Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cancun Restaurant - Stanford Ave

436 Reviews

$$

3028 E Stanford Ave

Springfield, IL 62703

Order Again

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.29

Grilled Quesadilla

$8.49

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.49

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Chorizo Queso

$4.99

Nachos

Nachos al Carbon

$10.99

Nachos Cancun

$10.99

Fajita Nacho

$10.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.49

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$7.49

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad Fajitas

$11.99

Garden Salad

$4.00

Guacamole Salad

$4.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches

Cancun Philly Steak or Chicken

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cancun Horseshoe

$9.49

Cancun Specials

Cancun Quesadilla

$10.49

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Chile Colorado

$11.49

Pollo Cancun

$12.49

Chimichanga Dinner

$11.49

Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner

$12.99

Carnitas

$11.99

Special Dinner

$16.99

Tacos de Carne Asada

$11.49

Taquitos Maxicanos

$10.49

Cancun Special

$10.49

Chorizo Quesdilla

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Steaks & Seafood

Del Mar Especial

$14.99

Steak a la Tampiquena

$13.99

Carne Asada

$13.99

Steak Ranchero

$13.99

Steak Mexicano

$13.99

Shrimp Chile Colorado

$12.49

Shrimp Quesadilla Rellena

$11.99

Cancun Steak and Shrimp

$16.99

Burritos

Burrito

Burrito Mexicano

$8.49

Burrito Special

$8.49

Cancun Burrito

$10.49

Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

Steak Burrito

$10.99

Grilled Burrito

$8.49

Burrito Gigante

$11.49

Fajitas

Fajitas

$14.99

Cancun Fajitas

$17.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Fajitas Mixta

$16.99

Combination Fajitas

$28.99

Veggie Fajita

$9.99

Tacos

Order of Fish Tacos

$10.99

Tacos De Carnitas

$11.99

Order of Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Order of Chorizo Tacos

$11.99

Enchiladas

Enchilada

$2.69

Enchiladas Rancheras

$9.59

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.49

Combination Dinners

#1 One Taco, One Enchilada, One Chalupa

$9.99

#2 One Taco, One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno

$9.99

#3 Two Tacos, One Enchilada, and One Chile Con Queso

$9.99

#4 One Taco, Two Enchiladas, and Mexican Rice

$9.99

#5 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and Refried Beans

$9.99

#6 One Burrito, One Taco, and One Enchilada

$9.99

#7 Two Tacos, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$9.99

#8 One Beef Enchilada, One Chalupa, and Mexican Rice

$9.99

#9 One Enchilada, One Tamale, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$9.99

#10 One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno*, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$9.99

#11 One Enchilada, One Taco, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$9.99

#12 Two Enchiladas, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$9.99

#13 One Enchilada, One Burrito, and One Chile Relleno

$9.99

#14 One Beef Burrito, One Enchilada, and One Tamale

$10.69

#15 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and One Taco

$10.69

#16 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada

$10.69

#17 One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Burrito

$10.69

#18 One Burrito, One Enchilada, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$10.69

#19 One Chalupa, One Burrito, and One Enchilada

$10.69

#20 One Chalupa, One Taco, and One Tostada

$10.69

#21 One Chile Relleno, One Burrito, and Mexican Rice

$10.69

#22 One Chile Relleno, One Taco, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$10.69

#23 One Taco, One Burrito, and One Chalupa

$10.69

#24 One Burrito, One Chile Relleno, and One Taco

$10.69

#25 One Taco, One Burrito, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

$10.69

A. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada And Refried Beans

$8.99

B. Two Bean Burritos With Nacho Cheese And Red Sauce

$8.99

C. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, One Bean Tostada And Nacho Cheese

$9.99

D. One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla And One Chalupa

$9.99

A La Carte

Taco

$1.99

Chalupa

$3.99

Chile Poblano

$4.99

Chile Relleno

$4.39

Chimichanga Only

$8.49

Chorizo Taco

$3.99

Fish Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Grilled Taco

$3.99

Tamale

$3.50

Tostada

$4.59

Tostaguac

$4.99

Side Orders

Add Sour Cream

$0.25

Bag of Chips

$2.75

Bean Dip

$4.99

Bowl of Avocado Slices

$1.50

Bowl of Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Bowl of Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Bowl of Tomatoes

$1.50

Cheese Dip

$3.99

Fries

$2.50

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Grilled Peppers

$0.75

Guacamole Dip

$3.99

Half Bowl of Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Half Bowl of Tomatoes

$0.75

Jalapeno

$1.25

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Picante Sauce

$1.00

Refried Beans

$2.50

Rice & Beans

$4.99

Salsa

$0.75+

Sour Cream

$1.00

Three Tortillas

$1.00

Fajita Side Plate

$5.99

Half Bowl of Guac

$1.50

Large Cheese Dip

$15.99

Child Plates

Child Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Child Taco

$5.99

Child Enchilada

$6.99

Child Burrito

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Sopapilla

$4.99

Ice Cream

$3.50

Flan

$4.50

Lunch

L-Taco

$5.99

L-Tamale

$5.99

L-Chalupa

$6.49

L-Taco Salad

$7.99

L-Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad

$10.49

L-Tostada

$7.29

L-Tostaguac

$7.49

L-Enchilada

$6.99

L-Taco Salad Fajitas

$9.99

Specialties

L-Cancun Burrito

$8.49

L-Fajitas

$9.99

L-Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

L-Chimichanga

$8.99

L-Speedy Gonzales

$6.99

L-Taquitos Mexicanos

$7.49

Special Lunches

Special Lunch #1

$6.99

Special Lunch #2

$6.99

Special Lunch #3

$6.99

Special Lunch #4

$7.99

Special Lunch #5

$8.49

Special Lunch #6

$7.99

Child Plates

L-Child Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

L-Child Taco

$5.99

L-Child Enchilada

$6.99

L- Child Burrito

$6.99

L- Child Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Desserts

L-Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

L-Sopapilla

$4.99

L-Ice Cream

$3.50

L-Flan

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3028 E Stanford Ave, Springfield, IL 62703

Directions

