Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cancun Restaurant - Crossing Dr

review star

No reviews yet

420 Crossing Dr

Sherman, IL 62684

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$17.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.35

Grilled Quesadilla

$11.49

Quesadilla Rellena

$11.49

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Chorizo Queso

$6.99

Nachos

Nachos al Carbon

$14.99

Nachos Cancun

$14.99

Fajita Nacho

$14.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad Fajitas

$15.59

Garden Salad

$5.29

Guacamole Salad

$5.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.59

Sandwiches

Cancun Philly

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cancun Horseshoe

$12.99

Especialidades Cancun

Cancun Quesadilla

$13.69

Fajita Quesadilla

$19.49

Chile Colorado

$14.99

Pollo Cancun

$16.29

Chimichanga Dinner

$14.99

Chimichanga Only

$11.19

Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner

$16.99

Shrimp Chimichanga Only

$10.99

Carnitas

$15.59

Special Dinner

$21.09

Tacos de Carne Asada

$14.49

Taquitos Maxicanos

$13.69

Cancun Special

$13.69

Chorizo Quesdilla

$14.29

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Steaks & Seafood

Del Mar Especial

$19.29

Steak a la Tampiquena

$18.19

Carne Asada

$18.19

Steak Ranchero

$18.19

Steak Mexicano

$18.19

Shrimp Chile Colorado

$16.29

Shrimp Quesadilla Rellena

$15.59

Cancun Steak and Shrimp

$21.99

Burritos

Burrito Mexicano

$11.29

Burrito Special

$11.29

Cancun Burrito

$13.75

Chorizo Burrito

$13.99

Steak Burrito

$15.49

Grilled Burrito

$10.99

Burrito Gigante

$14.99

Burrito

Fajitas

Fajitas

$19.49

Cancun Fajitas

$23.49

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.19

Fajitas Mixta

$22.49

Combination Fajitas

$37.79

Tacos

Order of Fish Tacos

$13.49

Tacos De Carnitas

$13.49

Order of Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

Order of Chorizo Tacos

$13.49

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.49

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.99

Combination Dinners

#1 One Taco, One Enchilada, One Chalupa

$13.90

#2 One Taco, One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno

$13.90

#3 Two Tacos, One Enchilada, and One Chile Con Queso

$13.90

#4 One Taco, Two Enchiladas, and Mexican Rice

$13.90

#5 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and Refried Beans

$13.90

#6 One Burrito, One Taco, and One Enchilada

$13.90

#7 Two Tacos, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$13.90

#8 One Beef Enchilada, One Chalupa, and Mexican Rice

$13.90

#9 One Enchilada, One Tamale, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$13.90

#10 One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno*, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$13.90

#11 One Enchilada, One Taco, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$13.90

#12 Two Enchiladas, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$13.90

#13 One Enchilada, One Burrito, and One Chile Relleno

$13.90

#14 One Beef Burrito, One Enchilada, and One Tamale

$13.90

#15 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and One Taco

$13.90

#16 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada

$13.90

#17 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Burrito

$13.90

#18 One Burrito, One Enchilada, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$13.90

#19 One Chalupa, One Burrito, and One Enchilada

$13.90

#20 One Chalupa, One Taco, and One Tostada

$13.90

#21 One Chile Relleno, One Burrito, and Mexican Rice

$13.90

#22 One Chile Relleno, One Taco, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$13.90

#23 One Taco, One Burrito, and One Chalupa

$13.90

#24 One Burrito, One Chile Relleno, and One Taco

$13.90

#25 One Taco, One Burrito, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$13.90

A. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada And Refried Beans

$11.79

B. Two Bean Burritos With Nacho Cheese And Red Sauce

$11.79

C. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, One Bean Tostada And Nacho Cheese

$12.99

D. One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla And One Chalupa

$12.99

A La Carte

Tostada

$5.99

Chile Poblano

$6.49

Chalupa

$5.49

Tamale

$4.99

Chile Relleno

$6.49

Tostaguac

$5.99

Beef Taco

$2.49

Chicken Taco

$2.49

Steak Taco

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.50

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Fish Taco

$4.50

Enchilada

$3.50

Side Orders

Three Tortillas

$1.50

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Rice & Beans

$5.99

Picante Sauce

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Jalapeno

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Bag of Chips

$3.50

Salsa

$1.00+

Extra Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Fries

$3.50

Side Tomatoes

$1.50

Fajita Side Plate

$7.99

Add Chorizo

$3.50

Side Shrimp

$4.99

Add Peppers

$1.25

Add Onions

$1.25

Add Lettuce

$1.25

Add Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Add Sour Cream

$0.75

Add Guacamole

$1.75

Large Cheese Dip (To Go 16oz)

$19.99

Side Avocado Slices

$2.25

Child Plates

Child Cheese Quesadilla

$9.09

Child Taco

$7.79

Child Enchilada

$9.09

Child Burrito

$9.09

Chicken Fingers

$9.09

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

Sopapilla

$5.99

Ice Cream

$5.50

Flan

$5.99

Lunch

Taco (L)

$7.99

Tamale (L)

$7.99

Chalupa (L)

$8.99

Taco Salad (L)

$9.49

Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad (L)

$12.49

Tostada (L)

$8.99

Tostaguac (L)

$8.99

Enchilada (L)

$7.99

Taco Salad Fajitas (L)

$11.99

Specialties

Cancun Burrito (L)

$9.99

Fajitas (L)

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros (L)

$8.99

Chimichanga (L)

$10.49

Speedy Gonzales (L)

$8.99

Taquitos Mexicanos (L)

$10.49

Special Lunches

Special Lunch #1

$8.99

Special Lunch #2

$8.99

Special Lunch #3

$8.99

Special Lunch #4

$9.99

Special Lunch #5

$9.99

Special Lunch #6

$9.99

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

420 Crossing Dr, Sherman, IL 62684

Directions

