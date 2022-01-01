Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dressing Room Bistro and Bar at The Can Can

No reviews yet

1530 1/2 Post Alley

Seattle, WA 98101

Crepes

Ham & Cheese Crepe

Ham & Cheese Crepe

$13.00

Thick-cut diced honey ham, goat cheese, arugula and fig spread

Veggie Crepe

Veggie Crepe

$12.00

Grilled Market eggplant, roasted bell peppers, zucchini, cherry tomato, and spinach, topped with a creamy Beecher's bechamel sauce

Brunch

French Toast

French Toast

$14.00

Classic egg-dipped brioche toast, mixed-berry compote, topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar, served with maple syrup

Breakfast Grits Bowl

Breakfast Grits Bowl

$17.00

Cheesy grits, andouille sausage, organic egg, sauteed spinach

Fried Chicken & Beignets

Fried Chicken & Beignets

$20.00

Crispy fried chicken thighs served with ricotta beignets and maple syrup add organic egg + 3

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Pork chorizo, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, poblanos and onion, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, served with a side of sour cream and peach mango salsa

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

8 oz beef striploin, roasted marble potatoes, two organic eggs cooked any style with bearnaise sauce

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$17.00

Cured and grilled pork belly, gruyere cheese, Dijon mustard, thick-cut brioche and bechamel sauce topped with an organic egg (fried or poached)

Lunch

SOUP DU JOUR

SOUP DU JOUR

$8.00+

Seasonal rotation of house made soup (always vegan)

KALE CAESAR

KALE CAESAR

$16.00

Lacinato kale, parmesan cheese, avocado, soft boiled egg, and mini croutons in a classic charred lemon caesar dressing

YELLOW FIN

YELLOW FIN

$19.00

Seared and chilled yellowfin tuna served over a cannellini bean and charred cherry tomato salad, pickled red onions and cucumber avocado spread

Can Can Sliders

Can Can Sliders

$13.00

American wagyu beef sliders, grilled onions, cheddar and rosemary aioli served on a potato bun - served with house pommes frites or side salad

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Rockfish dipped in a classic beer batter, served with house pommes frites and tartar sauce

Chicken & Brie Sandwich - Lunch

Chicken & Brie Sandwich - Lunch

$16.00

Roasted herbed chicken breast, brie cheese, fig jam, and dijonaise served on a brioche bun - served with pommes frites or side salad

BLTA - Lunch

BLTA - Lunch

$15.00

Crispy bacon, romaine, sliced tomato and avocado with a mama lil's aioli on brioche toast - served with pommes frites or side salad

Sweet Treats

Can Can Beignets

Can Can Beignets

$12.00

Classic ricotta beignets dusted in powdered sugar, served with house caramel sauce and berry coulis

Sides

TRUFFLE POMMES FRITES

$12.00

House-cut russet potatoes served with beet ketchup and charred rosemary lemon aioli with parmesan cheese, herbs and Sabatino White Truffle Oil

POMMES FRITES

$8.00

House-cut russet potatoes served with beet ketchup and charred rosemary lemon aioli | Add: Parmesan Cheese, Herbs and Sabatino White Truffle Oil +4

Honey Glazed Bacon

$3.25

Breakfast Pork Sausage

$3.25

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

CLOTHING

Absinthe Mermaid Sweatshirt

$75.00+

Absinthe Mermaid T-shirt

$30.00+

HATS

Red Snap Back

$30.00

Red Beanie

$30.00

COSTUMES

Garter Set

$125.00

Bra Or Brassiere

$175.00

ACCESSORIES

Pasties Basic

$75.00

Lipstick Set

$50.00

Pasties Super Premium

$125.00

Pasties Designed

$100.00

Tote Bag

$30.00

Eye Shadow

$30.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Can Can is an intimate 120 seat dinner theatre and production house. The venue's entertainment, food, and drink experience is unlike any other in the world. Featuring a menu of French-inspired Pacific Northwest fare sourced from the freshest ingredients from neighboring Market farmers, butchers, and seafood businesses. Experience the gorgeous views of Post Alley and the Puget Sound from the patio of Can Can's bistro and bar, "The Dressing Room." Can Can's company of highly trained professional performers will entertain and delight your senses through dance, acrobatics, burlesque, song and comedy. At the heart of the institution is the creative team, a professional group of artists who transform the venue with each new show, producing inventive scenic design, choreography, original music, costuming, and more several times each year.

Location

1530 1/2 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

