CANASTAS CHICKEN
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5233-35 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fountain of Yuice - 4354 S Laburnum Ave
No Reviews
4354 S Laburnum Ave Henrico, VA 23231
View restaurant
Jackie's Restaurant - 1241 N.Laburnum Ave.
No Reviews
1241 N.Laburnum Ave. Richmond, VA 23832
View restaurant