancaina Per Person

$9.00

Causa Rellena Per Person

$9.50

Burgers

Canastas Burger Per Person

$12.00

Casual Burger Per Person

$12.00

Canastas Famous Chicken

Chicken 2 Sides Per Person

$12.00

Chicken Per Person

$7.00

Charcoal Grilled

Carne Asada Per Person

$19.00

Pork Chops Per Person

$16.00

Lamb Chops Per Person

$25.00

Camarones al Grill Per Person

$22.00

Chicken Cilantro Per Persokn

$16.00

Brochetas de Pollo Per Person

$17.00

Grilled Salmon Per Person

$22.00

Pollo Eved

$19.50

Pollo Ever Per Person

$19.50

Anticucho Pollo Per Person

$18.00

Peruvian Specialties

Lomo Saltado Per Person

$21.00

Pollo Saltado Per Person

$18.00

Tallarin Saltado Per Person

$20.00

Aji de Gallina Per Person

$15.00

Arroz con Pollo Per Person

$14.00

Anticuchos de Pollo Per Person

$15.00

Anticuchos de Corazon Per Person

$16.00

Seco de Res Per Person

$19.00

Fettuccini Alfredo with Vegetables P.p

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Alfredo Per Person

$17.00

Ceviche Mixto Per Person

$20.00

Ceviche de Pescado Person

$19.00

Salads

De Casa Salad

$65.00+

Go Greek Salad

$75.00+

Ranchero Salad

$110.00+

Olive Oil Vegetables

$80.00+

Quinoa Salad

$95.00+

Sides

Red Potato

Fried Yuca

Coselaw

Tortilla

Rice and Beans

Fried Rice

Green Rice

White Rice

French Fries

Black Beans

Fried Plantains

Pinto Beans

Green Beans

Mixed Vegetables

House Salad

Grilled

Pollo Ever Solo

$11.50

Anticucho de Pollo (1 skewer)

$5.50

Anticucho de Corazon ( 1 skewer)

$6.00

Carne Asada Solo

$12.00

Pork Chop Piece

$4.50

Lamb Chop Piece

$4.50

Camarones ( 1 skewer)

$6.00

Chicken Cilantro

$9.00

Salmon solo

$14.00

Grilled

Pollo Ever Solo

$11.50

Anticucho de Pollo (1 skewer)

$5.50

Anticucho de Corazon ( 1 skewer)

$6.00

Carne Asada Solo

$12.00

Pork Chop Piece

$4.50

Lamb Chop Piece

$4.50

Camarones ( 1 skewer)

$6.00

Chicken Cilantro

$9.00

Salmon solo

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5233-35 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231

Directions

Gallery
Canastas Chicken image
Canastas Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fountain of Yuice - 4354 S Laburnum Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4354 S Laburnum Ave Henrico, VA 23231
View restaurantnext
Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton
orange star4.7 • 701
5203 Hatcher St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Blue Atlas
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200 RICHMOND, VA 23231
View restaurantnext
Grisette
orange star5.0 • 1,326
3119 E Marshall St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Jackie's Restaurant - 1241 N.Laburnum Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1241 N.Laburnum Ave. Richmond, VA 23832
View restaurantnext
Front Porch Cafe - Church Hill
orange star4.7 • 199
2600 Nine Mile Road Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

The Melting Pot - Richmond VA
orange star4.4 • 3,354
9704 Gayton Road Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
The Daily Kitchen and Bar - Short Pump
orange star4.4 • 1,629
12201 W Broad St Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
The Original Ronnie's BBQ
orange star4.7 • 1,354
2097 New Market Rd Henrico, VA 23231
View restaurantnext
West Coast Provisions Short Pump
orange star4.5 • 1,181
301 Maltby Blvd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Napoli Pizza - 3324 Pump Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,130
3324 Pump Rd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's West
orange star4.4 • 794
11129 Three Chopt Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston