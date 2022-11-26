Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cancun Mexican Grill & Bar 206 W OLD COUNTRY ROAD

206 W OLD COUNTRY ROAD

HICKSVILLE, NY 11801

Soup & Salad

Sopa De Tortilla

Sopa De Tortilla

$6.99

Chicken soup with tortilla strips and avacado.

Cilantro Chicken Chilli Soup

Cilantro Chicken Chilli Soup

$8.99
La Cocina Chop Salad

La Cocina Chop Salad

$11.99

Organic mixed greens with black bean & corn salsa, marple toasted pecans, jack cheese and creamy jalapeno ranch.

Tequila Lime Salad

Tequila Lime Salad

$11.99

Avocado, jicama, tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla strips & mixed greens with toasted pepitas & honey lime vinaigrette

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.00

Corn tortillas filled with fresh tilapia, guacamole, onions, and cilantro

Pork Carnitas Taco

Pork Carnitas Taco

$12.00
Mango Shrimp Tacos

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Tacos - Mango Shrimp

Street Style Tacos - Chicken

Street Style Tacos - Chicken

$12.00
Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$12.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99
Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99
Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Burritos

Cheese Burrito

Cheese Burrito

$14.00
Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$14.00
Veg Burrito

Veg Burrito

$14.00
Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00
Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$14.00

Loaded Nachos

Vegetarian Loaded Nachos

Vegetarian Loaded Nachos

$12.00
Chicken Loaded Nachos

Chicken Loaded Nachos

$12.00
Shrimp Loaded Nachos

Shrimp Loaded Nachos

$12.00
Steak Loaded Nachos

Steak Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00
Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$12.00
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pernil Sandwich

$12.00

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Enchiladas

ENCHILADA Chicken

$15.00

ENCHILADA Chorizo

$15.00

ENCHILADA Shrimp

$15.00

ENCHILADA Steak

$15.00

ENCHILADA veggie

$15.00

Sizzlin' Fajitas

FAJITAS Chicken

$18.00

Sizzlin' Mixed Vegetable

$18.00

FAJITAS Shrimp

$18.00

FAJITAS Steak

$18.00

Shareables / Apps

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.99
Empanadas

Empanadas

$9.99

2 home made empanadas w/ lemon and sauce.

Sliders

Sliders

$11.99

3 Angus beef slider sandwiches with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions w cheese.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.99

Corn tortilla chips with guacamole, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, chesse and jalapenos. Your choice of meat.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

8 Piece chicken wings with your choice of sauce.

Loaded Mexican Street Corn Shrimp Salad

Loaded Mexican Street Corn Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Breaded shrimp with roasted white corn, peppers, and Mexican cotija cheese.

Mexican Corn On the Cob

Mexican Corn On the Cob

$6.99

Corn on the cob with cilantro Jalapeno butter. 2 pieces

Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

