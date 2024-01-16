- Home
Cancun Mexican Grill - St. Johns
1071 S US 27
Saint Johns, MI 48879
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Bean Dip$6.99
- Cancun Dip
Our homemade cheese dip topped with chicken and shrimp with pico de gallo. Has a side of tortillas$12.75
- Ceviche
A shrimp platter mixed with avacado, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños and onions marinated in lime juice$12.25
- Cheese Dip$6.49
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
- Chicken Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of shredded or grilled chicken$8.79
- Chile Con Carne
Homemade cheese dip of ground beef$5.50
- El Guapo Sampler
Fried beef burrito, fried chicken burrito and chicken quesadilla served with a half order of nachos cancun and a cup of cheese sauce. Plenty to share$24.99
- Flautas Mexicanas
Four fried chicken taquitos with sour cream and guacamole$10.99
- Guacamole Dip$6.25
- Guacamole Mexicano
Whole chopped avacado topped with pico de gallo and lime$12.75
- Crazy Fries
Golden french fries with your choice of chorizo, bacon, or steak. Topped with pico de gallo and cheese sauce$10.75
- Guacamole Bites
Crisby tortilla chips, breaded and filled with smashed avocado, peppers, cilantro and lime juice and fries$8.99
- Jalapeno Pepper Bites
Breaded jalapenosfilled with cream cheese and fries$8.50
- Orale Dip
Chorizo Mexican sausage , pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas$11.75
- Queso Fundido
Generous bowl of Mexican chorizo, cheesedip, grilled onions, and pico de gallo. Served with tortillas$12.49
Fajita's
- Cancun Fajitas
Plump shrimp with marinated strips of steak and chicken$18.25
- Chicken Fajita - for Two
Strips of marinated chicken$36.00
- Chicken Fajita - Regular
Strips of marinated chicken$17.99
- Chipotle Fajitas
Grilled chicken, carnitas and steak with onions, chipotle sauce and two slices of pineapple$18.49
- Del Mar Fajitas
Grilled shrimp, scallops, crab and tilapia$21.75
- Fajita a La Diabla
New. Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, carnitas pork, onions, green peppers, tomato, with diablo sauce$23.75
- Fajita California
New. Grilled chicken, steak, bacon, mushrooms, banana pepper, pineapple with cheese$20.25
- Fajita Deluxe
New. Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo Mexican sausage, carnitas pork, onions, tomato, pineapple with two fried jalapeños$20.99
- Fajitas Caribe
New. Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, mushrooms and pineapple with cheese$20.99
- Fajitas Texanas
Tender strips of marinated steak, chicken, and shrimp with chorizo$18.49
- Pineapple Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp mixed with chorizo and pineapple and topped with asadero cheese and served in a halved pineapple$20.99
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.49
- Steak and Chicken Combo$33.49
- Steak fajita - for Two
Strips of marinated steak$36.00
- Steak Fajita - Regular
Strips of marinated steak$17.99
Burritos
- Big Burrito
New. Your choice of steak or chicken burrito stuffed with onions, green peppers and red pepper. Topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo$19.50
- Burrito California
A flour tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, and chorizo. Served with rice$16.80
- Burrito Cancun$14.99
- Burrito Chipotle
A large flour tortilla filled with chicken and steak topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans$16.25
- Burrito De Espinacas
New. A flour tortilla filled with chicken, spinach, Mexican rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip and sour cream$14.75
- Burrito Del Mar
Grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes and poblano peppers topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice$18.99
- Burrito Diabla
New. A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak with onions, Mexican rice, and black beans. Topped with diablo sauce, cheese dip and sour cream$16.55
- Burrito Grande
A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of pieces of beef or spicy chicken with rice, sour cream, lettuce, diced tomatoes and guacamole$15.99
- Burrito La Paz
A flour tortilla filled with carnitas (pork) and topped with cheese dip$13.49
- Burrito Loco
New. A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and steak, black beans, and lettuce. Topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese dip, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream$16.79
- Burrito Mexicano
A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded pork cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell pepper, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole$13.75
- Burrito Special
One beef burrito topped with cheese sauce, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$10.25
- Burrito Special$13.00
- Burrito Verde
New. A flour tortilla filled with chicken, onions, Mexican rice, and traditional Mexican beans (beans from the pot). Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo and sour cream$15.75
- Burritos Rancheros
Two shredded chicken burritos topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce and sour cream with Mexican rice on the side$12.99
- Cancun Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with a choice of seasoned ground beef or tender pieces of chicken, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans$10.25
- Cheesesteak Burrito
A steak and onions burrito topped with cheese sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice and beans$16.25
- Fajita Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with beans and a choice of grilled chicken or steak with tomatoes, peppers and onions. Served with lettuce and tomatoes$15.75
- Hot and Spicy Burrito
New. A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, ground beef with beans, and Mexican rice. Topped with crema ranchera, cheese dip, and pickled jalapeños$17.00
- Nacho Cheese Burrito
A ground beef burrito topped with nacho cheese and red sauce$11.25
- Saint Johns Burrito
New. A flour tortilla filled with chicken, steak, chorizo Mexican sausage, shrimp with green onion Mexican rice and beans$18.75
Chimichangas
- Chimichanga
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or chicken, then deep-fry it to a golden brown and top it with cheese sauce. Finished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and beans$16.50
- Chimichanga Cancun
New. Deep-fried tortilla-filled grilled vegetables, choice of steak or grilled chicken topped with cheese sausage, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole$16.99
- Chimichanga Mexicana
Deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with shredded pork and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and beans$22.50
- Super Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chunks of beef or spicy chicken, then golden fried. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and beans$19.99
- Tulum Chimichanga
New. Grilled shrimp, onions, pepper, and tomatoes, grill pineapple, and tilapia, all stuffed into a tortilla. Then deep fried and served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream$18.99
- Veggie Chimichanga
New. Deep-fried tortilla filled with a mix of grilled mushrooms. Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower. Served with rice, beans lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream$15.99
Enchiladas
- Camarones Enchiladas
Three shrimp enchiladas served with sour cream, tomatoes, rice and beans$17.79
- Enchiladas De Espinacas
New. Three grilled chicken enchiladas with spinach. Topped with cheese dip, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice$15.25
- Enchiladas Deluxe
New. Three enchiladas - one shredded chicken, one ground beef and one cheese. One enchilada topped with salsa Verde, one topped with rachero sauce and one topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and beans and sour cream$15.75
- Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes$16.75
- Enchiladas Sinaloa
New. Three grilled chicken enchiladas with pineapple. Topped with cheese dip, salsa verde, pico de gallo and sour cream$18.99
- Enchiladas Suizas
Three pork enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with rice and beans$14.99
- Enchiladas Supremas
Four rolled corn tortillas - one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean-all topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$14.75
- Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken and one cheese enchiladas covered with cheese and green tomatillo sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice and beans$15.75
Tacos
- Mahi-mahi Tacos
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with breaded mahi-mahi and cloeslaw. Served with rice, beans and special sauce$16.75
- Tacos Al Pastor
Three corn tortillas filled with marinated pork topped with cilantro, onion and tomatillo sauce$15.75
- Tacos Birria$18.99
- Tacos De Carne Asada
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with sliced steak, pico de gallo and our special sauce. Served with refried beans and rice$16.75
- Tacos De Carnitas
Three soft tacos filled with shredded pork and served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce$15.99
- Tacos De Pescado
Three corn tortillas topped with grilled fish, cilantro and onions. Served wtih Mexican rice and beans$16.50
- Tacos Manuel Doblado$16.99
- Tacos Yucatan
Three corn or flour tortillas with carrots and red cabbage and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice, traditional Mexican style beans beans from the pot$16.99
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
- Fajita Quesadilla
A large quesadilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken or shrimp with onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and sour cream$13.99
- New Quesadillas El Dorado
A flour tortilla, melted cheese and slices of ham between two warm tortilla. Choice of steak or chicken, with a side of fries$15.99
- Quesabirria$18.99
- Quesadilla Cancun
New. A flour tortilla folded and filled with chicken, chorizo Mexican sausage , with green peppers, onions, cheese, and tomato. Served with lettuce, Mexican rice, pico de gallo and guacamole$15.75
- Quesadilla carne asada a la carta$9.50
- Quesadilla Carne Molida$8.79
- Quesadilla Chorizo$9.99
- Quesadilla de camaron a la carta$10.50
- Quesadilla De Mar
New. A flour tortilla folded and filled with shrimp, scallops, crab, onions, tomato, green peppers, spinach and cheese. Served with lettuce, Mexican rice, pico de gallo and guacamole$17.99
- Quesadilla Espinacas
New. A flour tortilla folded and filled with grilled chicken, spinach and cheese. Served with lettuce, Mexican rice, pico de gallo and guacamole$15.25
- Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp$14.99
- Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$9.79
- Quesadilla Jumbo
New. A flour tortilla folded and filled with chicken, chorizo Mexican sausage , pineapple, cheese. Served with Mexican rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream$18.99
- Quesadilla pollo linia$8.79
- Quesadilla Ranchera
New. A flour tortilla folded and filled with chicken, pineapple, bacon, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with lettuce, Mexican rice, pico de gallo and guacamole$15.99
- Quesadilla Rellenia$13.79
- Quesadilla San Jose
A flour tortilla folded and filled with spinach, mushrooms and cheese. Served with Mexican rice$13.49
- Quesadilla Shredded Chicken$8.79
Seafood
A La Carte
- Chimichanga Beef and Chicken$8.49
- 1 Piece Chimichanga Grilled Chicken$9.49
- 2 Pieces Chimichanga Grilled Chicken$13.25
- 1 Piece Chimichanga Shrimp$9.49
- 2 Pieces Chimichanga Shrimp$13.25
- 1 Piece Burritos Chicken$8.50
- 2 Pieces Burritos Chicken$13.99
- 1 Piece Burritos Cheese$7.75
- 2 Pieces Burritos Cheese$12.25
- 1 Piece Burritos Beef$8.50
- 2 Pieces Burritos Beef$12.99
- 1 Piece Burritos Bean$7.75
- 2 Pieces Burritos Bean$12.75
- 1 Piece Tostaguac$6.25
- 2 Pieces Tostaguac$11.99
- 1 Piece Chile Relleno$6.25
- 2 Pieces Chile Relleno$11.50
- 1 Piece Chalupa$4.25
- 2 Pieces Chalupa$7.99
- 1 Piece Beef Tostada$4.70
- 2 Pieces Beef Tostada$8.70
- 1 Piece Tamale$5.75
- 2 Pieces Tamale$10.99
- 1 Piece Enchiladas Chicken$4.00
- 3 Pieces Enchiladas Chicken$10.99
- 1 Piece Enchiladas Shrimp$5.00
- 3 Pieces Enchiladas Shrimp$12.99
- 1 Piece Enchiladas Cheese$3.75
- 3 Pieces Enchiladas Cheese$9.99
- 1 Piece Enchiladas Beef$4.00
- 3 Pieces Enchiladas Beef$10.99
- 1 Piece Hardshell Tacos Chicken
Hard-shell$3.99
- 3 Pieces Hardshell Tacos Chicken
Hard-shell$10.99
- 1 Piece Tacos Beef
Hard-shell$3.75
- 3 Pieces Tacos Beef
Hard-shell$9.99
- 1 Piece Soft Taco$4.00
- 3 Pieces Soft Taco$10.99
- 1 Piece Steak Taco$4.75
- 3 Pieces Steak Taco$13.25
- 1 Piece Hardshell Ground Beef$3.99
- 3 Piece Hardshell Ground Beef$10.99
- 1 Piece Soft Shell Ground beef$4.00
- 3 Piece Soft Shell Ground beef$10.99
- 1 Grilled Chicken Taco$4.75
- 3 Grilled Chicken Taco$13.25
- 1 Shrimp Taco$5.25
- 3 Shrimp Taco$14.25
- 1 Tamale$6.25
- 2 Tamale$11.99
Nachos
- Bean Nachos Half Order$8.25
- Bean Nachos Whole Order$10.25
- Beef and Beans Nachos Half Order$9.75
- Beef and Beans Nachos Whole Order$13.25
- Beef Nachos Half Order$9.95
- Beef Nachos Whole Order$12.99
- Cheese Nachos Half Order$8.25
- Cheese Nachos Whole Order$10.25
- Fiesta Nachos
Cheese nachos with chicken, steak, shrimp, Chorizo (mexican sausage), onion, tomato, zucchini and guacamole dip$18.25
- Guadalajara Nachos
Cheese nachos with chicken, steak. Shrimp, chorizo, Mexican sausage, beans topped with pineapple and jalapeños$18.25
- Nachos Cancun Half Order
Cheese nachos topped with beef, shredded chicken, and refried beans, then all covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream$11.75
- Nachos Cancun Whole Order
Cheese nachos topped with beef, shredded chicken, and refried beans, then all covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream$15.75
- Nachos El Trio
Cheese nachos topped with shrimp, beef and chicken covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$16.75
- Nachos Fajita Half Order$11.49
- Nachos Fajita Whole Order$13.99
- Nachos Half Order$9.75
- Nachos Locos
French fries with shredded cheese and your choice of steak or chicken topped with pico de gallo and sour cream$17.50
- Nachos Pastor
Cheese nachos with chicken, Chorizo (mexican sausage), topped with pineapple, pico de gallo and jalapeños$17.99
- Nachos Vallarta
A bed of chips topped with crabmeat, scallops, and shrimp with grilled onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, than drizzled with our cheese sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo$20.25
- Nachos Whole Order$12.99
Salads
- Camaron Salad
Lettuce topped with shrimp, broccoli, tomatoes, avacado and cheese$14.79
- Cancun Salad
Shrimp, chicken, and beef with lettuce, California blend veggies and shredded cheese$13.75
- El Rey Taco Salad
A big crispy flour tortilla shell loaded with shrimp, steak and chicken, than topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole$15.75
- Fajita Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese source and choice of strips of marinated chicken breast or steak sauteed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, all covered with lettuce and sour cream, and guacamole$14.49
- Guacamole Salad$5.25
- Lyon Bowl
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas or shrimp served in a bowl with black beans, lettuce, fresh avocado cilantro, rice, corn, queso, sour cream and pico de gallo$16.99
- Shrimp Taco Salad
A big crispy flour tortilla shell filled with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes all covered with melte cheese sauce, lettuce and sour cream$13.99
- Tossed Salad$5.75
- Taco Salad$13.49
Molcajetes
- Molcajete Mexicano
New. Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp skewer, chorizo Mexican sausage with ranchera sauce, nopales cactus, zucchini, banana peppers, green onions, fresh cheese, and salchichas, in an authentic molcajete stone bowl. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas$54.99
- Molcajete Cancun
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp skewer, chorizo Mexican sausage with jalapeños, and nopales cactus in an authentic molcajete stone bowl. Served with pico de gallo, rice beans, lettuce, guacamole, fresh cheese and sour cream. Your choice of flour or corn tor$49.99
Your Choice
- Taco
Flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans$10.29
- Tostada
A flat, crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomatoes and sour cream$10.29
- Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling with enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans$10.29
- Chalupa
A flat, crisp corn tortilla covered with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sliced tomatoes$10.29
- Tamale
An authentic soft corn shell wrapped around tender beef and topped with seasoned ground beef, whole beans and mild salsa. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans$10.29
- Tostaguac
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomatoes and guacamole$10.29
Dinner Combos
- 1. One Taco, One Enchilada, and One Chalupa$13.99
- 2. One Enchilada, Taco, and Chile Relleno$13.99
- 3. Two Tacos, One Enchilada, and Chile Con Carne$13.99
- 4. One Taco, Two Enchiladas, and Mexican Rice$13.99
- 5. One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 6. One Burrito, One Taco, and One Enchilada$13.99
- 7. Two Tacos. Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 8. One Beef Enchilada, One Chalupa, and Mexican Rice$13.99
- 9. One Enchilada, One Tamale, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 10. One Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 11. One Enchilada, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 12. Two Enchiladas, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 13. One Enchilada, One Burrito, and One Chile Relleno$13.99
- 14. One Beef Burrito, One Enchilada, and One Tamale$13.99
- 15. One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and One Taco$13.99
- 16. One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and One Enchilada$13.99
- 17. One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and One Burrito$13.99
- 18. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 19. One Chalupa, One Burrito, and One Enchilada$13.99
- 20. One Chalupa, One Taco, and One Tostada$13.99
- 21. One Chile Relleno, One Burrito, and Mexican Rice$13.99
- 22. One Chile Relleno, One Taco, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 23. One Taco, One Burrito, and One Chalupa$13.99
- 24. One Burrito, One Chile Relleno, and One Taco$13.99
- 25. One Taco, One Burrito, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 26. Two Burrito, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 27. One Burrito, One Tamale, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 28. One Tostada, One Enchilada, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans$13.99
- 29. One Taco, One Tamale, and One Burrito$13.99
- 30. Tostaguac, Chile Relleno, and Mexican Rice$13.99
Especialidades
- Alambres
Our special blended of certified angus beef, vegetables and bacon. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas$14.99
- Arroz Con Camarones
Shrimp over rice topped with cheese sauce$16.99
- Cancun Carnitas$16.25
- Cancun Special
One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole$14.25
- Carnitas
Deep-fried tender pork tips served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortillas and jalapeños$16.25
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Tortillas chips topped with shredded chicken, cheese and simmered in ranchero sauce$18.99
- Chile Colorado
Your choice of steak or chicken breast simmered in a red chile sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas$16.25
- Chile Relleno Dinner
Two fried poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, and egg washed. Served with rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas$13.75
- Chile Verde
Chunks of pork simmered in our house-made green tomatillo sauce and served with rice, beans, tortillas, and a guacamole salad$16.75
- Hawaiian Burger
Burger topped with bacon, pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with fries$16.99
- Ismael Special
Strips of grilled chicken and shrimp over rice topped with cheese sauce$15.99
- Ismael Special (Half Order)
Strips of grilled chicken and shrimp over rice topped with cheese sauce$12.75
- New! Carnitas Deluxe
Deep-fried tender pork tips with red onions, jalapeños. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole, salad, and cheese dip. Includes your choice of corn or flour tortillas$17.99
- New! La Roqueta
Your choice of chicken or steak with shrimp, red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, red bell peppers and pineapple on top of Mexican rice$19.99
- Special Dinner
Chalupa, taco, chile relleno, tamale and enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans$22.99
- Tamales Dinner
Two tamales served with rice and beans$14.25
- Taquitos Mexicanos
Four corn tortillas wrapped around beef strip steak or marinated chicken breast then deep-fried to a golden brown and topped wih lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans$14.29
Steaks
- Carne Asada
Thin sliced ribeye steak grilled with jalapeños and onions. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole. Served with corn or flour tortillas$18.79
- Mar Y Tierra
Ribeye steak teamed up with eight shrimp with sliced mushrooms. Onions, poblano peppers and cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas$19.99
- New! Manjar Cancun
Ribeye steak with chicken breast with a chicken enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and beans, green onions and a fried jalapeño. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$28.99
- New! Rivaldo Especial
Made with our signature ribeye steak cooked with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, zucchini and topped with cheese. Mexican rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas$21.49
- New! Steak Azteca
Ribeye steak with shrimp, onions, mushrooms and chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and guacamole salad$22.25
- New! Super Cancun
Ribeye steak, chicken breast and shrimp with bell pepper, onions, tomato and fajita salad. Includes your choice of corn or flour tortillas$27.79
- Steak Mexicano
Ribeye steak topped with sauteed bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortilla$17.99
- Steak Ranchero
Ribeye steak topped with ranchera sauce served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas$16.99
Tortas Mexican Sandwich
Veggies Plates
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Three corn or flour tortillas with carrots and red cabbage and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice, traditional Mexican style beans beans from the pot$13.75
- Veggie Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas with red bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach topped with cheese dip with Mexican rice and beans$11.79
- Veggie Maria Burrito$15.99
- Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with onions, mushrooms, and spinach. Served with guacamole salad Mexican rice and beans$11.79
- Veggie Taco Salad
Bed of lettuce with onion, and green bell peppers topped with pico de gallo and shredded cheese. With Mexican style beans beans from the pot$10.79
- Veggie Tacos
Red and green bell peppers grilled with red onions zucchini corn topped with cilantro, avocado. Topped with crumbled cheese$13.25
- Veggies Your Choice$12.79
Veggie Combos
- A) Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada & Bean Toastada$13.99
- B) Two Potato Enchiladas w/ Rice & Beans$13.99
- C) Bean Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla & Chalupa$13.99
- D) Bean Tostada, Cheese Enchilada, Rice & Beans$13.99
- E) Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchiladas & Cheese Quesadilla$13.99
- F) Mushroom Quesadilla w/ Side Salad & Rice$13.99
- G) Chile Poblano, Spinach Quesadilla & Rice$13.99
Chicken
- Cancun Chicken
Grilled chicken with onions & mushrooms topped with fresh spinach & cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & tortillas$17.99
- Is Special
Strips os marinated chicken breast over rice & topped with cheese sauce$13.99
- Is Special (Half order)$11.25
- Pollo Charro
Grilled chicken breast with grilled shrimp & mushrooms topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, beans & your choice of corn or flour tortillas$18.50
- Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast, topped with our special chipotle sauce and a slice of pineapple. Served with rice & beans guacamole salad & tortillas$15.99
- Pollo Colima
Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, green onions, zucchini, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad$17.79
- Pollo Con Espinacas
Grilled chicken breast with spinach topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad & your choice of corn or flour tortillas$15.99
- Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast marinated in a special sauce & served over rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream$15.49
- Pollo Mazatlan
Grilled chicken breast and grilled shrimp & vegetable blend California$16.50
- Pollo Supreme
Grilled chicken simmered with mushrooms & onions in a creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans tortillas with a guacamole salad$16.49
- Pollo Toluca
Grilled chicken breast & chorizo sausage topped with cheese % served with rice, beans, tortillas with a gucamole salad$18.25
- Pollo Yucatan
Grilled breast with chorizo, pineapple topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & tortillas$17.75
Sides & Extras
- Chips and Salsa$2.00
- Corn Tortillas
3 pieces$2.25
- Extra Broccoli$2.50
- Extra Cheese Dip$3.25
- Flour Tortillas
3 pieces$2.25
- French Fries$4.50
- Fresh Cilantro and Cebolla$2.75
- Fried Jalapeños$4.75
- Green Onions$3.75
- Green Onions and Fried Jalapeños$5.25
- Mexican Rice$4.50
- Mexican Rice and Cheese$7.25
- Nopales
Cactus$5.25
- Pickled Jalapeño$2.00
- Pico De Gallo$2.75
- Refried Beans$4.50
- Shredded Cheese$3.75
- Sliced Avocado$4.79
- Sour Cream$2.99
- Tomatillo Salsa$2.75
Desserts
La Cantina
- Regular Flavored Margaritas$8.50
- Jumbo Flavored Margaritas$10.75
- Monster Flavored Margaritas$17.75
- On the Rocks Pitcher Margarita$29.99
- Frozen Pitcher Margaritas$29.99
- Lunch Margarita$5.25
- Jalapeño Margarita$11.99
- Bahama Mama$9.99
- Tom Collins
Old tom gin lemon juice sugar syrup (simple club) soda$9.99
- Sea Breeze
Vodka cranberry juice grape juice$9.99
- Tequila Sunrise
Tequila jose cuervo orange grenadine$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea
Iced gomme syrup lemon juice gin tequila triple sec vodka white rum splash of cola$10.99
- Indian Summer
Amaretto vodka kahlua$10.99
- Bloody Mary
Tomato juice vodka pickle juice salt and pepper lemon wedge$13.25
- Jack Punch
Jack Daniel Tennessee honey cranberry juice orange juice$9.99
- Mojito
Rum. Lime juice. Fresh mint. Simple syrup with club soda$11.00
- Cantarito
Orange tequila jose cuervo salt lime grapefruit soda tajin$14.75
La Cantina - Draft
Kids' Menu
Kids' Menu - 12 Years and Up
- Cheeseburger and Fries*$11.99
- One Taco*
Chicken or beef taco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans$10.75
- Cheese Enchilada and Cheese Quesadilla*$10.75
- Burrito and Enchilada*$10.75
- Grilled Chicken*
Served with Mexican rice$11.25
- Hot Dog and Fries*$10.75
- Chicken Fingers and Fries*$11.50
- Grilled Shrimp and Rice*$11.99
Drinks Menu
Soft Drinks
Reposado and Silver
Margaritas
- Regular Cancun House Margarita$8.50
- Jumbo Cancun House Margarita$10.50
- Monster Cancun House Margarita$17.75
- Pitcher Cancun House Margarita$25.99
- Regular Cancun Flavored Margarita
Strawberry/mango / raspberry/watermelon / peach/ piña colada / passion fruit/banana$9.50
- Jumbo Cancun Flavored Margarita
Strawberry/mango / raspberry/watermelon / peach/ piña colada / passion fruit/banana$11.50
- Monster Cancun Flavored Margarita
Strawberry/mango / raspberry/watermelon / peach/ piña colada / passion fruit/banana$18.75
- Pitcher Cancun Flavored Margarita
Strawberry/mango / raspberry/watermelon / peach/ piña colada / passion fruit/banana$26.99
- Jumbo Ultimate Margarita$14.50
- Pitcher Ultimate Margarita$35.99
- Skinny Margarita$12.49
- Jalapeño Margarita*$11.99
- Monster Coronarita$20.75
- Jumbo Coronarita$14.50
Beer Tower
Beer - Domestic
Beer - Imported
- 16 Oz Imported Draft$5.75
- 22 Oz Imported Draft$6.99
- 32 Oz Imported Draft$8.99
- Pitcher Imported Draft$16.00
- Imported Bottles
Your choice, Corona, Bohemia, Tecate, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Negra Modelo, Pacifico, Dos Equis X* Amber, Dos Equis X* Lager, Victoria, Heineken, Carta Blanca, sol$4.99
- Corona Familiar 32oz
32 Oz$13.50
Wine by the Glass
Special Drinks and Cocktails
- Mojito*
Rum, lime juice, fresh mint, and simple syrup with club soda$11.00
- Jack Punch*
Jack daniels tennesse honey whishkey, peach schnapps, sour mix, starry and grenadine$9.99
- Corona Sunrise
Beer, tequila, orange juice, grenadine$8.99
- Rain Bow
Grenadine, orange juice, blue curacao, vodka, peach schapps$16.50
- Tequila Sunrise*
Jose Cuervo gold tequila, orange juice, and grenadine$9.00
- Bahama Mama*
Run, banana liqueor, pineapple, and orange juice$9.99
- Blue Lagoon
Vodka, blue curacao, lemonade$10.99
- Long Island
Sourmix, gin, tequila, run, tripsec, vodka and splashof pepsi$10.99
- Paloma
Casamigos tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime juice$10.49
- Cantarito*
Tequila Casamigos silver, tajin, grapefruit soda, salt, lime juice, orange juice$14.75
- Black Margarita
Agave syrup, lime juice, Casamigos tequila, sea salt$14.50
- Blue Razz
Svedka blue rasberry vodka, blue curacao, lemonade and starry$9.99
- Mango Refresher
Stolichnaya crushed mango vodka, club soda, and cranberry juice$9.99
- Cancun Amor
Grenadine, lemon juice, coronita, gin Violeta$13.75
- Ron Galaxy
Rum, limon juice, gin violeta, blue curacao, midorigo$16.50
- Moscow Mule
Stolichnaya vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice$11.50
Vodka Shots
Whiskey Shots
Alcohol
- 22 Oz Michelada$15.99
- 32 Oz Michelada$17.99
- Bahama Mama$9.99
- Black Margarita
Agave syrup, lime juice, Casamigos tequila, sea salt$14.50
- Bloody Mary
Tomato juice vodka pickle juice salt and pepper lemon wedge$13.25
- Blue Lagoon$10.99
- Cantarito
Orange tequila jose cuervo salt lime grapefruit soda tajin$14.75
- Corona Sunrise$8.99
- Coronaita$14.50
- Domestic Beer$44.99
- Frozen Pitcher Margaritas$29.99
- House Shot Tequila$8.99
- Imported Beer$47.99
- Indian Summer
Amaretto vodka kahlua$10.99
- Jack Punch
Jack Daniel Tennessee honey cranberry juice orange juice$9.99
- Jalapeño Margarita$11.99
- Jumbo Flavored Margaritas$10.75
- Long Island
Sourmix, gin, tequila, run, tripsec, vodka and splashof pepsi$10.99
- Long Island Iced Tea
Iced gomme syrup lemon juice gin tequila triple sec vodka white rum splash of cola$10.99
- Lunch Margarita$5.25
- Margarita Tower
- Mixed Drink
- Mojito
Rum. Lime juice. Fresh mint. Simple syrup with club soda$11.00
- Monster Flavored Margaritas$17.75
- On the Rocks Pitcher Margarita$29.99
- Paloma
Casamigos tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime juice$10.49
- Rain bow$16.50
- Regular Flavored Margaritas$8.50
- Sea Breeze
Vodka cranberry juice grape juice$9.99
- Tequila Sunrise
Tequila jose cuervo orange grenadine$9.00
- Tom Collins
Old tom gin lemon juice sugar syrup (simple club) soda$9.99
- Top Shelf Shot$15.99
- Wine by Glass$6.75
- Blue Razz
Svedka blue rasberry vodka, blue curacao, lemonade and starry$9.99
- Mango Refresher
Stolichnaya crushed mango vodka, club soda, and cranberry juice$9.99
- Cancun Amor
Grenadine, lemon juice, coronita, gin Violeta$13.75
- Ron Galaxy
Rum, limon juice, gin violeta, blue curacao, midorigo$16.50
- Mock Mule$11.50
- Piña Colada$13.50
- Sangria
32 oz. Orange, apple, red wine, lime, cinnamon$12.99
- Bloody Mary
Tomato juice vodka pickle juice salt and pepper lemon wedge$13.25
- Sex on the Beach$11.99
- White Claw Seltzer$4.75
- Blue Margarita$12.99
- Rumchata & Fireball$7.99
- Indian Summer
Amaretto vodka kahlua$10.99
- House Margarita - Lime
- Flavor Margaritas
- Ultimate Margaritas
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Special #1
Chile relleno, taco, refried beans and a guacamole salad$11.99
- Lunch Special #2
One burrito served with Mexican rice and refried beans$11.99
- Lunch Special #3
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada and Mexican rice$11.99
- Lunch Special #4
Chile relleno, Mexican rice and refried beans$11.99
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Three eggs scrambled with Chorizo (mexican sausage) and served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortilas$13.45
- Huevos Rancheros
Two ranch-style eggs topped with Mexican sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans and choice of corn or flour tortillas$13.65
- Lunch Cancun Burrito
A large four tortilla filled with choice of seasoned ground beef or tender pieces of chicken, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans$12.49
- Lunch Chimichanga
A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or spicy chicken, then deep-fried to a golden brown and top it with cheese sauce. Finished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and beans$13.50
- Lunch Fajita Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese with avocado$12.75
- Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
A large quesadilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken with onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and cheese topped with lettuce and sour cream$11.99
- Lunch Fajitas
Your choice of marinated strips of steak or chicken sizzled up with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas$15.75
- Lunch Quesadilla
A flour tortilla folded and filled with cheese and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans$12.65
- Lunch Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, lettuce tomatoes and sour cream$11.79
- Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos
Two corn tortillas wrapped around beef strip steak or marinated chicken breast then deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans$12.75
- Speedy Gonzalez Lunch
One taco and on enchilada with choice of mexican rice or refried beans$12.29
- Lunch Burrito Jalisco$12.75
- Lunch Breakfast Burrito$13.75
- Lunch Burrito Rocqueta$13.49
- Lunch Burrito Bowl$13.25
- Lunch-Ur Choice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1071 S US 27, Saint Johns, MI 48879