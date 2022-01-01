- Home
Cancun Restaurant - Crossing Dr
No reviews yet
420 Crossing Dr
Sherman, IL 62684
Appetizers
Salads
Especialidades Cancun
Cancun Quesadilla
$13.69
Fajita Quesadilla
$19.49
Chile Colorado
$14.99
Pollo Cancun
$16.29
Chimichanga Dinner
$14.99
Chimichanga Only
$11.19
Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner
$16.99
Shrimp Chimichanga Only
$10.99
Carnitas
$15.59
Special Dinner
$21.09
Tacos de Carne Asada
$14.49
Taquitos Maxicanos
$13.69
Cancun Special
$13.69
Chorizo Quesdilla
$14.29
Huevos Rancheros
$8.99
Steaks & Seafood
Burritos
Fajitas
Tacos
Combination Dinners
#1 One Taco, One Enchilada, One Chalupa
$13.90
#2 One Taco, One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno
$13.90
#3 Two Tacos, One Enchilada, and One Chile Con Queso
$13.90
#4 One Taco, Two Enchiladas, and Mexican Rice
$13.90
#5 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and Refried Beans
$13.90
#6 One Burrito, One Taco, and One Enchilada
$13.90
#7 Two Tacos, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
$13.90
#8 One Beef Enchilada, One Chalupa, and Mexican Rice
$13.90
#9 One Enchilada, One Tamale, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
$13.90
#10 One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno*, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
$13.90
#11 One Enchilada, One Taco, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
$13.90
#12 Two Enchiladas, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
$13.90
#13 One Enchilada, One Burrito, and One Chile Relleno
$13.90
#14 One Beef Burrito, One Enchilada, and One Tamale
$13.90
#15 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and One Taco
$13.90
#16 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada
$13.90
#17 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Burrito
$13.90
#18 One Burrito, One Enchilada, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
$13.90
#19 One Chalupa, One Burrito, and One Enchilada
$13.90
#20 One Chalupa, One Taco, and One Tostada
$13.90
#21 One Chile Relleno, One Burrito, and Mexican Rice
$13.90
#22 One Chile Relleno, One Taco, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
$13.90
#23 One Taco, One Burrito, and One Chalupa
$13.90
#24 One Burrito, One Chile Relleno, and One Taco
$13.90
#25 One Taco, One Burrito, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
$13.90
A. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada And Refried Beans
$11.79
B. Two Bean Burritos With Nacho Cheese And Red Sauce
$11.79
C. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, One Bean Tostada And Nacho Cheese
$12.99
D. One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla And One Chalupa
$12.99
A La Carte
Side Orders
Three Tortillas
$1.50
Mexican Rice
$2.99
Refried Beans
$2.99
Rice & Beans
$5.99
Picante Sauce
$1.50
Sour Cream
$1.50
Jalapeno
$1.50
Pico de Gallo
$2.00
Guacamole Dip
$4.99
Cheese Dip
$4.99
Bean Dip
$5.99
Bag of Chips
$3.50
Salsa
$1.00+
Extra Shredded Cheese
$2.00
Fries
$3.50
Side Tomatoes
$1.50
Fajita Side Plate
$7.99
Add Chorizo
$3.50
Side Shrimp
$4.99
Add Peppers
$1.25
Add Onions
$1.25
Add Lettuce
$1.25
Add Cheese Sauce
$2.50
Add Sour Cream
$0.75
Add Guacamole
$1.75
Large Cheese Dip (To Go 16oz)
$19.99
Side Avocado Slices
$2.25
Child Plates
Lunch
Specialties
Special Lunches
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
420 Crossing Dr, Sherman, IL 62684
