Cancun Grill Miami Lakes
No reviews yet
15406 NW 77th Ct.
Miami Lakes, FL 33016
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
CANCUN GRILL MENU
Appetizer
- Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips or crispy plantains with refried black beans, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- Queso Fundido$14.00
Melted mozzarella cheese served with mushrooms, poblano peppers, onions, & warm corn tortillas.
- Chile Con Queso
Melted cheese & pico de gallo
- Taquitos Rancheros$15.00
Four crispy rolled corn tortillas, shredded beef or chicken, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado salsa & cotija cheese
- Pa'Compartir$30.00
Nachos, steak quesadillas, taquito rancheros, sopes with chorizo, chile con queso, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Elote De La Calle$7.00
Grilled corn, cotija cheese, mayonnaise & tajin
- Sweet Corn Tamales$12.00
Three fresh sweet corn tamales, topped with sour cream, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo & cotija cheese
- Nachos De Platano$14.00
- Pollo Loco$15.00
Salad
Guacamole
Ceviche
- Ceviche Cancun$19.00
Fish or shrimp, lime juice, cilantro, onions, radish, jalapeños, & red sauce.
- Ceviche 5 de Mayo$19.00
Fresh white fish, cilantro, red onions, radish, jalapeños, & tomatoes. Served with tostones.
- Vuelve a la Vida$19.00
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, onions, radish, cilantro, tomatoes, lime juice, avocado, in our secret sauce.
- Ceviche Camaron$19.00
- Ceviche mixto$19.00
Flautas
- Flautas Barbacoa$18.00
Shredded Beef. Two crispy flour tortillas served with avocado salsa, lettuce, cotija cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans & Mexican rice
- Flautas Pollo$18.00
Shredded Chicken. Two crispy flour tortillas served with avocado salsa, lettuce, cotija cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans & Mexican rice.
- Flautas Mixto$18.00
Quesadilla
- Quesadilla Queso$15.00
Grilled flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, with choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado salsa.
- Quesadilla$18.00
Grilled flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, with choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado salsa.
- SPECIAL QUESADILLAS$17.00
Especialidades del Chef
- Carnitas$20.00
Pork Carnitas, onions, cilantro. Served with avocado salsa, corn tortillas, refried beans, & Mexican rice.
- Cochinita Pibil$20.00
Pork marinated in achiote topped with pickled red onions. Served with avocado salsa, corn tortillas, refired beans, & Mexican rice.
- Enchiladas Suizas$18.50
Three shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, & sour cream. Served with refried beans, & Mexican rice.
- Enchiladas Barbacoa$18.50
Three shredded beef enchiladas topped with ranchera sauce & melted cheese. Served with refried beans & Mexican rice.
- Enchiladas Pollo$18.50
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with morita sauce & melted cheese. Served with refried beans & Mexican rice.
- CHILE RELLENO$20.00
- ENCHILADAS DE QUESO$17.00
Del Mar
- PIÑA AZTECA$32.00
Sauteéd shrimp, scallops, mahi mahl, octopus in chipotle cream sauce with pineapple. tostones & avocado salad.
- CAMARONES AJILLO$25.00
Grilled shrimp in guajllo, garlic sauce, avocado salad & Mexican rice.
- PULPO AL PASTOR$29.00
Grilled octopus, chile guajillo, chipotle aioli, tostones & avocado salad.
- PESCADO TROPICAL$25.00
- PESCADO MARINERO$25.00
- CAMARONES CANCUN$25.00
- PESCADO A LA PLANCHA$23.00
Burrito
- Burrito Carne$18.00
Skirt steak, refried beans & poblano sauce.
- Burrito Pollo$18.00
Grilled chicken, refried beans & morita sauce.
- Burrito Cubano$18.00
Pork, refried black beans, sweet plantains & tomatillo sauce
- Burrito Camaron$22.00
Salsa verde cruda, refried beans, cheddar cheese & Mexican sour cream.
- Burrito Barbacoa$18.00
Chimichanga
Molcajetes
Tacos
- Tacos Pastor$16.00
Marinated pork, cilantro, oniones & pineapple
- Tacos Gobernador$18.00
Grilled shrimp, chile chipotle aioli, mozzarella cheese, guacamole & pickled veggies
- Tacos Carne Asada$17.00
Skirt steak with onions & cilantro
- Tacos Carnitas$16.00
Pork Michoacan style with onions & cilantro
- Tacos Pescado Baja$16.00
Crispy white fish baja-style, escabeche, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli
- Tacos Cochinita Pibil$16.00
Pork marinated in achiote with pickled red onions.
- Tacos Birria de Res$16.00
Braised adobo beef, mozzarella cheese, & consume dipping sauce
- Tacos Pollo Asado$16.00
Grilled chicken with onions & cilantro
- Sarapes de Asada$18.00
- Sarapes DePollo$18.00
Carne y Pollo
- Hamburgesa Cancun$17.00
Grilled prime beef, brioche bun, chipotle aioli, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, onions, tomato, french fries & escabeche
- Marinero$26.00
Grilled skirt steak, shrimp with jalapeño-mushroom cheese cream sauce, refried beans & Mexican rice
- Carne Tampiqueña$23.00
Grilled skirt steak, melted cheese, poblano sauce, cheese enchilada, refried beans, & Mexican rice
- Carne Asada$23.00
Grilled skirt steak, onions, poblano peppers, cheese enchilada, refried beans, & Mexican rice
- Pollo Norteño$20.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado salad, chimichurri & Mexican rice
- CAPORALES$23.00
- SABANA ADELITA$20.00
- POLLO ACAPULCO$25.00
- POLLO CHAPALA$20.00
- TAMAZULA$23.00
- CHICKEN TENDER ADULTO$14.00
- Pollo Acapulco$24.00
Postres
- Flan Casero$7.00
Traditional Cancun Grill caramel flan
- Churros$7.00
Crispy churros with chocolate & cajeta dipping sauce
- Helado Frito$10.00
scoop of vanilla chocolate chip ice cream, deep fried in a crispy cornflake & cinammon sugar shell. Topped with chocolate, cajeta & whipped cream.
- Flan de Coco$7.50
Tradtional Cancun Grill coconut flan
SIDE ORDER
- Frijoles Refrito$6.00
with cotija cheese
- Frijoles Negros$6.00
with cotija cheese
- Arroz Mexicano$6.00
- Tostones$6.00
- Platanos Fritos$6.00
Fried sweet plantains, crema fresca, & cotija cheese
- Chiles Toreados$6.00
Fried jalapeños, onions, soy sauce, & lime juice
- RICE$6.00
- CHARRO BEANS$5.00
- SOUR CREAM$1.75
- TORTILLA$2.00
- CHEESE$1.95
- FAJITA SETUP$3.95
- FLAUTA SIDE$4.00
- GUAC SIDE$5.00
- LG CHIP/SALSA$6.50
- 8oz CHIP/SALSA$4.25
- PICO SIDE$1.50
- Papa Frita$5.00
- SALSA PICANTE$1.95
- JALAPENOS$1.50
- CHILE CON QUESO SIDE$3.50
- CHIMICHURRI
- ENCHILADA SIDE$4.00
- TAMALES SIDE$4.00
- CORN$2.00
- SALSA SIDE$2.50
- ONIONS SIDE$1.25
- LETTUCE SIDE$1.95
- SOUR CREAM$1.75
- SOUR CREAM 8oz$6.50
- SOUR CREAM 12oz$8.75
- SOUR CREAM 12oz (Copy)$8.75
- CHICHARRO SIDE$5.00
- RIBEYE SIDE$6.50
- C/CON QUESO 8oz$5.50
- LG/SALSA$5.00
- S/SALSA$3.50